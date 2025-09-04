Whales Who Bet on Trump-Linked WLFI Bleed Millions as Token Plunges

WLFI has continued its downward slide, with whales now unloading positions at a loss.

Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan About Author Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: September 4, 2025

Whales are reeling from steep losses after a sharp selloff in World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a token linked to the Trump family.

Key Takeaways: Whales are taking heavy losses as WLFI plunges over 40% in its first week.

A $915K profit quickly turned into a $1.6M loss for one trader due to FOMO-driven reentry.

Investor sentiment has flipped bearish, with major holders dumping and shorts profiting.

Despite a midweek attempt to salvage the token’s momentum through a significant token burn, WLFI has continued its downward slide, with whales now unloading positions at a loss.

Blockchain data shows that whale wallet 0x432 took a massive hit, losing over $1.6 million after closing a 3x leveraged long position on WLFI.

Whale Wins $915K, Then Loses It All to FOMO

According to Onchain Lens, the same investor had previously earned $915,000 on an earlier WLFI trade just hours before re-entering the market. “The moral of the story: never be in FOMO.”

WLFI’s team burned 47 million tokens on Wednesday to reduce circulating supply and boost value. However, the move failed to stem the selloff.

WLFI plunged an additional 18% in 24 hours as of Thursday morning, and has now fallen 41% since launch on Monday, according to CoinMarketCap.

Other large holders are also in the red. Wallet 854RaR, which bought $2 million in WLFI tokens earlier in the week, was reportedly down more than $650,000 by Thursday.

On Hyperliquid, wallet 0x1527 had unrealized losses exceeding $2.2 million on a leveraged WLFI position.

Some traders, however, are profiting from the token’s decline. Wallet 0x92bb pocketed $1.8 million from a short position, effectively betting against WLFI’s value.

WLFI just dropped below $0.19.



Trader 0x1527 is down over $2.2M on his $WLFI long.



Meanwhile, trader 0x92bb is up over $1.8M on his $WLFI short.https://t.co/bYegvDqOwfhttps://t.co/tz3gTrL1KM pic.twitter.com/5p3fz7NKaF — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 4, 2025

Even public figures have gotten involved. Controversial influencer Andrew Tate, a vocal supporter of WLFI, was liquidated for $67,500 on a Hyperliquid long position earlier this week, according to Cointelegraph.

Investor sentiment has taken a sharp turn. WLFI now ranks as the ninth-most-bearish asset among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, with nearly 32% of holders expressing negative sentiment, according to CoinMarketCap.

Despite attempts to rally support, WLFI’s rapid price drop and whale liquidations are casting long shadows over its short-lived hype.

World Liberty Financial Begins WLFI Burn Campaign

As reported, World Liberty Financial has initiated a token burn just days after its public debut, as the team looks to curb early volatility and revive sagging market confidence.

The project burned 47 million WLFI tokens on Wednesday, sending them to a verified burn address.

The move comes amid a steep 31% decline in the token’s value since its launch on Monday, when it briefly traded at $0.331 before falling to just over $0.23.

The burn represents 0.19% of WLFI’s circulating supply, which currently stands at 24.66 billion tokens, roughly a quarter of the project’s original 100 billion supply, according to CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, the Trump family’s wealth saw a sharp increase of up to $6 billion on Monday following the public launch of World Liberty Financial’s WLFI token.

The debut allowed open-market trading for the first time, with over $1 billion in volume recorded within the first hour across major exchanges. Prices hovered between $0.24 and $0.30, aligning with prior futures market activity.