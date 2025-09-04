BTC $110,732.95 -0.77%
ETH $4,415.25 1.15%
SOL $207.74 -1.67%
PEPE $0.0000096 -1.61%
SHIB $0.000012 -1.52%
DOGE $0.21 -0.25%
XRP $2.85 -0.51%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.41
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Whales Who Bet on Trump-Linked WLFI Bleed Millions as Token Plunges

Trump Whale WLFI
WLFI has continued its downward slide, with whales now unloading positions at a loss.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Whales Who Bet on Trump-Linked WLFI Bleed Millions as Token Plunges

Whales are reeling from steep losses after a sharp selloff in World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a token linked to the Trump family.

Key Takeaways:

  • Whales are taking heavy losses as WLFI plunges over 40% in its first week.
  • A $915K profit quickly turned into a $1.6M loss for one trader due to FOMO-driven reentry.
  • Investor sentiment has flipped bearish, with major holders dumping and shorts profiting.

Despite a midweek attempt to salvage the token’s momentum through a significant token burn, WLFI has continued its downward slide, with whales now unloading positions at a loss.

Blockchain data shows that whale wallet 0x432 took a massive hit, losing over $1.6 million after closing a 3x leveraged long position on WLFI.

Whale Wins $915K, Then Loses It All to FOMO

According to Onchain Lens, the same investor had previously earned $915,000 on an earlier WLFI trade just hours before re-entering the market. “The moral of the story: never be in FOMO.”

WLFI’s team burned 47 million tokens on Wednesday to reduce circulating supply and boost value. However, the move failed to stem the selloff.

WLFI plunged an additional 18% in 24 hours as of Thursday morning, and has now fallen 41% since launch on Monday, according to CoinMarketCap.

Other large holders are also in the red. Wallet 854RaR, which bought $2 million in WLFI tokens earlier in the week, was reportedly down more than $650,000 by Thursday.

On Hyperliquid, wallet 0x1527 had unrealized losses exceeding $2.2 million on a leveraged WLFI position.

Some traders, however, are profiting from the token’s decline. Wallet 0x92bb pocketed $1.8 million from a short position, effectively betting against WLFI’s value.

Even public figures have gotten involved. Controversial influencer Andrew Tate, a vocal supporter of WLFI, was liquidated for $67,500 on a Hyperliquid long position earlier this week, according to Cointelegraph.

Investor sentiment has taken a sharp turn. WLFI now ranks as the ninth-most-bearish asset among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, with nearly 32% of holders expressing negative sentiment, according to CoinMarketCap.

Despite attempts to rally support, WLFI’s rapid price drop and whale liquidations are casting long shadows over its short-lived hype.

World Liberty Financial Begins WLFI Burn Campaign

As reported, World Liberty Financial has initiated a token burn just days after its public debut, as the team looks to curb early volatility and revive sagging market confidence.

The project burned 47 million WLFI tokens on Wednesday, sending them to a verified burn address.

The move comes amid a steep 31% decline in the token’s value since its launch on Monday, when it briefly traded at $0.331 before falling to just over $0.23.

The burn represents 0.19% of WLFI’s circulating supply, which currently stands at 24.66 billion tokens, roughly a quarter of the project’s original 100 billion supply, according to CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, the Trump family’s wealth saw a sharp increase of up to $6 billion on Monday following the public launch of World Liberty Financial’s WLFI token.

The debut allowed open-market trading for the first time, with over $1 billion in volume recorded within the first hour across major exchanges. Prices hovered between $0.24 and $0.30, aligning with prior futures market activity.

Press Releases
XRP Price Prediction: Expectations of a Fed Rate Cut Could Push Ripple’s Price Up by $10. Insiders Recommend Findmining’s XRP Contracts
Press Releases
TOKEN6900 is Live And Could Be the Next SPX6900 
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: El Salvador Reshuffles Bitcoin Holdings Due to Quantum Threats – Is BTC at Risk?
2025-09-02 12:03:41
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-04 09:56:45
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-03 10:00:51
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-04 11:06:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-04 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,027,742,605,505
-1.85
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
XRP Price Prediction: Expectations of a Fed Rate Cut Could Push Ripple’s Price Up by $10. Insiders Recommend Findmining’s XRP Contracts
Press Releases
TOKEN6900 is Live And Could Be the Next SPX6900 
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: El Salvador Reshuffles Bitcoin Holdings Due to Quantum Threats – Is BTC at Risk?
2025-09-02 12:03:41
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-04 09:56:45
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-03 10:00:51
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-04 11:06:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-04 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Whales Who Bet on Trump-Linked WLFI Bleed Millions as Token Plunges
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-04 11:22:06
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 4, 2025
Sead Fadilpašić
Sead Fadilpašić
2025-09-04 11:14:10
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors