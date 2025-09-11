Worldcoin Price Prediction as WLD Becomes Top 10 Most-Traded Coin in 24 Hours – Do Insiders Know Something?

Worldcoin’s market cap just tapped a fresh all-time high, even though the price is still down about 85% thanks to token inflation. Despite that, WLD is trending—the Worldcoin price prediction talks points to new highs as trading volume has exploded in the last 24 hours, making it one of the top 10 most traded coins.

The big move came after WLD ripped through a year-long resistance with its largest volume candle ever. The trigger? A listing on Upbit, the biggest exchange in Asia, which gave Worldcoin massive exposure and sparked the surge in volume.

Right now, WLD is cooling off volume and price-wise, around $1.60 after tagging $2.00. With October’s ETF deadlines looming, it could serve as a prime example of how capital rotation and fresh catalysts set the tone for the broader market.

Worldcoin Price Prediction: Cooling Off After Big Run, Is $4 Still on the Table?

Worldcoin (WLD) broke out of its falling channel with a huge breakout, but the price hit a key monthly resistance around $2.00 and faced a bearish rejection.

The RSI has cooled off from overbought, and MACD momentum is fading, hinting at a possible bounce attempt. The $1.60 support zone is key; hold it, and another run toward $4 stays in play. Lose it, and price risks a deeper correction toward the 50% Fibonacci retracement near $1.50–$1.52, or even dipping into the major demand area around $1.42.

On derivatives, Worldcoin futures open interest hit a record $852M before cooling to $775M, a 9% pullback that reflects profit-taking and heightened volatility.

Worldcoin Adoption Accelerates With New Partners and Users

Fundamentals side, adoption is exploding. Worldcoin recently hit an all-time high in active users, with deployments rolling out across all of LATAM, Asia, Africa, and the U.S. Key partners like Razer, Match Group, and several city governments already got on board.

This shows a clear trend: as adoption ramps up, the need for seamless, secure, and scalable crypto infrastructure is only getting stronger. Traders aren’t just looking at the tokens themselves; they’re also hunting for the tools that make onboarding, trading, and everyday crypto use easier.

That’s exactly where Best Wallet is starting to shine.

$BEST Token Closing in on $16M—Positioned as the Next Major Utility Play

Best Wallet is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about utility projects of 2025, with its presale already closing in on $16 million raised. What sets it apart is not just the capital flowing in, but a roadmap designed to reshape how crypto wallets work.

The team is building a decentralized exchange (DEX) directly inside the wallet and rolling out a crypto debit card to make everyday spending seamless.

Beyond that, Best Wallet gives users an exclusive edge with its Upcoming Tokens feature, providing early access to top ICOs before they launch. This makes it more than just storage; it’s a launchpad for future opportunities.

Under the hood, Best Wallet already delivers. The app supports assets across 60+ blockchains, offers some of the lowest swap fees in the market, and fixes the clunky wallet experience left behind by 2021-era products.

Holders of the $BEST token unlock reduced fees, premium features, and a massive 84% staking reward that’s live right now.

With adoption accelerating and Best Wallet raising millions in presale funding, many analysts see it as a prime candidate for 100x pump potential once it hits the open market.

The product itself is sleek and widely accessible, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, making it one of the few presale tokens already tied to a working app with global reach.

Buying in is simple; you can grab BEST straight in the app with a card or swap ETH/USDT.