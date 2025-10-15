Why Is Crypto Up Today? – October 15, 2025

“The crypto industry must actively choose to leave chaos behind. It needs more responsible builders who are committed to long-term thinking,” says Przemyslaw Kral, CEO of zondacrypto.

The crypto market is up today, with the cryptocurrency market capitalization increasing by 2.3%, rising to $3.98 trillion. Of the top 100 coins, 95 have appreciated over the past 24 hours. At the same time, the total crypto trading volume is at $246 billion.

TLDR: The crypto market capitalization is up by 2.3% on Wednesday morning (UTC); 95 of the top 100 coins and 9 of the top 10 coins are up; BTC is up 0.8% to $112,676, and ETH is up 3.9% to $4,159; Markets are reacting to the US Fed Chair’s speech on Tuesday; ’Traders remain positioned for upside’; ’We have seen giant exchanges blocking small orders, restricting trading during big market moves’; US BTC and ETH spot ETFs returned to inflows on Tuesday, with $102.58 million and $236.22 million, respectively; Crypto market sentiment has dropped into the fear zone.



Crypto Winners & Losers

At the time of writing, 9 of the top 10 coins per market capitalization have seen their prices increase over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) appreciated 0.8% since this time yesterday, currently trading at $112,676.

Ethereum (ETH) is up by 3.9%, now changing hands at $4,159. This is the second-highest increase in the category.

The highest rise is 5.3% by Solana (SOL), which currently trades at $206.

Binance Coin (BNB) is the only coin that saw its price decrease in this time frame. It’s down 1.1% to $1,193.

Looking at the top 100 coins, we find 95 of them in green. ChainOpera AI (COAI) is at the top, with a rise of 115% to $16.

Zcash (ZEC) is the only other coin that recorded a double-digit rise, with 13% to $262.

Of the red coins, two noted drops above 1%. Provenance Blockchain (HASH) and MemeCore (M) are down 5.3% and 4.3% to $0.03347 and $1.98, respectively.

Markets are reacting to the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Tuesday. He said that the $6.6 trillion balance sheet reduction could end within months, while there’s an option for further interest rate cuts.

Powell just said the Fed could end QT in the coming months.



Super mega bullish for Bitcoin and alts. pic.twitter.com/EBS3Jn5kxJ — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) October 14, 2025

‘Giant Exchanges Blocking Small Orders’

Following a record-breaking crypto selloff, Przemyslaw Kral, CEO of zondacrypto, commented that “last weekend highlighted not just why you should approach crypto with caution and market knowledge, but also why regulation is so important.”

Kral argued that “all cars require airbags for safety during crashes, just as all crypto exchanges need strong regulation to ensure greater stability when markets turn volatile. Some argue regulation is boring and stifling. But we have seen giant exchanges blocking small orders, restricting trading during big market moves, and they’re now facing hundreds of millions in compensation claims.”

This is why the development of more stable and transparent products needs support, even if these products “take more time and are less flashy.”

“The crypto industry must actively choose to leave chaos behind. It needs more responsible builders who are committed to long-term thinking. The industry must also prioritize education and develop community resources to support market resilience.”

Meanwhile, analysts over at Glassnode found that “traders remain positioned for upside,” as signaled by BTC Options markets showing net premium concentration at $115,000–$130,000.

$BTC Options markets show net premium concentration at $115k–$130k, suggesting traders remain positioned for upside.



Despite the futures flush, call demand dominates, implying investors see the drawdown as a leverage reset.

🔗https://t.co/SWtuHM7Ao7 pic.twitter.com/PppOACtvuF — glassnode (@glassnode) October 15, 2025

Levels & Events to Watch Next

At the time of writing on Wednesday morning, BTC trades at $112,676. It started the day with the intraday low of $110,256, rising to the day’s highest point of $113,537. At the moment, it’s trading relatively sideways.

The price may move toward $114,000, after which it may target $119,800. A close above $120,000 would once again open doors for the $125,000 and $130,000 levels. On the other side, if it continues decreasing, BTC could revisit $109,500 and lower.

Bitcoin Price Chart. Source: TradingView

Ethereum is currently trading at $4,159. The coin’s lowest point today was $3,905, after which it surged to the intraday high of $4,203. That said, like BTC, it has been trading sideways for much of the last 24 hours.

ETH could rise above $4,200 and move towards the $4,350 and $4,500 levels. However, should it go back into the red, the price could decrease below $3,900 and, subsequently, move towards $3,750.

Meanwhile, the crypto market sentiment has slipped back into the fear zone. The crypto fear and greed index has dropped from 42 yesterday to 37 today.

The caution among investors is increasing, potentially pushing prices down. That said, lower prices may also present as a buying opportunity.

Source: CoinMarketCap

ETFs Back in Green

The US BTC spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) returned to the green zone on Tuesday, after a couple of days of outflows, with $102.58 million in inflows. The total net inflow now stands at $62.55 billion.

Of the 12 ETFs, three saw inflows, and two saw outflows. Fidelity took in $132.67 million, while BlackRock let go of $30.79 million.

Source: SoSoValue

Moreover, the US ETH ETFs recorded $236.22 million in inflows on 14 October. This also follows three days of outflows. The cumulative total net inflow now stands at $14.72 billion.

Six of the nine finds saw positive flows, and none saw negative flows. The highest among these is Fidelity’s $154.62 million.

Source: SoSoValue

Meanwhile, the U.S. ETF industry climbed to a record $12.7 trillion in assets at the end of September, per the ETFGI data, marking a 22.7% increase from $10.35 trillion at the end of 2024.

Recently, Volatility Shares filed for 27 new leveraged ETFs with the US SEC, planning to deliver 3x and 5x exposure to a mix of technology and digital asset-related equities.

Sonic BOOOM! — 27 leveraged 3x and 5x single stock ETFs filed by Volatility Shares!



3x AMD ETF

3x AMZN ETF

3x COIN ETF

3x CRCL ETF

3x GOOGL ETF

3x MSTR ETF

3x NVDA ETF

3x PLTR ETF

3x TSLA ETF

3x Bitcoin ETF

3x Ether ETF

3x Solana ETF

3x XRP ETF

3x VIX ETF



5x AMD ETF

— ETF Hearsay by Henry Jim (@ETFhearsay) October 14, 2025

Quick FAQ

Why did crypto move against stocks today?

The crypto market has increased over the past day, and the stock market saw a mixed picture on Tuesday. By the closing time on 14 October, the S&P 500 was down by 0.16%, the Nasdaq-100 decreased by 0.69%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.44%. The stock market has seen increased volatility due to the trade uncertainty created by the US, particularly in regards to China.

Is this rally sustainable?

It’s unlikely that the market will not see further drops before an actual rally. Investors and traders expect additional decreases prior to a bull run.