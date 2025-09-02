BTC $111,212.18 2.32%
ETH $4,343.57 -0.30%
SOL $203.69 2.85%
PEPE $0.0000096 1.51%
SHIB $0.000012 1.89%
DOGE $0.21 -0.48%
XRP $2.83 2.54%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.93
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Andrew Tate Gets Liquidated for $67K on WLFI, Immediately Bets Again With a Long Position

Donald Trump WLFI Tokens
Andrew Tate gets liquidated for $67K on WLFI then immediately bets again as trading losses extend to $700K across 80 trades with 36% win rate.
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
Last updated: 

Andrew Tate lost $67,500 on a leveraged WLFI position on Tuesday, then immediately opened another long bet on Trump’s crypto token.

The controversial influencer’s liquidation on Hyperliquid extends his trading losses to nearly $700,000 across 80 trades with just a 36% win rate.

Tate reopened his WLFI position within minutes of the liquidation, continuing his pattern of high-leverage crypto betting despite the broader market downtime.

The setback follows a rare $16,000 profit from shorting Kanye West’s YZY token two weeks earlier at 3x leverage.

Trading Record Shows Consistent Losses

Blockchain analytics firm Lookonchain reported Tate’s WLFI position was liquidated six hours before their Tuesday morning update, wiping out his $67,500 investment.

Within minutes of the liquidation, Tate had reopened a long position on WLFI, betting again on the token’s price appreciation despite the fresh loss.

His latest WLFI bet occurred one day after the Trump family-tied token began trading on major exchanges Monday, ending months of private-only sales.

The token crashed from $0.331 to $0.210 within hours as 24.6 billion newly unlocked tokens entered circulation.

Andrew Tate Gets Liquidated for $67K on WLFI, Immediately Bets Again With a Long Position
WLFI Trading Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

By Tuesday morning, WLFI recovered slightly to trade above $0.242, though it remained over 21% below its launch price according to CoinMarketCap data.

Tate’s liquidation occurred during this initial volatility period, with his leveraged position eliminated as prices fell below his entry point.

The WLFI loss continues a troubling pattern on Hyperliquid, where only 29 of his 80 trades have generated profits, resulting in $699,000 cumulative losses.

His August short on YZY at 3x leverage stands as a rare profitable position among his losing streaks.

Andrew Tate Gets Liquidated for $67K on WLFI, Immediately Bets Again With a Long Position
Tate’s Trading History (Source: Lookonchain)

Earlier in June, Tate also held a 25x leveraged long position on Ethereum, though blockchain analysis later revealed the trade resulted in steep net losses despite his claims of 138.5% profit.

Before his active engagement in trading, the former kickboxer previously launched his own meme token, Daddy Tate ($DADDY), on Solana, which reached a $124.57 million market cap in July 2024 before collapsing and was later dubbed as another influencer scam project.

Technical Vulnerabilities Compound Market Risks

While Tate battles personal trading losses, WLFI itself faces systematic security threats that could affect its long-term viability and add significant complexity for holders and active traders.

Security researchers at SlowMist recently identified coordinated attacks targeting WLFI token holders through critical vulnerabilities in Ethereum’s EIP-7702 upgrade implemented in May.

The report shows that hackers have systematically exploited the upgrade’s delegation features to install malicious smart contracts that automatically drain wallets containing WLFI and other tokens upon receipt.

Over 97% of EIP-7702 delegations have been linked to identical wallet-draining contracts designed specifically to sweep incoming funds, creating widespread risks for token holders.

These technical problems compound WLFI’s existing market challenges, as the token continues trading more than 21% below its launch price.

Meanwhile, the Trump family’s paper wealth reportedly surged by $6 billion on WLFI’s trading debut, with the family controlling nearly 25% of all tokens through locked holdings.

World Liberty Financial proposed a token buyback and burn program using protocol fees to create artificial demand, although specific details about fee amounts or implementation timelines weren’t mentioned.

Press Releases
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
Altcoin News
WLFI Derivatives Explode 500% Ahead Of Trump-Linked Coin’s Sept. 1 Token Unlock
2025-09-01 04:44:22
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Joseph Lubin Confident in a ‘100x’ Rally and a BTC Flippening
2025-08-31 10:21:06
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-02 12:46:50
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-01 10:28:16
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-02 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,018,518,307,876
-1.68
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
Altcoin News
WLFI Derivatives Explode 500% Ahead Of Trump-Linked Coin’s Sept. 1 Token Unlock
2025-09-01 04:44:22
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Joseph Lubin Confident in a ‘100x’ Rally and a BTC Flippening
2025-08-31 10:21:06
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-02 12:46:50
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-01 10:28:16
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-02 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
German Fintech Tangany Secures €10M to Expand Regulated Crypto Custody Across Europe
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-02 15:10:59
Bitcoin News
Michael Saylor’s Strategy Scoops 4,048 BTC – $449.3M Spent, Market Barely Blinks
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-09-02 14:54:09
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors