XRP Ledger Eyes Q2 EVM Rollout — Is Ripple About to Bridge to Ethereum?

Key Takeaways: XRP Ledger’s EVM sidechain is live on testnet, with a mainnet launch expected in Q2.

The sidechain brings Ethereum smart contract compatibility to XRPL using wrapped XRP as gas.

XRPL also expanded its stablecoin ecosystem with EURØP and USDB to strengthen regional adoption.

The XRP Ledger is preparing to roll out an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain in Q2, marking a major step toward Ethereum compatibility.

The development was confirmed by Ripple CTO David Schwartz at the Apex 2025 event in Singapore, with blockchain firm Peersyst helping lead the effort.

The EVM sidechain is designed to combine the XRP Ledger’s low-cost, high-speed settlement layer with Ethereum’s robust smart contract capabilities.

XRP Ledger’s EVM Sidechain is Live on Testnet

Built using the evmOS software stack, the sidechain is currently live on testnet, with a mainnet launch expected later this quarter after further validator onboarding.

Unlike Ethereum-native blockchains, the XRP Ledger does not currently support the EVM environment that powers most decentralized applications.

The new sidechain aims to fill that gap while preserving XRP’s efficiency. A bridge will link the sidechain to the XRP Ledger mainnet, using Axelar as the sole provider for asset transfers.

💡 The one and only @JoelKatz and Ripple’s @jazzicoop announced the XRPL EVM is going live Q2 at Apex featuring some DeFi apps like @StrobeFinance @vertex_protocol, @SecurdLabs and @squidrouter building on it 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/EPhz1JcdiA — Peersyst Technology (@Peersyst) June 11, 2025

Wrapped XRP will act as the gas token on the EVM sidechain, enabling smart contract execution without leaving the broader XRP ecosystem.

While the Flare Network already offers an EVM-compatible solution for XRP users, this move brings Ethereum integration directly under Ripple’s umbrella.

In May, the XRP Ledger expanded its stablecoin offerings with the launch of two new region-specific assets, including EURØP, a MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin from Schuman Financial, and USDB, a dollar-pegged token issued by Brazil’s Braza Group.

EURØP, backed by euros and safeguarded by major institutions like Societe Generale, marks the first fully MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin on XRPL.

Meanwhile, Braza Group’s USDB stablecoin, backed by U.S. and Brazilian bonds, offers Brazilian users a secure digital asset for payments and hedging.

XRP Faces Backlash as Ripple Aligns With Europe on Digital Euro Project

As reported, serial entrepreneur and investor Gary Cardone has launched a scathing attack on XRP, accusing the digital asset of aligning itself with centralized governments in a bid to stay relevant.

His remarks follow ongoing speculation that the European Central Bank (ECB) may integrate the XRP Ledger into its digital euro infrastructure.

While the ECB has not confirmed any formal partnership with Ripple or its XRP Ledger, rumors have circulated across crypto circles.

Cardone went further, likening XRP’s influence in finance to a new virus, calling it “COVID-19 Part Two in finance.”

He warned that continued support for the token amounts to voting for “European warmongers,” framing XRP’s ambitions as a threat to freedom rather than a step forward in financial innovation.

The comments drew immediate backlash from the XRP community, which labeled the remarks as inflammatory and unfounded.

Robert Doyle, known online as Crypto Sensei, countered Cardone’s statements by noting that “there is no official confirmation” that Ripple technology will be used for the digital euro.

He emphasized that, while the ECB is exploring CBDCs, no final decision has been made regarding the technology stack.