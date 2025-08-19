BTC $113,588.50 -2.48%
ETH $4,182.15 -3.83%
SOL $178.39 -3.05%
PEPE $0.000010 -3.34%
SHIB $0.000012 -3.57%
DOGE $0.21 -4.16%
XRP $2.93 -4.32%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.34
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Wyoming’s Stablecoin FRNT Hits Mainnet – Could This Be the End of U.S. Bank Fees?

Stablecoins Wyoming
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Wyoming stablecoin

In a historic first for the United States, Wyoming has officially launched the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT) on mainnet, making it the first state-backed stable token issued by a public entity.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by the Wyoming Stable Token Commission, chaired by Governor Mark Gordon.

“For years, Wyoming has been the leading state on blockchain, cryptocurrency, and digital asset regulation, passing over 45 pieces of legislation since 2016,” Gordon said in a press release.

“Today, Wyoming reaffirms its commitment to financial innovation and consumer protection. The mainnet launch of the Frontier Stable Token will empower our citizens and businesses with a modern, efficient, and secure means of transacting in the digital age.”

Fully Backed and Overcollateralized for Stability

FRNT is designed to provide secure, transparent, and efficient digital transactions for people, businesses, and institutions globally.

The token is fully backed by U.S. dollars and short-duration U.S. Treasuries, which are held in trust for the benefit of token holders. To reinforce its stability, Wyoming law mandates that FRNT maintain 2% overcollateralization, giving users an additional safeguard against volatility.

Monthly financial attestations and audits will be conducted by The Network Firm to ensure transparency and accountability, while reserves will be managed by Franklin Advisers. This framework reflects Wyoming’s emphasis on fiscal responsibility and trust.

Multi-Chain Launch With Industry Partners

In a bid to maximize accessibility and resilience, FRNT has launched on seven major blockchains: Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Ethereum, Optimism, Polygon, and Solana.

By using multiple blockchains, the Commission said it is ensuring broad adoption and user flexibility. The selection process was overseen by Wyoming’s Select Committee on Blockchain.

Path to Public Availability

In the coming days, FRNT will become publicly available for purchase through Kraken, a Wyoming-domiciled exchange, starting with the Solana blockchain.

Distribution will extend to Rain’s Visa-integrated card platform on Avalanche, offering consumers a seamless link between blockchain-based money and traditional payment systems.

The Wyoming Stable Token Commission, formed in 2023 under the Wyoming Stable Token Act, has been tasked with issuing fully backed, state-compliant stable tokens. Its mission is to strengthen financial transparency while spurring economic growth through blockchain innovation.

With FRNT now live, Wyoming has set a new precedent for U.S. states, indicating that the future of finance may not just belong to private issuers but also to forward-thinking public institutions.

Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Payments

In a report released today, Morningstar warns that the rise of stablecoins poses real risks to U.S. banks’ core business models. The most immediate concern is the deposit flight.

If consumers increasingly hold funds in stablecoins for rewards, convenience, or integration with decentralized finance, banks could lose the deposits that underpin their lending operations.

According to the Bank for International Settlements, stablecoins still account for just 1.5% of total U.S. deposits, but growth is accelerating.

“A large-scale shift of funds from bank accounts into stablecoins could constrain banks’ ability to fund new loans or extend credit,” Morningstar analysts said.

Banks also risk losing lucrative payment fees. Stablecoins bypass networks like ACH and SWIFT, allowing cheaper and faster transfers. As the report’s Exhibit 2 shows, the cost advantage is sizable, threatening revenue from transaction services.

Price Analysis
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Shiba Inu by the End of 2025
2025-08-15 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 19, 2025
2025-08-19 11:26:16
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Cardano by the End of 2025
2025-08-12 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-12 18:10:52
,
by Alan Draper
Best Upcoming Crypto Coins in 2025
2025-08-18 12:14:06
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-18 12:44:08
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-19 11:38:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-19 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
XRP
XRP
$2.93
4.32 %
XRP

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,006,412,616,113
-6.19
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Shiba Inu by the End of 2025
2025-08-15 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 19, 2025
2025-08-19 11:26:16
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Cardano by the End of 2025
2025-08-12 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-12 18:10:52
,
by Alan Draper
Best Upcoming Crypto Coins in 2025
2025-08-18 12:14:06
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-18 12:44:08
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-19 11:38:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-19 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Bybit EU Staking, Coinbase Futures Lift Mantle ($MNT) – Can Bulls Clear $1.40?
Jimmy Aki
Jimmy Aki
2025-08-19 17:48:56
Ethereum News
SharpLink Gaming, Inc. Bets Big on Ethereum With 143K ETH Buy and $537M War Chest
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-08-19 17:26:52
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors