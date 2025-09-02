World Liberty Financial Price Prediction: Trump-Backed Coin Goes Live on Binance – Is This the Next $10 Billion Political Play?

Trump-backed WLFI swings wildly after Binance listing – World Liberty Financial price prediction teases $10B potential.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The World Liberty Financial (WLFI) price is staging a strong recovery today, bouncing 20% from a sharp dip after debuting on Binance – one of the biggest crypto listings of the year.

After opening at $0.30, WLFI experienced high volatility, sliding to $0.21 before quickly rebounding to $0.2525 at the time of writing.

While this reflects a 23.5% pullback from its peak of $0.3313, the swift bounce suggests that buyers are stepping in to defend key levels.

Importantly, WLFI remains one of the most politically charged tokens in crypto history – backed by the Trump family and gaining traction as America moves toward friendlier crypto policies.

With the Binance listing now complete and high-profile attention behind it, WLFI could become the first meme-coin-style token to ride real-world political events to a $10 billion valuation.

WLFI is the governance token of the World Liberty Financial DeFi platform that launched last year, attracting over 100,000 signups prior to going live.

Binance will list World Liberty Financial (WLFI) with Seed Tag Appliedhttps://t.co/0EmyBMBsX4 pic.twitter.com/YA3V1vjLbq — Binance (@binance) September 1, 2025

The listing of its native WLFI token generated considerable hype, but while there was a brief post-listing surge, the token has failed to sustain its initial burst of excitement.

This is perhaps not surprising, given that early users of the World Liberty Financial platform had been sitting on WLFI for several months, without the ability to sell.

As such, there was a wave of selling when the first batch of tokens were made available for listing yesterday, with the coin currently having a circulating supply of 27.36 billion WLFI (out of a max supply of 100 billion WLFI).

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) appears to be setting up for a bullish rebound, with price action dipping into a key support zone before what could be a sharp reversal.

According to the 5-minute chart, WLFI is now testing a demand area near $0.21–$0.22, after breaking down from a rising wedge earlier in the day.

The RSI currently sits around 38.7, just above oversold territory, suggesting a potential bounce as buyer interest begins to build again.

Meanwhile, the MACD histogram is showing early signs of flattening out, often a precursor to a shift in momentum – especially when combined with rising volume support.

If bulls defend this key zone, the next leg could push WLFI back above the $0.30–$0.32 range, before targeting $0.50 in the short to mid-term.

With growing attention around WLFI’s ties to high-profile backers and institutional narratives, this pullback may prove to be a launchpad rather than a breakdown.

In other words, buyers are flocking to the coin, which should boost the World Liberty Financial price again soon enough.

$WLFI is showing a classic high-risk pattern.



Price is down -50% from its peak, yet Open Interest has surged +22% to $955M. This divergence, where leverage increases as price falls, often precedes severe liquidations.



The setup echoes $TRUMP’s post-ICO crash: a parabolic rally,… pic.twitter.com/a4pdSbl52A — Greg Miller (@greg_miller05) September 2, 2025

And in the longer term, the coin’s attachment to a Trump-backed business will help it grow steadily, especially if new deals, partnerships, and initiatives are announced.

As such, the World Liberty Financial price could hit $0.50 soon, while it could end the year closer to $1+.

