XRP Price Prediction: Tight Range Forms – $5 Breakout Could Be Hours Away

The coveted $5 XRP target could soon come into focus as bullish signals on lower timeframes begin to spill upward—creating a potential breakout setup.

A tight range on the hourly charts is building pressure, with bullish momentum now leaking into higher timeframes and strengthening the near-term XRP price forecast.

While a late-May dip erased much of the month’s gains, the new month has sparked fresh momentum—putting XRP back on solid footing in the “best crypto to buy” conversation.

The market remains in a state of cautious optimism, with altcoins softening amid renewed U.S. trade concerns and signs of a cooling labor market, but a small pickup from here could snowball.

Hour Timeframes Near Breakout

This tight range has formed a descending channel which now hinges on a breakout, with more recent hours printing high-volume backed 1-hour candles displaying sharp upward volatility.

XRP / USDT 1-hour chart, descending channel. Source: TradingView, Binance.

Zooming out, the 4-hour chart frames this same channel as the consolidation zone of a bullish flag pattern. Moderate volume increases on green candles affirm growing market confidence.

XRP / USDT 4-hour chart, bull flag pattern. Source: TradingView, Binance.

If momentum persists, it could set up a 5% gain to $2.33, extending the June rally. That said, the daily XRP chart is more in tune with broader macro uncertainty.

Looming tariffs on the EU set to take effect June 9 and progress in trade negotiations between the U.S. and China remain the main drivers of sentiment.

XRP Price Prediction: What’s the Big Picture?

This bullish pressure comes as the 1-week chart faces a key proving ground at the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement level—a common bottom marker for corrections.

XRP / USDT 1-week chart, bull pennant pattern. Source: TradingView, Binance.

A 5% gain would steer the XRP price away from the lower support of a bullish pennant pattern forming since late-2024. Crossing below this threshold could invalidate the pattern completely.

If momentum continues, the pattern sets a breakout target around $4.38 before the end of the year, representing a potential 2x surge from current prices.

The MACD is trending upward and is on track to cross above the signal line in a golden cross, supporting this outlook. On the weekly time frame, this often suggests a longer-term uptrend is forming.

More so, the RSI holds in bullish territory above the neutral line at 51—buying pressure continues to lead higher timeframes, though the balance remains delicate.

Traders should look to the next Fibonacci retracement level at $2.27 for confirmation of a successful bounce, affirming the pennant structure.

Looking further ahead, June 17 presents a major catalyst with the decision deadline on US XRP spot ETFs.

