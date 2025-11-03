Trump Says He “Doesn’t Know” CZ Despite Pardoning Him, Brushes Off Questions on Binance Ties

He dismissed questions about Binance’s $2B deal linked to his family’s stablecoin, saying he was “too busy.”

President Donald Trump claimed he doesn’t know who Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao is, despite granting him a presidential pardon last month.

Key Takeaways: Trump said he “doesn’t know” Binance founder CZ Zhao despite pardoning him last month.

The president also blamed Democrats for the prolonged government shutdown and renewed criticism of Obamacare.

During a 60 Minutes interview on Sunday night, the president was pressed about Zhao’s case and his family’s crypto-linked business dealings but brushed off questions, calling the case a “Biden witch hunt.”

When asked why he pardoned Zhao, who pleaded guilty in 2023 to violating anti-money laundering laws, Trump replied, “Okay, are you ready? I don’t know who he is… I know he got a four-month sentence or something like that and I heard it was a Biden witch hunt.”

Trump Shrugs Off Question on Binance’s $2B Deal

Interviewer Norah O’Donnell followed up, pointing out that Binance had “helped facilitate a $2 billion purchase” of the Trump family-backed World Liberty Financial’s stablecoin.

Trump dismissed the question, saying, “I know nothing about it because I’m too busy.”

Asked about his family’s involvement in crypto, the president said his sons are “running a business” and insisted he was not personally involved.

“I’m glad they are [in crypto] because it’s probably a great industry. They’re running a business, they’re not in government,” he said.

The president’s comments come amid ongoing scrutiny over the links between Binance and World Liberty Financial, a Trump family venture that has reportedly received backing from crypto firms.

The pardon of Zhao, who was sentenced to four months in prison, has drawn widespread criticism from lawmakers who view it as a potential conflict of interest.

During the same interview, Trump shifted to domestic issues, including the ongoing government shutdown, now on track to become the longest in US history.

“The Republicans are voting almost unanimously to end it, and the Democrats keep voting against ending it,” he said. The president did not outline a plan to reopen the government but said he expects Democrats to “give in.”

Pressed on healthcare, Trump renewed attacks on the Affordable Care Act (ACA), calling it “terrible” and “too expensive.”

Warren’s Lawyer Rejects CZ Defamation Threat

As reported, Senator Elizabeth Warren’s lawyer has dismissed CZ’s threat of a defamation lawsuit, insisting her comments about his criminal conviction were factually correct and supported by public records.

The dispute stems from an Oct. 23 post on X, where Warren criticized former President Donald Trump’s pardon of Zhao, calling it “corruption.”

Zhao’s attorney, Teresa Goody Guillén, demanded a retraction, accusing Warren of damaging her client’s reputation.

In response, Warren’s attorney, Ben Stafford, said any defamation claim would be “without merit,” emphasizing that Zhao pleaded guilty to violating the Bank Secrecy Act by failing to maintain an effective anti-money laundering program at Binance.

Stafford clarified that Warren’s post did not claim Zhao was charged with direct money laundering, only that he broke AML laws — a statement “true in all respects,” he said.

Warren also alleged that Zhao “financed Trump’s stablecoin and lobbied for a pardon,” citing media reports linking Binance to the Trump family’s crypto venture, World Liberty Financial.

Meanwhile, Binance is reportedly exploring ways to re-enter the US market following President Donald Trump’s pardon of CZ.