BTC $111,674.66 1.14%
ETH $4,084.83 3.72%
SOL $202.64 4.78%
PEPE $0.0000074 3.40%
SHIB $0.000010 2.08%
DOGE $0.20 2.53%
XRP $2.49 3.27%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Why Is Crypto Up Today? – October 15, 2025

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Ethereum Market
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
“The crypto industry must actively choose to leave chaos behind. It needs more responsible builders who are committed to long-term thinking,” says Przemyslaw Kral, CEO of zondacrypto.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Why Is Crypto Up Today

The crypto market is up today, with the cryptocurrency market capitalization increasing by 2.3%, rising to $3.98 trillion. Of the top 100 coins, 95 have appreciated over the past 24 hours. At the same time, the total crypto trading volume is at $246 billion.

TLDR:
  • The crypto market capitalization is up by 2.3% on Wednesday morning (UTC);
  • 95 of the top 100 coins and 9 of the top 10 coins are up;
  • BTC is up 0.8% to $112,676, and ETH is up 3.9% to $4,159;
  • Markets are reacting to the US Fed Chair’s speech on Tuesday;
  • ’Traders remain positioned for upside’;
  • ’We have seen giant exchanges blocking small orders, restricting trading during big market moves’;
  • US BTC and ETH spot ETFs returned to inflows on Tuesday, with $102.58 million and $236.22 million, respectively;
  • Crypto market sentiment has dropped into the fear zone.

    • Crypto Winners & Losers

    At the time of writing, 9 of the top 10 coins per market capitalization have seen their prices increase over the past 24 hours.

    Bitcoin (BTC) appreciated 0.8% since this time yesterday, currently trading at $112,676.

    Bitcoin (BTC)
    24h7d30d1yAll time

    Ethereum (ETH) is up by 3.9%, now changing hands at $4,159. This is the second-highest increase in the category.

    The highest rise is 5.3% by Solana (SOL), which currently trades at $206.

    Binance Coin (BNB) is the only coin that saw its price decrease in this time frame. It’s down 1.1% to $1,193.

    Looking at the top 100 coins, we find 95 of them in green. ChainOpera AI (COAI) is at the top, with a rise of 115% to $16.

    Zcash (ZEC) is the only other coin that recorded a double-digit rise, with 13% to $262.

    Of the red coins, two noted drops above 1%. Provenance Blockchain (HASH) and MemeCore (M) are down 5.3% and 4.3% to $0.03347 and $1.98, respectively.

    Markets are reacting to the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Tuesday. He said that the $6.6 trillion balance sheet reduction could end within months, while there’s an option for further interest rate cuts.

    ‘Giant Exchanges Blocking Small Orders’

    Following a record-breaking crypto selloff, Przemyslaw Kral, CEO of zondacrypto, commented that “last weekend highlighted not just why you should approach crypto with caution and market knowledge, but also why regulation is so important.”

    Kral argued that “all cars require airbags for safety during crashes, just as all crypto exchanges need strong regulation to ensure greater stability when markets turn volatile. Some argue regulation is boring and stifling. But we have seen giant exchanges blocking small orders, restricting trading during big market moves, and they’re now facing hundreds of millions in compensation claims.”

    This is why the development of more stable and transparent products needs support, even if these products “take more time and are less flashy.”

    “The crypto industry must actively choose to leave chaos behind. It needs more responsible builders who are committed to long-term thinking. The industry must also prioritize education and develop community resources to support market resilience.”

    Meanwhile, analysts over at Glassnode found that “traders remain positioned for upside,” as signaled by BTC Options markets showing net premium concentration at $115,000–$130,000.

    Levels & Events to Watch Next

    At the time of writing on Wednesday morning, BTC trades at $112,676. It started the day with the intraday low of $110,256, rising to the day’s highest point of $113,537. At the moment, it’s trading relatively sideways.

    The price may move toward $114,000, after which it may target $119,800. A close above $120,000 would once again open doors for the $125,000 and $130,000 levels. On the other side, if it continues decreasing, BTC could revisit $109,500 and lower.

    Bitcoin Price Chart. Source: TradingView

    Ethereum is currently trading at $4,159. The coin’s lowest point today was $3,905, after which it surged to the intraday high of $4,203. That said, like BTC, it has been trading sideways for much of the last 24 hours.

    ETH could rise above $4,200 and move towards the $4,350 and $4,500 levels. However, should it go back into the red, the price could decrease below $3,900 and, subsequently, move towards $3,750.

    Ethereum (ETH)
    24h7d30d1yAll time

    Meanwhile, the crypto market sentiment has slipped back into the fear zone. The crypto fear and greed index has dropped from 42 yesterday to 37 today.

    The caution among investors is increasing, potentially pushing prices down. That said, lower prices may also present as a buying opportunity.

    Source: CoinMarketCap

    ETFs Back in Green

    The US BTC spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) returned to the green zone on Tuesday, after a couple of days of outflows, with $102.58 million in inflows. The total net inflow now stands at $62.55 billion.

    Of the 12 ETFs, three saw inflows, and two saw outflows. Fidelity took in $132.67 million, while BlackRock let go of $30.79 million.

    Source: SoSoValue

    Moreover, the US ETH ETFs recorded $236.22 million in inflows on 14 October. This also follows three days of outflows. The cumulative total net inflow now stands at $14.72 billion.

