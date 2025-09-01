World Liberty Fi Price Prediction: Trump’s $40B Coin Set to Drop – Is WLFI the Next 1,000x Moonshot?

Trump-backed World Liberty Financial is now available on the Ethereum mainnet – World Liberty Fi Price Prediction shapes up to be the next 1,000x moonshot.

The native token of the Trump family DeFi project has officially launched, sparking a wave of bullish World Liberty Fi Price predictions.

The altcoin can now be traded, with Tier-1 exchange listings including Binance, alongside a vesting schedule that caps early investor sales to 20% of holdings.



🚀 The $WLFI Lockbox is LIVE.



You can now move your $WLFI into the Lockbox to begin the unlock process.



🔗 Unlock here: https://t.co/QXA44NAffg



⏰ Claiming begins: September 1 @ 8:00 AM ET (20% of your initial allocation).



Thread below with step-by-step screenshots. Only use… — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) August 25, 2025

WLFI began trading on decentralized crypto exchange Hyperliquid at $0.44, making for a fully diluted value of around $40 billion, based on its 100 billion token supply.

However, only 24.6 billion tokens entered circulation at launch, according to the project’s official blog post.

While WLFI has limited spot history, Coinglass derivatives data shows a surge in speculative demand, with Open Interest climbing 240% to $914 million in the week leading up to the unlock.

WLFI Open Interest. Source: Coinglass.

These derivative traders appear to be positioning for a rally, with a long/short ratio of 4.3 on Binance, showing over 81% of traders are betting on price increases.

World Liberty Fi Price Analysis: Is WLFI the Next 1,000x Play?

The World Liberty Fi price is currently retesting the upper resistance of a falling wedge form, setting up a return to $0.33 for a 40% move.

WLFI / USDT 5-minute chart, falling wedge nears breakout. Source: TradingView.

This comes as sell pressure shows its cracks, with the RSI breaching the oversold threshold below 30, often an early reversal sign as sellers reach exhaustion.

If $0.33 flips to support, the rally could extend toward its launch high near $0.48, marking a potential 100% gain. toward its launch high near $0.48, marking a potential 90% gain.

Still, risks remain. Token unlocks could trigger sell-offs from early investors, making $0.23 a critical floor. A fall below that level would open a dangerous gap zone, with no historical support to limit downside.

On top of this, the Trump family’s influence also adds another layer of volatility, with short-term speculative trading likely amplifying swings.

While profit-taking clouds near-term price action, a 1,000x could unfold in the long term. With the adoption of the World Liberty Finance platform, demand for WLFI as the ecosystem’s governance token could push prices higher.

