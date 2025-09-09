BTC $111,244.35 -0.86%
Price Analysis

Worldcoin Price Prediction: Wall Street Firm Bets $250M on WLD – Could WLD Become the Biggest AI Crypto Coin?

Ai Crypto Sam Altman Worldcoin
Eightco bets big with $250M treasury pivot – Worldcoin price prediction turns bullish as WLD volume jumps 257%.
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1757416979-worldcoin-price-prediction

Worldcoin (WLD) just got a $250 million boost, as Eightco Holdings became the latest treasury firm to back an altcoin-specific strategy, supporting a bullish Worldcoin price prediction.

The AI-powered crypto, co-founded by Sam Altman, saw its price spike sharply in a single day following the news, signaling renewed momentum as investor interest heats up.

In a press release, Eightco Holdings announced it is adding Worldcoin (WLD) to its treasury strategy after securing a private placement of 171,232,877 shares sold at $1.46, along with an additional $20 million investment led by BitMine.

The market reacted swiftly – WLD surged 70% in the past 24 hours to reach $2, while trading volumes jumped 257%, signaling renewed bullish momentum.

Worldcoin aims to lead the charge in blockchain-based identity verification.

By scanning users’ irises using custom devices called “orbs,” the project is creating a global database of bio-signatures to offer verifiable “proof of humanity” in a world increasingly shaped by AI.

Worldcoin Price Prediction: $4 In Sight After Breaking Past The 200D EMA

This move by Eightco joins a growing wave of companies building crypto treasuries, offering investors regulated exposure to top digital assets through traditional markets.

worldcoin price chart

This supports a bullish Worldcoin price prediction by reducing circulating supply and introducing a brand-new demand driver from institutional treasuries.

On the daily chart, WLD has just broken above the key $1.60 resistance, triggering a breakout that could send it toward $4 if momentum continues.

This move also sees the token clearing both its 200-day EMA and a descending price channel – a technical signal that confirms a bullish reversal, with up to 92% upside potential in the near term.

But while WLD makes headlines today, the real opportunity could be hidden in presales – where upside is often far greater.

One project turning heads is Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – a Bitcoin Layer-2 chain designed to bring DeFi, NFTs, and meme coins to Bitcoin itself.

With nearly $15 million raised and major listings expected soon, early buyers are betting that $HYPER could be the next 10X token of this altcoin season.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Will Supercharge BTC With a New DeFi Layer

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is bringing real utility to Bitcoin holders.

Built on Solana for speed and low fees, this Layer-2 network connects directly with the Bitcoin mainnet, allowing BTC users to stake, lend, and earn rewards without giving up the security of the original chain.

For the first time, Bitcoin holders can tap into the world of DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and meme coins — all through a system designed to make Bitcoin more than just a store of value.

bitcoin hyper presale

The Hyper Bridge makes all of this possible by letting users move BTC into a secure wallet and receive the same amount on the Hyper L2.

From there, they can tap into a full suite of DeFi apps built specifically for Bitcoin holders who want to put their BTC to work, not just lock it away.

With $HYPER powering every transaction in this ecosystem, demand is set to accelerate as more wallets, traders, and exchanges integrate with the network.

Early access is live now.

To get involved:

Visit the Official Website Here
