BTC $103,330.25 -1.67%
ETH $2,571.62 -2.31%
SOL $149.63 -4.07%
PEPE $0.000011 -7.26%
SHIB $0.000012 -2.79%
DOGE $0.17 -6.03%
XRP $2.17 -2.58%
ETH Gas (gwei) 18.35
Cryptonews Price Analysis

$WIF Crashes Below $1: Is This the Beginning of a Full Memecoin Meltdown?

Meme coin Solana
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Dogwifhat ($WIF), the Solana-based memecoin, has dropped below the $1 support level, currently trading at $0.86, amid a broader memecoin sell-off.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Jimmy Aki
Author
Jimmy Aki
About Author

Jimmy has nearly 10 years of experience as a journalist and writer in the blockchain industry. He has worked with well-known publications such as Bitcoin Magazine, CCN, and Blockonomi, covering news...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
$WIF

$WIF plunged below $1 today like a failed rocket launch, tumbling 7.5% as memecoin traders braced for deeper losses. This breakdown threatens to drag the entire Solana memecoin sector into freefall.

Just two weeks ago, DogWifHat ($WIF) soared above $1.30, fueling hopes of a $2 rally. Now, with Solana weakening and 166,000 wallets losing their capital, traders face a brutal choice. Will WIF crater to $0.50 or defy gravity with a sharp rebound?

Source: CoinMarketCap

$WIF’s Rapid Drop Sparks Trader Anxiety

The mood around $WIF is split. Some see a further collapse below $0.50, while others bet on a full recovery to double its current price. Recent trends lean bearish, with short sellers gaining momentum.

On June 4, experienced crypto trader Bob Paulus shared a pessimistic outlook on WIF, pointing to a clear downtrend in its daily market structure.

Traders who acted on his short position have seen gains of up to 140%. The broader memecoin slump has also played a role in WIF’s decline.

Sector-wide trading volume has decreased by over 14% in the past day, resulting in a nearly 2% decline in total market capitalization.

Major memecoins, such as $DOGE, $PEPE, and $SHIB, have each lost at least 10% in the last week, reflecting fading momentum.

The market’s current trajectory suggests caution as traders weigh further downside risks against potential rebounds.

Memecoins crashes more than 10% on the week/ Source: CoinMarketCap

Solana Slips Toward $150—What That Means for $WIF and Other Memecoins

Solana’s struggles often dictate the fate of its memecoins, and right now, the signs are worrying. With SOL down more than 12% in the past week and hovering near $150, concerns are growing.

A similar drop below $140 in February led to heavy losses across Solana memecoins, and history may be repeating itself.

Retail interest is also cooling. Data from Dune Analytics shows that while over 217,000 wallets traded Solana memecoins this month, only five made profits above $50,000.

On the other hand, roughly 166,000 wallets were completely wiped out, including one high-profile trader who lost over $1 million.

These trends suggest deepening pessimism in the memecoin market.

As Solana struggles, the tokens built on it face mounting pressure, leaving traders to question whether the downturn will continue or if a reversal is imminent.

“Summer Price Action Is Trash”: Top Binance Trader Goes All-In on Shorts

Matter Trades, currently ranked #2 on Binance’s perpetuals leaderboard, isn’t betting on a turnaround. He’s been building short positions since Bitcoin reached $111,000, citing his belief that summer market conditions are historically poor.

“Summer price action is trash—always has been, always will be,” he said. “Everyone keeps saying this time is different, but it never is.”

According to Matter, the season typically favors sellers, as all pumps are swiftly sold out.

He also expressed skepticism about the recent altcoin hype, warning that macroeconomic factors could worsen market conditions further.

“The U.S. housing market is flashing red flags, reminding me of 2008,” he added. “Bitcoin is a risk asset, and when fear strikes, risk assets are the first to go.”

Bearish Market Structure Indicates Another Leg Down for WIF

From a technical standpoint, the $WIF/$USDT daily chart reflects a bearish structure with more room to fall. After rallying to nearly $1.50 in May, the price has since retraced to around $0.86.

$WIF price prediction/ Source: TradingView

The correction appears to be unfolding in a classic A-B-C pattern, with the price now heading from point (B) toward a potential low at point (C). Support between $0.65 and $0.70, shown by previous breakout levels, could provide a temporary floor.

Unless $WIF sees a strong reversal with rising volume and reclaims the $1.00 mark, the outlook remains bearish. Should the wave structure play out, $WIF could revisit the $0.60–$0.65 range in the near term.

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Eyes Breakout on Trump ETF and Global Demand
2025-06-05 00:13:14
,
by Arslan Butt
Altcoin News
XRP News Today: Ripple CEO Denies $5B Circle Acquisition Rumors
2025-06-04 08:09:10
,
by Amin Ayan
Price Analysis
Will Bitcoin Hit $120K or Crash? Bitcoin Price Prediction Reveals What’s Next
2025-06-04 13:44:23
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
dogwifhat
WIF
$0.8382
9.80 %
dogwifhat
Pepe
PEPE
$0.0000
7.26 %
Pepe
Dogecoin
DOGE
$0.1794
6.03 %
Dogecoin
Solana
SOL
$149.63
4.07 %
Solana
Shiba Inu
SHIB
$0.0000
2.79 %
Shiba Inu
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,365,025,661,580
-2.96
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Eyes Breakout on Trump ETF and Global Demand
2025-06-05 00:13:14
,
by Arslan Butt
Altcoin News
XRP News Today: Ripple CEO Denies $5B Circle Acquisition Rumors
2025-06-04 08:09:10
,
by Amin Ayan
Price Analysis
Will Bitcoin Hit $120K or Crash? Bitcoin Price Prediction Reveals What’s Next
2025-06-04 13:44:23
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
$WIF Roars Back with 200% Recovery After Brutal Crash
Jimmy Aki
Jimmy Aki
2025-05-12 12:29:40
Price Analysis
DogWifHat ($WIF) Rallies 25% as Meme Coin Market Rebounds to $53.95 Billion
Jimmy Aki
Jimmy Aki
2025-04-23 19:53:12
Jimmy Aki
Jimmy has nearly 10 years of experience as a journalist and writer in the blockchain industry. He has worked with well-known publications such as Bitcoin Magazine, CCN, and Blockonomi, covering news and reviewing cryptocurrency products and services.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors