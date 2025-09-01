BTC $109,243.95 0.25%
ETH $4,349.09 -2.41%
SOL $199.43 -2.67%
PEPE $0.0000095 -2.61%
SHIB $0.000012 -1.52%
DOGE $0.21 -2.09%
XRP $2.76 -1.58%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.22
Cryptonews Price Analysis

World Liberty Fi Price Prediction: Trump’s $40B Coin Set to Drop – Is WLFI the Next 1,000x Moonshot?

Price Prediction Technical Analysis World Liberty Financial
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Trump-backed World Liberty Financial is now available on the Ethereum mainnet – World Liberty Fi Price Prediction shapes up to be the next 1,000x moonshot. 
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
World Liberty Fi Price Prediction: Trump’s $40B Coin Set to Drop – Is WLFI the Next 1,000x Moonshot?

The native token of the Trump family DeFi project has officially launched, sparking a wave of bullish World Liberty Fi Price predictions.

The altcoin can now be traded, with Tier-1 exchange listings including Binance, alongside a vesting schedule that caps early investor sales to 20% of holdings.

WLFI began trading on decentralized crypto exchange Hyperliquid at $0.44, making for a fully diluted value of around $40 billion, based on its 100 billion token supply.

However, only 24.6 billion tokens entered circulation at launch, according to the project’s official blog post.

While WLFI has limited spot history, Coinglass derivatives data shows a surge in speculative demand, with Open Interest climbing 240% to $914 million in the week leading up to the unlock.

WLFI Open Interest. Source: Coinglass.
WLFI Open Interest. Source: Coinglass.

These derivative traders appear to be positioning for a rally, with a long/short ratio of 4.3 on Binance, showing over 81% of traders are betting on price increases.

World Liberty Fi Price Analysis: Is WLFI the Next 1,000x Play?

The World Liberty Fi price is currently retesting the upper resistance of a falling wedge form, setting up a return to $0.33 for a 40% move.

WLFI / USDT 5-minute chart, falling wedge nears breakout. Source: TradingView.
WLFI / USDT 5-minute chart, falling wedge nears breakout. Source: TradingView.

This comes as sell pressure shows its cracks, with the RSI breaching the oversold threshold below 30, often an early reversal sign as sellers reach exhaustion.

If $0.33 flips to support, the rally could extend toward its launch high near $0.48, marking a potential 100% gain. toward its launch high near $0.48, marking a potential 90% gain.

Still, risks remain. Token unlocks could trigger sell-offs from early investors, making $0.23 a critical floor. A fall below that level would open a dangerous gap zone, with no historical support to limit downside.

On top of this, the Trump family’s influence also adds another layer of volatility, with short-term speculative trading likely amplifying swings.

While profit-taking clouds near-term price action, a 1,000x could unfold in the long term. With the adoption of the World Liberty Finance platform, demand for WLFI as the ecosystem’s governance token could push prices higher.

Those Preparing for the Bull Market are Opting For This New Self-Custody Solution – Here’s Why

With a market shift towards accumulation, HODLers are taking their bags off exchanges to self-custody solutions like MetaMask and Exodus, and increasingly, Best Wallet Token ($BEST).

Its toolset maximizes bull markets, with features like “Upcoming Tokens,” a crypto screener that helps users spot early opportunities while they are still under most investors’ radar.

This utility extends to TradFi with Best Card, replacing the traditional debit card, allowing seamless real-world transactions using stablecoins anywhere that Mastercard is accepted.

This platform has already attracted over $15.3 million in initial funding for its $BEST utility token. Its app is already featured on Google Play and the App Store.

To learn more about Best Wallet, follow its official X, Telegram, or visit the Best Wallet website.

Click Here to Buy Early
Press Releases
XRP Price Prediction: Expectations of a Fed Rate Cut Could Push Ripple’s Price Up by $10. Insiders Recommend Findmining’s XRP Contracts
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Joseph Lubin Confident in a ‘100x’ Rally and a BTC Flippening
2025-08-31 10:21:06
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 29, 2025
2025-08-29 11:06:12
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-01 10:28:16
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-01 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$109,244
0.25 %
Bitcoin
Ethereum
ETH
$4,349
2.41 %
Ethereum
Dogecoin
DOGE
$0.2127
2.09 %
Dogecoin
XRP
XRP
$2.76
1.58 %
XRP
Provenance Blockchain
hash
$0.0257
1.89 %
Provenance Blockchain

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,968,348,093,818
-2.91
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
XRP Price Prediction: Expectations of a Fed Rate Cut Could Push Ripple’s Price Up by $10. Insiders Recommend Findmining’s XRP Contracts
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Joseph Lubin Confident in a ‘100x’ Rally and a BTC Flippening
2025-08-31 10:21:06
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 29, 2025
2025-08-29 11:06:12
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-01 10:28:16
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-01 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: NIGHT Airdrop Goes Live – Are XRP Holders About to Claim Free Tokens?
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-01 18:54:54
Price Analysis
World Liberty Fi Price Prediction: Trump’s $40B Coin Set to Drop – Is WLFI the Next 1,000x Moonshot?
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter
2025-09-01 18:47:50
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors