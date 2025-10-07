XRP Price Prediction: Massive Move Coming as XRP Squeezes at $3 – Here’s What the Chart Says Is Next

XRP is knocking on the $3 door again – if it breaks through this level, history suggests the next move could be huge.

A confluence of Fibbonaci levels and multi-month resistance has made the $3 level decisive for bullish XRP price predictions.

The altcoin has been pressing against the level since the weekend, sitting at a critical crossroads between a breakout and a rejection.

This comes as XRP increases its foothold in U.S. TradFi markets, with inclusion in the S&P Dow Jones Digital Markets 50 Index, a testament to growing institutional interest.

BREAKING: S&P Dow Jones includes $XRP in its new Crypto Broad Digital Market Index‼️



Another step toward full institutional recognition traditional finance is watching.📲🌐 pic.twitter.com/c5flRmu8ZH — XRP Update (@XrpUdate) October 7, 2025

This exposure could deepen further, with several issuers approaching their final spot ETF decision deadline on October 17, potentially opening new channels for direct TradFi inflows.

With this critical level, speculative demand is surging. According to Coinglass data, Open Interest has reclaimed $9 billion, up 7% over the weekend, as traders actively engage with price movements.

XRP Open Interest surge. Source: CoinGlass

These derivative traders appear to be positioning for a continuation, with a long/short ratio of 3.45 on Binance showing almost 78% of traders are betting on price increases.

XRP Price Prediction: Here’s What Happens Next

XRP is pressing against both the apex of a symmetrical triangle and the $3.08 Fibonacci 0.382 retracement level.

This confluence of resistance marks the last barrier to the breakout of a 3-month bull flag pattern, now nearing its apex.

XRP / USD 1-day chart, bull flag pattern risks invalidation. Source: TradingView.

Flipping this level to support would confirm the move, targeting a retest of the $3.68 high and a potential 80% move to $5.25.

However, momentum indicators caution a rejection. The RSI has plummeted below the neutral line with today’s XRP price drawdown, suggesting mounting sell pressure.

It appears enough to affect the wider trend, with the MACD en route to cross below the signal line in a potential death cross—often a marker of local tops for the XRP price.

In this scenario, $2.70 is the key XRP price floor to maintain the pattern’s structure. Losing it could open the door to a steeper 30% decline toward June lows at $1.90.

