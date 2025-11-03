Why Is Crypto Down Today? – November 3, 2025

Meanwhile, 24-hour trading volume sits at $143.9 billion, signaling a slight recovery in market activity after a volatile weekend.

TLDR: Global crypto market cap fell 3.5% to $3.69T, with 24h volume at $143.9B;

BTC dropped 2.9% to $107,896, and ETH slid 4.5% to $3,713;

Two major Bitcoin whales moved over $1.8B in BTC to exchanges, fueling sell-off fears;

Weak risk appetite followed the Fed’s cautious tone on rate cuts and thin Asian liquidity;

Fear & Greed Index dropped to 36 (Fear);

BTC ETFs saw $191.6M outflows;

ETH ETFs lost $98.2M;

SOL ETFs gained $44.48M;

Trump said he “doesn’t know” Binance’s CZ despite pardoning him last month.

At the time of writing, most of the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization are trading in the red.

Bitcoin (BTC) slipped 2.9% in the past 24 hours, hovering around $107,896, with a market cap of $2.15 trillion.

Ethereum (ETH) fell 4.5% to $3,713, while BNB (BNB) declined 6.3% to $1,018. Solana (SOL) also continued its downtrend, losing 5.6% to trade at $175.45.

XRP (XRP) dropped 5.3% to $2.40, and Dogecoin (DOGE) saw a 6.6% slide, now priced at $0.1744, making it one of the day’s weakest performers among the top 10.

Despite the downturn, a few altcoins managed notable gains. Jelly-My-Jelly (JMJ) surged 91.3%, leading the day’s top gainers, followed by OG (+38.3%) and DigiByte (+27.6%).

Among trending tokens, Aster (ASTR) gained 6.2%, while Balancer (BAL) and ZKsync (ZK) declined 10.1% and 27.7%, respectively.

The broader sentiment remains cautious, with Bitcoin dominance stable above 44%, while traders eye potential short-term corrections if selling pressure persists.

Meanwhile, two prominent Bitcoin whales have transferred massive amounts of BTC to exchanges, sparking renewed market anxiety about potential sell-offs.

On-chain data from Lookonchain shows that pseudonymous trader “BitcoinOG (1011short)” sent roughly 13,000 BTC ($1.48 billion) to Kraken since Oct. 1, while early Bitcoin adopter Owen Gunden moved 3,265 BTC ($364.5 million) to the same exchange since Oct. 21.

BitcoinOG, who gained attention for profiting nearly $197 million by shorting the market in October, has repeatedly transferred BTC to major exchanges, including Binance, Coinbase, and Hyperliquid.

Meanwhile, Gunden, a veteran holder with roots in Bitcoin’s earliest days, has reactivated multiple decade-old wallets for the first time in years.

Bitcoin Slips Below $108K as Fed Signals Temper ‘Uptober’ Momentum

Bitcoin slid under $108,000 in early Asian trading Monday, breaking the so-called “Uptober” streak and extending last week’s risk-off sentiment.

The total crypto market cap fell 3.1% to $3.69 trillion, with Ether down 3.8% to $3,737 and XRP off 3.1% at $2.43.

Analysts cited a stronger dollar and diminished hopes for quick Federal Reserve rate cuts as immediate drivers, following cautious comments from Fed officials suggesting a slower easing cycle.

Thin liquidity during Japan’s market holiday amplified price swings, while the unwinding of heavily leveraged positions from October added further downward pressure. Traders described the session as a “healthy deleveraging” phase after weeks of aggressive long positioning.

Despite the retreat, some analysts noted Bitcoin’s realized cap above $1.1 trillion and stable on-chain activity as signs of continued long-term strength heading into November.

Attention now turns to a packed week of US economic data, including job openings, private payrolls, and inflation expectations.

Strong labor figures could dampen rate-cut bets, while weaker data may revive optimism for policy easing. For now, crypto markets remain highly sensitive to macro cues, with traders watching whether Bitcoin can stabilize before its historically bullish November stretch.

Levels & Events to Watch Next

At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at $108,103, down 2.20% on the day. The coin has been struggling to hold above the $110,000 mark after repeated rejections near $112,000 over the past week. For now, BTC’s intraday range sits between $107,500 and $109,800, indicating a cautious, low-volume environment.

A decisive move above $110,200 could spark a short-term rally toward $114,000, where resistance from mid-October remains intact.

On the downside, losing the $107,000 level could expose BTC to deeper support zones near $105,500 and $102,000, levels where prior buying interest emerged.

Meanwhile, Ethereum trades at $3,723, down 4.67% over the past 24 hours. The coin has lost traction after failing to sustain momentum above $3,950, consolidating within the $3,700–$3,800 band.

A rebound above $3,850 could open the way toward $4,050–$4,200, while a break below $3,700 risks further downside toward $3,550–$3,600. Traders continue to monitor macro signals and U.S. labor data this week for potential catalysts in the broader market.

Meanwhile, market sentiment has weakened, with the Crypto Fear and Greed Index dropping to 36, indicating “Fear.”

The index stood at 35 yesterday, 42 last week, and 57 a month ago, showing a clear shift from neutral sentiment toward risk aversion as traders respond to recent market declines. The trend suggests participants are scaling back exposure and waiting for stronger macro or on-chain signals before reentering the market with conviction.

The US Bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) posted another day of net outflows on October 31, with a total of $191.6 million leaving the market, according to data from SoSoValue.

Despite the daily outflow, cumulative net inflows remain strong at $61.19 billion, while total net assets stand at $147.73 billion, accounting for 6.77% of Bitcoin’s total market capitalization. The total value traded for the day was $4.26 billion.

Among individual funds, BlackRock’s IBIT led the outflows with $149.33 million, followed by Ark & 21Shares (ARKB) with $19.3 million and Bitwise’s BITB with $17.88 million.

The US Ethereum spot ETFs also saw a net outflow of $98.2 million on October 31. BlackRock’s ETHA recorded the largest outflow of the day at $38.63 million, followed by Fidelity’s FETH with $27.12 million and Grayscale’s ETHE with $13.73 million.

Despite the downturn, cumulative net inflows remain solid at $14.37 billion, while total net assets stand at $26.02 billion, representing 5.58% of Ethereum’s total market capitalization.

In contrast, spot Solana ETFs saw a strong day of inflows on October 31, recording a total of $44.48 million, according to data from SoSoValue. The cumulative total net inflow now stands at $199.21 million, while total net assets have reached $502.04 million, representing 0.49% of Solana’s market capitalization.

Among the two listed funds, Bitwise’s BSOL led with $44.48 million in new inflows, while Grayscale’s GSOL recorded no change for the day.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump claimed he doesn’t know who Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao is, despite granting him a presidential pardon last month.