BTC $111,755.58 0.71%
ETH $4,451.14 3.22%
SOL $211.04 4.39%
PEPE $0.0000098 3.14%
SHIB $0.000012 1.45%
DOGE $0.21 3.56%
XRP $2.87 2.26%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.60
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Real Estate Lender Trimont Taps JPMorgan’s Blockchain to Automate Loan Payments

JPMorgan Payment Real estate
The Atlanta-based firm tapped into JPMorgan’s Kinexys Digital Payments network for the first time in August and plans to expand its usage over the next year.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Real Estate Lender Trimont Taps JPMorgan’s Blockchain to Automate Loan Payments

Trimont LLC, a commercial real estate loan servicer managing roughly $730 billion in assets, has started using JPMorgan’s blockchain platform to speed up and automate loan payment processing.

Key Takeaways:

  • Trimont is using JPMorgan’s Kinexys blockchain to automate and accelerate $730B in loan payment processing.
  • The system cuts settlement times from two days to minutes by identifying and routing payments automatically.
  • Kinexys reflects a growing shift toward programmable, 24/7 blockchain-based financial infrastructure.

The Atlanta-based firm tapped into JPMorgan’s Kinexys Digital Payments network for the first time in August and plans to expand its usage over the next year, CEO Bill Sexton told Bloomberg.

Kinexys Slashes Loan Payment Processing Time from Days to Minutes

The Kinexys system streamlines payment workflows by identifying incoming payments, verifying amounts, and distributing funds to lenders, tasks that previously took up to two days and can now be completed in minutes.

“There is significant financial benefit to our clients being able to receive the payments two days earlier,” Sexton said.

This partnership highlights a growing trend among corporations exploring blockchain as a faster, more efficient alternative to traditional banking rails.

While banks have tested blockchain applications for years, broad adoption has been slow, and most projects remain limited in scope.

JPMorgan’s Kinexys, launched in 2019, currently processes about $3 billion in transactions daily, a small slice compared to the bank’s $10 trillion daily volume.

Still, interest is picking up, especially as new regulations around digital assets and stablecoins emerge. Companies are increasingly drawn to the idea of 24/7 programmable payments that can bypass the constraints of traditional banking hours.

The Kinexys network began supporting programmable payments in 2023, allowing firms to automate cash movement based on pre-set conditions.

“It’s the ability to embed software in money and make money smart,” said Naveen Mallela, global co-head of Kinexys.

Blockchain’s real value, Mallela noted, lies in making money behave more like data—fast, flexible, and intelligent.

Trimont’s adoption of the technology could signal a broader move within commercial finance toward digital payment infrastructure that matches the pace of modern business.

As blockchain continues to mature beyond the crypto headlines, real-world implementations like Trimont’s may offer a glimpse into how financial rails will evolve in the decade ahead.

Payments Companies Push into Crypto

In May, crypto payments platform Mesh unveiled its Apple Pay integration, which allows merchants partnered with Mesh to accept crypto payments via Apple Pay.

Mesh’s partnership with Apple Pay came as payments companies continue to expand into digital assets.

In April, global payments giant Stripe said it is developing a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin aimed at companies operating outside the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe.

The announcement came after Stripe’s regulatory approval to acquire Bridge, a stablecoin payments network designed to rival traditional banking systems and SWIFT-based transfers.

Earlier this year, Jack Dorsey, former Twitter CEO and outspoken Bitcoin advocate, publicly urged Signal Messenger to integrate Bitcoin for peer-to-peer (P2P) payments.

Dorsey’s call was echoed by David Marcus, former president of PayPal and current CEO of Lightspark, who stated that “all non-transactional apps should connect to Bitcoin.”

The comments reflect a growing sentiment among Bitcoin advocates to reposition BTC not just as a store of value, but as a practical payment tool.

Price Analysis
World Liberty Fi Price Prediction: Trump’s $40B Coin Set to Drop – Is WLFI the Next 1,000x Moonshot?
2025-09-01 18:47:50
,
by Harvey Hunter
Altcoin News
[LIVE] Trump-Backed World Liberty Financial to Unlock 27B Tokens at Launch – Can WLFI Overtake Bitcoin?
2025-09-01 11:45:14
,
by Tanzeel Akhtar
Press Releases
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-02 20:18:52
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-03 10:00:51
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-03 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,064,137,927,275
0.22
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
World Liberty Fi Price Prediction: Trump’s $40B Coin Set to Drop – Is WLFI the Next 1,000x Moonshot?
2025-09-01 18:47:50
,
by Harvey Hunter
Altcoin News
[LIVE] Trump-Backed World Liberty Financial to Unlock 27B Tokens at Launch – Can WLFI Overtake Bitcoin?
2025-09-01 11:45:14
,
by Tanzeel Akhtar
Press Releases
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-02 20:18:52
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-03 10:00:51
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-03 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Gaming Giant Expands to XRP Ledger – Shocking Move to $10 Starting Now
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-09-03 14:48:36
Altcoin News
Tron’s Biggest Backer Fuels $110M TRX Buy, Doubling Company’s Treasury to $220M
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-09-03 14:44:14
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors