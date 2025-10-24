[LIVE] Market Watch: CZ Expected to Return to Binance After Trump Pardon; Bitcoin Reclaims $110K, BNB Rallies 5%
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 24. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Cryptocurrency markets saw broad gains over the past 24 hours, led by a 3.9% surge in the CeFi sector following news that former Binance CEO CZ was pardoned by Trump. Binance Coin (BNB) jumped 4.4%, while Bitcoin climbed 2.1% to reclaim the $110,000 level and Ethereum neared $3,900. AI, Layer 1, and DeFi tokens also advanced, with standout performers including Fartcoin (+11.9%), Solana (+5.3%), and World Liberty Financial (+11.3%). Polymarket gives nearly 50% odds of CZ returning to Binance before the end of this year.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
