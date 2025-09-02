XRP Price Prediction: Japan Game Giant Invests Millions into XRP – Will Countries Join In Next?

Japanese game developer Gumi has purchased $17 million in XRP – XRP price prediction eyes new highs as institutional demand goes global.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Tokyo-listed Gumi acquired $17 million in XRP to expand blockchain operations, contributing to a growing number of bullish XRP price predictions.

Institutional demand for altcoins extends beyond U.S. regulatory narratives, with XRP emerging as a core part of Gumi’s blockchain growth plan.

In an August 29 X statement, the firm confirmed the purchase of 2.5 million Yen in XRP tokens.

Gumi X post translated into English.

Notably, this move follows the closure of the Ripple SEC case, a 5-year-long headwind that had sidelined demand from investors waiting on regulatory clarity.

Gumi’s crypto treasury now holds both Bitcoin and XRP, following parent company SBI Holdings’ close ties with Ripple and its focus on cross-border payments.

The strategy forms a two-pillar approach: Bitcoin as a universal store of value and source of staking yields, and XRP as a utility token powering remittances and liquidity services.

This marks a broader corporate trend, as non-financial firms begin integrating crypto into treasuries, positioning XRP for deeper adoption as digital assets enter mainstream balance sheets.

Broader acceptance could stretch even further, laying the groundwork for XRP to one day feature in digital asset reserves at the sovereign level.

XRP Price Prediction: Could Institutional Adoption Push New Highs?

Continued institutional adoption of XRP on a global scale could help realise the breakout of a bull flag pattern forming since mid-July.

XRP / USD 1-day chart, bull flag nears apex. Source: TradingView.

The consolidation forming the flag now nears its apex as momentum indicators flash early reversal signs, setting the stage for a potential continuation of the early July rally.

The RSI is climbing from the 30s, now at 44, and heading toward the neutral line, suggesting buy pressure is quietly building.

More so, the MACD line is en route to form a golden cross, surpassing the signal line for the first time since July with its recent rebound from $2.73.

On the daily timeframe, this often indicates the start of a new uptrend.

If fully realized, the flag could see XRP reclaim its June high and push toward the $5 target, a potential 75% gain from current levels.

But as the bull market matures, momentum could carry further. With deeper TradFi integration via 401(k) exposure, corporate treasuries, and potential spot ETFs, XRP could extend to $10 — a 250% move.

