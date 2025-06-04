XRP Price Prediction for June: Will Ripple Finally Break Past $10?

XRP is still 33% below its all-time high of $3.40, which it set back in January 2018.

The XRP price has inched up to $2.25 today, with the coin remaining in the green as the crypto market as a whole falls by 2.5% in the past 24 hours.

XRP is now down by 2.5% in a week but up by 3% in a month, with the token also retaining a 333% increase in the past year.

The coin’s gains today come after Ripple announced that its RLUSD stablecoin had received regulatory approval in Dubai, and after CEO Brad Garlinghouse denied that the firm had made an offer in April to buy Circle.

Given the company’s ongoing growth, and given the likely end of its long-running legal battle with the SEC this year, the long-term XRP price prediction continues to look very promising.

XRP’s chart is interesting, in that its two main indicators – the 30-day average (orange) and the relative strength index (purple) – are telling different stories.

On the one hand, the RSI is rising again after falling below 40 a week ago, while it had been low for much of February, March and April, meaning that a big rebound should be coming.

Source: TradingView

On the other hand, XRP’s 30-day average has been significantly above the 200-day (blue) since early November, so this would actually suggest that a bigger correction should be coming.

However, it’s arguable that Ripple’s unique position justifies disregarding the 30-day to some extent, in that XRP had been in an oversold position for so long (prior to November) on account of Ripple’s damaging legal battle with the SEC.

It can therefore afford to remain elevated for a while longer yet, with the XRP price still arguably well below where it should be, based on the promise of Ripple’s business.

Indeed, the past few days have seen Ripple gain regulatory approval for its RLUSD stablecoin in Dubai, which is increasingly become an important area for crypto and stablecoin use.

Ripple Breaks Ground in the UAE, as RLUSD Becomes the First U.S. 🇺🇸 Stablecoin Approved Under DFSA 🇦🇪Framework



Ripple has officially become the first blockchain company to have its stablecoin RLUSD approved by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) for use within the… https://t.co/Pp2WoSNVHe pic.twitter.com/IL8kplqI5I — Mr. Man (@MrManXRP) June 3, 2025

And once a final settlement between Ripple and the SEC arrives later in the year, the impact on the XRP price could be hugely positive.

The ongoing tariff drama may also have a strong bearing on XRP’s price in the coming weeks, with the Trump administration doubling tariffs on imported steel this week.

However, if the US and its trading partners can strike deals in the next few months, then the market could warm up again.

In such a context, the XRP price could reach $3 by the end of July, $4 by Q4 and $5 by the end of the year.

