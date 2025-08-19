Wyoming’s Stablecoin FRNT Hits Mainnet – Could This Be the End of U.S. Bank Fees?

Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar Last updated: August 19, 2025

In a historic first for the United States, Wyoming has officially launched the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT) on mainnet, making it the first state-backed stable token issued by a public entity.

Today, Commission Chairman & @GovernorGordon announced the mainnet launch of the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT).



This historic move marks Wyoming as the first public entity in the United States to issue a blockchain-based stable token. FRNT is designed to provide secure… — Wyoming Stable Token Commission (@wyostable) August 19, 2025

The announcement was made on Tuesday by the Wyoming Stable Token Commission, chaired by Governor Mark Gordon.

“For years, Wyoming has been the leading state on blockchain, cryptocurrency, and digital asset regulation, passing over 45 pieces of legislation since 2016,” Gordon said in a press release.

“Today, Wyoming reaffirms its commitment to financial innovation and consumer protection. The mainnet launch of the Frontier Stable Token will empower our citizens and businesses with a modern, efficient, and secure means of transacting in the digital age.”

Fully Backed and Overcollateralized for Stability

FRNT is designed to provide secure, transparent, and efficient digital transactions for people, businesses, and institutions globally.

The token is fully backed by U.S. dollars and short-duration U.S. Treasuries, which are held in trust for the benefit of token holders. To reinforce its stability, Wyoming law mandates that FRNT maintain 2% overcollateralization, giving users an additional safeguard against volatility.

Monthly financial attestations and audits will be conducted by The Network Firm to ensure transparency and accountability, while reserves will be managed by Franklin Advisers. This framework reflects Wyoming’s emphasis on fiscal responsibility and trust.

Multi-Chain Launch With Industry Partners

In a bid to maximize accessibility and resilience, FRNT has launched on seven major blockchains: Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Ethereum, Optimism, Polygon, and Solana.

By using multiple blockchains, the Commission said it is ensuring broad adoption and user flexibility. The selection process was overseen by Wyoming’s Select Committee on Blockchain.

Path to Public Availability

In the coming days, FRNT will become publicly available for purchase through Kraken, a Wyoming-domiciled exchange, starting with the Solana blockchain.

Distribution will extend to Rain’s Visa-integrated card platform on Avalanche, offering consumers a seamless link between blockchain-based money and traditional payment systems.

The Wyoming Stable Token Commission, formed in 2023 under the Wyoming Stable Token Act, has been tasked with issuing fully backed, state-compliant stable tokens. Its mission is to strengthen financial transparency while spurring economic growth through blockchain innovation.

With FRNT now live, Wyoming has set a new precedent for U.S. states, indicating that the future of finance may not just belong to private issuers but also to forward-thinking public institutions.

Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Payments

In a report released today, Morningstar warns that the rise of stablecoins poses real risks to U.S. banks’ core business models. The most immediate concern is the deposit flight.

If consumers increasingly hold funds in stablecoins for rewards, convenience, or integration with decentralized finance, banks could lose the deposits that underpin their lending operations.

According to the Bank for International Settlements, stablecoins still account for just 1.5% of total U.S. deposits, but growth is accelerating.

“A large-scale shift of funds from bank accounts into stablecoins could constrain banks’ ability to fund new loans or extend credit,” Morningstar analysts said.

Banks also risk losing lucrative payment fees. Stablecoins bypass networks like ACH and SWIFT, allowing cheaper and faster transfers. As the report’s Exhibit 2 shows, the cost advantage is sizable, threatening revenue from transaction services.