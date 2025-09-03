Real Estate Lender Trimont Taps JPMorgan’s Blockchain to Automate Loan Payments

The Atlanta-based firm tapped into JPMorgan’s Kinexys Digital Payments network for the first time in August and plans to expand its usage over the next year.

Last updated: September 3, 2025

Trimont LLC, a commercial real estate loan servicer managing roughly $730 billion in assets, has started using JPMorgan’s blockchain platform to speed up and automate loan payment processing.

Key Takeaways: Trimont is using JPMorgan’s Kinexys blockchain to automate and accelerate $730B in loan payment processing.

The system cuts settlement times from two days to minutes by identifying and routing payments automatically.

Kinexys reflects a growing shift toward programmable, 24/7 blockchain-based financial infrastructure.

Kinexys Slashes Loan Payment Processing Time from Days to Minutes

The Kinexys system streamlines payment workflows by identifying incoming payments, verifying amounts, and distributing funds to lenders, tasks that previously took up to two days and can now be completed in minutes.

“There is significant financial benefit to our clients being able to receive the payments two days earlier,” Sexton said.

This partnership highlights a growing trend among corporations exploring blockchain as a faster, more efficient alternative to traditional banking rails.

While banks have tested blockchain applications for years, broad adoption has been slow, and most projects remain limited in scope.

JPMorgan’s Kinexys, launched in 2019, currently processes about $3 billion in transactions daily, a small slice compared to the bank’s $10 trillion daily volume.

Still, interest is picking up, especially as new regulations around digital assets and stablecoins emerge. Companies are increasingly drawn to the idea of 24/7 programmable payments that can bypass the constraints of traditional banking hours.

The Kinexys network began supporting programmable payments in 2023, allowing firms to automate cash movement based on pre-set conditions.

“It’s the ability to embed software in money and make money smart,” said Naveen Mallela, global co-head of Kinexys.

Blockchain’s real value, Mallela noted, lies in making money behave more like data—fast, flexible, and intelligent.

Trimont’s adoption of the technology could signal a broader move within commercial finance toward digital payment infrastructure that matches the pace of modern business.

As blockchain continues to mature beyond the crypto headlines, real-world implementations like Trimont’s may offer a glimpse into how financial rails will evolve in the decade ahead.

