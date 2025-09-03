World Liberty Financial Price Prediction: Crypto Trader Makes $250 Million in 24 Hours – Here’s Why it Matters

World Liberty Financial price prediction points to 100% rally as crypto trader makes $250M in 24 hours on Trump DeFi token launch day.

World Liberty Financial price prediction points to a 100% rally after a crypto trader made $250 million in 24 hours on the launch day of the decentralized finance (DeFi) token linked to U.S. President Donald Trump’s family.

According to Etherscan data, the trader in question invested $15 million in the WLFI token sale last year and received an airdrop of 1% of the total WLFI supply on Monday, worth approximately $250 million.

Eric Trump, co-founder of World Liberty Financial and second son of U.S. President Donald Trump, acknowledged how investors profited significantly from the WLFI token launch.

The WLFI Launch Created 10-20X Gains for Traders

In a recent X post, Eric shared that the Trump family and WLFI executives are honored by the success of the September 1 launch.

To the incredible @worldlibertyfi

community – we are beyond honored by the success of yesterdays launch. The first round was sold at .015 just 10.5 months ago. Over the past 24 hrs, WLFI is trading in a range between approximately .20-.28 – almost 20x the initial offering price… pic.twitter.com/yXlzEUbubY — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 2, 2025

According to him, the first round of WLFI presale sold at $0.015, 10.5 months ago.

Within 24 hours of WLFI hitting the market, it traded in a range between approximately $0.20-$0.28, representing nearly 20x the initial offering price with approximately $3.1 billion in trading volume during the first 24 hours alone.

Data from DexScreener showed that another trader made $263,900 profit on WLFI in just 4 minutes of trading.

Similarly, Justin Sun, founder of the popular Tron blockchain, saw his WLFI investment increase 10x following the launch.

He invested $30M at a $1.5B valuation in November 2024 and another $45M at a $5B valuation in January 2025.

Justin Sun just moved $1M worth of $WLFI to a CEX



> He sent 4.9M tokens to HTX

> He still holds 600M unlocked tokens, worth $135M



Full details ↓ pic.twitter.com/fxHr1bVFYX — Bubblemaps (@bubblemaps) September 3, 2025

At current prices, his investment is worth approximately $750M.

Crypto analyst MacroCRG has revealed that the WLFI token is bottoming out and needs to build more momentum to trigger a strong reversal to the $0.40 range

World Liberty Financial Price Prediction: Technical Analysis Points to $0.26 Breakout

On the technical front, the WLFI 1-hour chart shows that the price is consolidating after a sharp spike, with a support base established at $0.2019 and overhead resistance at $0.2602.

The consolidation suggests indecision, but the structure leans bullish if buyers can reclaim the $0.2602 level, which would likely trigger momentum toward the next major resistance around $0.4068.

Source: TradingView

The RSI sits near 44, showing neutral momentum and leaving room for upside without being overbought.

Overall, holding above $0.2019 keeps the bullish setup intact, and a clean break above $0.2602 could open the door for a strong rally toward the $0.40 zone.