    Six of the nine finds saw positive flows, and none saw negative flows. The highest among these is Fidelity’s $154.62 million.

    Source: SoSoValue

    Meanwhile, the U.S. ETF industry climbed to a record $12.7 trillion in assets at the end of September, per the ETFGI data, marking a 22.7% increase from $10.35 trillion at the end of 2024.

    Recently, Volatility Shares filed for 27 new leveraged ETFs with the US SEC, planning to deliver 3x and 5x exposure to a mix of technology and digital asset-related equities.

    Quick FAQ

    1. Why did crypto move against stocks today?

    The crypto market has increased over the past day, and the stock market saw a mixed picture on Tuesday. By the closing time on 14 October, the S&P 500 was down by 0.16%, the Nasdaq-100 decreased by 0.69%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.44%. The stock market has seen increased volatility due to the trade uncertainty created by the US, particularly in regards to China.

    1. Is this rally sustainable?

    It’s unlikely that the market will not see further drops before an actual rally. Investors and traders expect additional decreases prior to a bull run.

    You may also like:
    (LIVE) Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for October 14, 2025
    The crypto market is flashing mixed signals, with Bitcoin (BTC) dipping below $114,000 and Ethereum (ETH) holding just above $4,100, while whales pile into short positions despite a sector-wide rebound. Most sectors posting gains in the past 24 hours, led by a 5.75% surge in GameFi as ImmutableX (IMX) and Four (FORM) jumped nearly 8%. DeFi and AI tokens also rallied, with Ethena (ENA) and Bittensor (TAO) climbing 11.9% and 10.4%, respectively. However, the CeFi sector was the lone laggard,...
    Price Analysis
    XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s Swell 2025 Event Could Change Everything – 3 Week Countdown Begins Now
    2025-10-14 23:31:00
    ,
    by Alejandro Arrieche
    Bitcoin News
    Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 14, 2025
    2025-10-14 10:57:38
    ,
    by Sead Fadilpašić
    Altcoin News
    Crypto Whale Opens New $163M Bitcoin Short After $192M Win
    2025-10-13 06:59:07
    ,
    by Amin Ayan
    Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
    2025-10-14 17:37:44
    ,
    by Alan Draper
    New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
    2025-10-13 16:15:35
    ,
    by Ines S. Tavares
    14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
    2025-10-13 19:14:56
    ,
    by Alan Draper
    15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
    2025-10-10 12:37:04
    ,
    by Ilija Rankovic
    13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
    2025-10-14 14:29:45
    ,
    by Ilija Rankovic
    The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
    2025-10-14 15:57:25
    ,
    by Ilija Rankovic
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
    2025-10-15 07:30:00
    ,
    by Leon Waters
    XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
    2025-08-29 16:59:08
    ,
    by Eric Huffman
    Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
    2025-10-03 16:17:10
    ,
    by Ben Beddow
    In the Article
    Bitcoin
    BTC
    $111,675
    1.14 %
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    ETH
    $4,085
    3.72 %
    Ethereum
    Solana
    SOL
    $202.64
    4.78 %
    Solana
    BNB
    BNB
    $1,183
    2.08 %
    BNB
    ChainOpera AI
    COAI
    $19.50
    140.01 %
    ChainOpera AI

    2M+

    Active Monthly Users Around the World

    250+

    Guides and Reviews Articles

    8

    Years on the Market

    70

    International Team Authors
    editors
    +72 More
    Authors List
    At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

    Best Crypto ICOs

    Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

    Explore Our Tools

    Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

    Market Overview

    • 7d
    • 1m
    • 1y
    Market Cap
    $4,045,328,013,277
    -9.06
    Trending Crypto
    Price Analysis
    XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s Swell 2025 Event Could Change Everything – 3 Week Countdown Begins Now
    2025-10-14 23:31:00
    ,
    by Alejandro Arrieche
    Bitcoin News
    Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 14, 2025
    2025-10-14 10:57:38
    ,
    by Sead Fadilpašić
    Altcoin News
    Crypto Whale Opens New $163M Bitcoin Short After $192M Win
    2025-10-13 06:59:07
    ,
    by Amin Ayan
    Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
    2025-10-14 17:37:44
    ,
    by Alan Draper
    New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
    2025-10-13 16:15:35
    ,
    by Ines S. Tavares
    14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
    2025-10-13 19:14:56
    ,
    by Alan Draper
    15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
    2025-10-10 12:37:04
    ,
    by Ilija Rankovic
    13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
    2025-10-14 14:29:45
    ,
    by Ilija Rankovic
    The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
    2025-10-14 15:57:25
    ,
    by Ilija Rankovic
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
    2025-10-15 07:30:00
    ,
    by Leon Waters
    XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
    2025-08-29 16:59:08
    ,
    by Eric Huffman
    Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
    2025-10-03 16:17:10
    ,
    by Ben Beddow

    More Articles

    Press Releases
    2025 Investment Trend: Cloud Mining Is Replacing Speculation, Helping You Hit Goals Every Day
    2025-10-15 12:15:00
    Cryptonews Reports
    Bitcoin, Gold, or Stocks: Which Holds Up Best in Market Crashes?
    Christian Nwobodo
    Christian Nwobodo
    2025-10-15 12:11:42
    Crypto News in numbers
    editors
    Authors List + 66 More
    2M+
    Active Monthly Users Around the World
    250+
    Guides and Reviews Articles
    8
    Years on the Market
    70
    International Team Authors