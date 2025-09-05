BTC $110,815.11 1.20%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

WLFI Price Prediction: Trump Token in Chaos After Billionaire Wallet Blacklisted – Collapse Incoming?

Blacklisting drama hits WLFI as a whale wallet gets frozen – World Liberty Financial price prediction now hinges on what this shock move means.
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1757077482-wlfi-price-prediction

World Liberty Financial has blacklisted a major investor wallet tied to Tron founder Justin Sun – a dramatic move that may have triggered panic across the market, with WLFI plunging 18.8% since the news broke.

On-chain data suggests the blacklisted wallet had invested millions into the Trump family-backed project, raising serious questions about what comes next and whether this shift supports a bearish WLFI price prediction.

The blacklisting took place after Justin Sun allegedly moved $9 million worth of WLFI tokens to exchanges, sparking concerns of a potential dump.

Sun quickly responded on social media, claiming the transfers were simply “deposit tests” and not intended to impact the market in any way. Blockchain analysts later backed this up, showing the transfers occurred between wallets under Sun’s control, not to external exchanges as initially feared.

Still, some X users speculated that World Liberty Financial may have had other motives for blacklisting the wallet – fueling deeper uncertainty around the token’s future.

WLFI Price Prediction: Bullish Breakout Could Mark the Beginning of a Reversal

Trading volumes continue to be quite high for the $WLFI token and currently account for 36% of the token’s circulating supply at $1.7 billion.

$WLFI is at a critical juncture according to its hourly chart. The price has broken above a key trend line resistance and trading volumes appear to have spiked once this breakout happened.

wlfi price chart

In the past 24 hours, WLFI has booked a 4% gain, signaling a potential recovery.

If the price breaks above $0.21, it could trigger a sharp move toward $0.40 and reclaim bullish momentum.

Still, if U.S. trading hours bring fresh selling pressure, a drop to the $0.05 range remains in play.

Either way, Justin Sun doesn’t seem worried – he reportedly scooped up $WLFI at just $0.015, meaning he’s still sitting on massive unrealized gains.

That’s the kind of edge early investors get when they buy at presale.

And now, Pepenode ($PEPENODE) is offering regular traders that same opportunity.

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Raises $600K to Turn Mining Into a Meme-Powered Game

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) makes it easy to build your own virtual meme coin mining rig – no tech skills, no hardware needed.

Just buy the token, set up your digital server, and start earning through a fun mine-to-earn (M2E) game that’s built for profit and packed with degen energy.

pepenode crypto presale

More rigs = more rewards. The best miners don’t just rack up $PEPENODE – they also get bonus drops of viral meme coins like $PEPE and $FARTCOIN from the community rewards pool.

Forget dusty GPUs and noisy fans – this is hassle-free mining. All it takes is some $PEPENODE to fire up a rig and start climbing the leaderboard.

Presale funds go straight into building the game’s ecosystem, with $PEPENODE as the key currency powering every server, rig, and upgrade.

As the game keeps capturing the community’s attention, this token will be the entry ticket to a hot ecosystem and you can be the first in line to profit from Pepenode’s growing popularity.

Want to get in before launch?

Head to the official Pepenode website and connect your wallet (Best Wallet works perfectly).

You can buy with crypto or even use a bank card to complete the transaction in seconds.

Visit the Official Website Here

