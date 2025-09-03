BTC $112,454.11 1.50%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

World Liberty Financial Price Prediction: Crypto Trader Makes $250 Million in 24 Hours – Here’s Why it Matters

WLFI Tokens World Liberty Financial
World Liberty Financial price prediction points to 100% rally as crypto trader makes $250M in 24 hours on Trump DeFi token launch day.
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

World Liberty Financial price prediction points to a 100% rally after a crypto trader made $250 million in 24 hours on the launch day of the decentralized finance (DeFi) token linked to U.S. President Donald Trump’s family.

According to Etherscan data, the trader in question invested $15 million in the WLFI token sale last year and received an airdrop of 1% of the total WLFI supply on Monday, worth approximately $250 million.

Eric Trump, co-founder of World Liberty Financial and second son of U.S. President Donald Trump, acknowledged how investors profited significantly from the WLFI token launch.

The WLFI Launch Created 10-20X Gains for Traders

In a recent X post, Eric shared that the Trump family and WLFI executives are honored by the success of the September 1 launch.

According to him, the first round of WLFI presale sold at $0.015, 10.5 months ago.

Within 24 hours of WLFI hitting the market, it traded in a range between approximately $0.20-$0.28, representing nearly 20x the initial offering price with approximately $3.1 billion in trading volume during the first 24 hours alone.

Data from DexScreener showed that another trader made $263,900 profit on WLFI in just 4 minutes of trading.

Similarly, Justin Sun, founder of the popular Tron blockchain, saw his WLFI investment increase 10x following the launch.

He invested $30M at a $1.5B valuation in November 2024 and another $45M at a $5B valuation in January 2025.

At current prices, his investment is worth approximately $750M.

Crypto analyst MacroCRG has revealed that the WLFI token is bottoming out and needs to build more momentum to trigger a strong reversal to the $0.40 range

World Liberty Financial Price Prediction: Technical Analysis Points to $0.26 Breakout

On the technical front, the WLFI 1-hour chart shows that the price is consolidating after a sharp spike, with a support base established at $0.2019 and overhead resistance at $0.2602.

The consolidation suggests indecision, but the structure leans bullish if buyers can reclaim the $0.2602 level, which would likely trigger momentum toward the next major resistance around $0.4068.

World Liberty Financial Price Prediction: Crypto Trader Makes $250 Million in 24 Hours – Here's Why it Matters
Source: TradingView

The RSI sits near 44, showing neutral momentum and leaving room for upside without being overbought.

Overall, holding above $0.2019 keeps the bullish setup intact, and a clean break above $0.2602 could open the door for a strong rally toward the $0.40 zone.

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, World Liberty Financial and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed Balaha
2025-09-03 18:10:15
Blockchain News
New Pump.Fun Fee Structure Pays Creators More Than Twitch, Generates $2.1M in 24 Hours
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-03 17:54:13
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
