WLFI, the Trump-affiliated token from World Liberty Financial, continues to draw attention following its high-profile launch last week. The token began trading above $0.30, briefly lifting its implied valuation beyond $30 billion. That initial enthusiasm gave way to sharp selling, and the market cap has since adjusted closer to $4.3 billion.

The project has responded with supply management measures. A buyback-and-burn program has already been introduced, funded by liquidity fees collected from transactions.

Buyback-and-Burn Program

Roughly 47 million WLFI have been removed from circulation through a multi-signature burn process, representing just under 0.2% of the circulating supply. While the scale of the burn is small relative to total issuance, it is intended to show ongoing management of the token supply.

Derivative markets have been highly active in parallel with spot trading. Futures open interest increased by more than 50% in the past week, and daily volume in derivatives rose by nearly 400% at one stage.

This activity is closely tied to an upcoming unlock scheduled for September. The unlock is expected to release tokens valued at around $483 million, linked to allocations for early investors. Market participants are watching how this supply enters circulation and whether it adds pressure to already-strained price levels.

Large traders have faced setbacks during WLFI’s early volatility. Whale accounts running leveraged long positions were liquidated during the post-launch decline, with reports of losses exceeding $1 million on single trades. These events underline the risks of thin confidence during the token’s first trading sessions.

WLFI Market Snapshot

WLFI is now trading near $0.175, down about 40 to 50% from its opening level. Trading volume remains elevated, ranging between $1 billion and $2 billion over a 24-hour period. This turnover places WLFI among the more liquid assets in its size range, even as prices adjust lower.

The circulating supply is estimated at 24.7 billion WLFI, against a maximum supply of 100 billion. Governance rules restrict influence by limiting each wallet to 5% voting participation.

Roughly 15 to 25% of total tokens remain locked, including holdings linked to the Trump family. These locked positions are not currently available for trading and continue to shape perceptions of concentration risk.

WLFI remains one of the most discussed new tokens of late summer 2025. Social activity has been high, according to LunarCrush, with thousands of mentions recorded during launch week. While early trading has been volatile, ongoing burn activity, governance limits, and heavy derivatives involvement give WLFI continued visibility in current discussions.

