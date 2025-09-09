WLFI Price Prediction: Eric Trump Removed From World Liberty Board Due to Nasdaq Rules – Can WLFI Recover?

WLFI price prediction faces uncertainty after Eric Trump removed from World Liberty board due to Nasdaq rules triggering 7% decline to 52-hour lows.

WLFI price prediction scenarios face massive uncertainty after Eric Trump was removed from the World Liberty Financial board following Nasdaq compliance discussions.

The leadership shake-up triggered an immediate 7% decline as Alt5 Sigma revised its original arrangement to comply with exchange listing requirements.

Technical analysis reveals WLFI trading at key support levels around $0.20 amid conflicting signs from potential reversal patterns and sustained selling pressure.

The token currently trades near 52-hour lows with a mysterious large-scale distribution that the community cannot identify or explain.

Board Restructuring Creates Regulatory Uncertainty

Alt5 Sigma announced in August plans to raise $1.5 billion through share sales to purchase World Liberty Financial tokens.

The original deal positioned Eric Trump as board director with World Liberty COO Zak Folkman as board observer.

Two weeks later, SEC filings revealed the arrangement’s reversal after Nasdaq consultations. Eric Trump became a board observer while Folkman gained a director nomination, subject to stockholder approval.

The filing provided no explanation for which specific Nasdaq rule prompted the change.

🇺🇸 ERIC TRUMP IS OUT



Forbes reports he's been removed from the board of World Liberty Treasury firm ALT5 Sigma due to Nasdaq rules.$WLFI reacting red on the news 📉

According to the Forbes report, three securities law professors reviewed the filings but could not identify clear reasoning for accepting one World Liberty executive while rejecting another.

Nasdaq requires a majority independent board composition, though both candidates appear equally non-independent under standard definitions.

A Trump-affiliated LLC owns approximately 38% of World Liberty Financial plus 22.5 billion WLFI tokens, receiving 75% of token sale proceeds.

Alt5 Sigma acquired 7.3 billion tokens at $0.18 each, creating a $1.5 billion position at current trading levels.

The company’s website continues listing Eric Trump as a director despite SEC filings stating his observer status.

Head and Shoulders Pattern Suggests Potential Reversal

WLFI’s hourly chart displays a potential inverted head and shoulders formation around recent lows near $0.21-$0.22 levels.

The pattern requires confirmation through sustained buying above the neckline resistance at $0.22-$0.23 to validate bullish reversal prospects.

Key resistance levels cluster at $0.2011, $0.2467, and $0.2604 based on previous price action.

Multiple peaks around $0.26-$0.28 range create an overhead supply that could limit upside momentum even if a reversal pattern confirms.

Current positioning at $0.2164 places WLFI vulnerable to further decline if support at $0.21 fails. The incomplete reversal pattern needs decisive breakout action to overcome skepticism from fundamental headwinds.

Analyst projections toward $0.30-$0.50 range appear optimistic given current technical realities and governance uncertainty.

Triangle Consolidation Approaches Key Breakout Zone

The 2-hour chart reveals WLFI forming a symmetrical triangle pattern with converging trendlines around $0.2193.

Multiple touches of upper and lower boundaries suggest legitimate consolidation rather than a continuation pattern.

Triangle formations typically resolve within two-thirds of their development, with an imminent directional move expected next.

Current positioning near the apex creates a key juncture where WLFI must choose direction soon based on underlying momentum and market conditions.

Volume patterns lack the typical expansion that precedes major breakouts from consolidation patterns.

The fundamental headwinds from leadership changes could influence breakout direction negatively despite the technical setup.

The falling wedge pattern on a 30-minute timeframe shows WLFI at $0.2043 approaching the bottoming zone. The projected 50% recovery toward $0.26-$0.30 assumes a sharp V-shaped reversal from current levels.

However, support breakdown analysis presents concerning technical development with WLFI breaking below key levels to reach a 52-hour low at $0.1963.

Multiple violated support levels suggest institutional distribution rather than normal profit-taking.

Seems the @worldlibertyfi team is unable to find who is dumping $WLFI.

The World Liberty team’s inability to identify selling sources is particularly problematic, as this large-scale distribution is occurring without transparency.

This pattern often continues until underlying issues resolve or selling exhausts itself.

