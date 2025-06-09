Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 9, 2025

"But my expectations continue to be for a rally to $133,000-$136,000 into the end of this year/beginning of next," says John Glover, the Chief Investment Officer of the crypto lending platform Ledn.

Journalist Sead Fadilpašić Journalist Sead Fadilpašić About Author Sead specializes in writing factual and informative articles to help the public navigate the ever-changing world of crypto. He has extensive experience in the blockchain industry, where he has served... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: June 8, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

The crypto market has seen another day of minor downward movements. About a third of all top 100 coins have seen their prices increase over the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency market capitalization has decreased by 1.9% to $3.41 trillion. The total crypto trading volume is at $71.9 billion, decreasing over the past few days.

TLDR: After a brief rise, most coins record additional decreases; The market still moves within the typical post-ATH pullback area; BTC is largely unchanged in a day, moving within the $105,000 zone; There is still a chance for BTC to hit $136,000 by the year’s end; US spot BTC ETFs breaks brief inflow streak, spot ETH ETFs record a fifteen-day inflow streak; The dip is expected but may go lower still.



Crypto Winners & Losers

Looking at the top 10 coins per market cap, we find four up and four down (excluding the two stablecoins), but with minimal changes over the past 24 hours.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.1%, meaning it’s unchanged, currently trading at $105,660.

Ethereum (ETH) decreased by 0.9%, now changing hands at $2,492. This is also a slight fall from the intraday high of $2,537.

The category’s highest gainer is XRP, which increased by 0.9% to $2.24, while the biggest drop is Dogecoin (DOGE)’s 1.3% to the price of $0.1818.

Notably, XRP has joined the Nasdaq Crypto US Settlement Price Index. This is a significant move that brings more institutions to XRP and vice versa.

🚀 XRP has joined the Nasdaq Crypto US Settlement Price Index, a move that could further open the door to institutional exposure.#XRP #Ripplehttps://t.co/XRQqeNdfjL — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 9, 2025

Moreover, about a third of the top 100 coins have seen their prices increase in this timeframe. Internet Computer (ICP) is the biggest gainer, with a 7.3% rise to $5.72.

On the other side, Tokenize Xchange (TKX) dropped the most over the past 24 hours: 2.6% to $29.92.

According to Glassnode, BTC long-term holders are selling. Given the lack of an upside catalyst, the risk of a short-term correction is growing. This is something to keep an eye on.

$BTC long-term holders are slowly selling, and with no strong upside catalyst, the risk of a short-term correction grows. On-chain models show key support zones: the 0.95 SSD quantile at ~$103.7k and 0.85 at $95.6k – levels to watch if profit-taking continues. pic.twitter.com/TZx5SLP6gD — glassnode (@glassnode) June 6, 2025

A BTC Rally to $136,000 Still Possible

According to John Glover, the Chief Investment Officer of the crypto lending platform Ledn and former MD at Barclays, BTC pulling back from its highs is expected. On Friday, the price bounced off the overnight lows, but the CIO didn’t think this corrective move lower was done.

“I expect that wave (ii) pullback will complete in the $88,000 to $93,000 region before the next leg up. This corrective move should finish in mid-to-late summer, followed by an impulsive wave (iii) higher, so if you’re looking to add, the wave (ii) target is a good level,” Glover argued.

He added, however, that wave (i) can be completely retraced by wave (ii), so a retest of the $74,500 low of Wave IV is “not out of the question. But my expectations continue to be for a rally to $133,000-$136,000 into the end of this year/beginning of next.”

Source: Ledn

Meanwhile, per TradingView, Bitcoin’s exchange review has fallen to a record low of 2.3 million on centralized exchanges. This is the result of institutional buying and an increase in spot ETFs, limiting BTC supply.

Dom Harz, the co-founder of Layer-2 BOB, also noted that this is the lowest reserves level since 2018, pointing to growing investor confidence in BTC’s long-term future, including as a strategic asset.

“But the question remains, what’s next? Will billions in capital sit idle in treasuries and wallets for years to come? We would suggest this is unlikely. With this scale of investment, it’s only natural that holders, both institutions and individuals, will want to put their Bitcoin to work,” Harz says.

“Thankfully, appetite for sustainable BTC yield is on a collision course with technical breakthroughs that will truly unlock secure, scalable Bitcoin DeFi. The next era of finance isn’t theoretical anymore, it’s already taking shape.”

Why Is Crypto Down Today: Levels & Events to Watch Next

BTC currently trades at $105,660, managing to hold the $105,000 level after several failed attempts last week. This is a pullback from the intraday high of $106,352. Compared to its all-time high of $111,814, the coin is down 5.5%. It appreciated 0.4% in a week and 1.8% in a month.

tradingview

A key resistance level to watch is $114,800, while a critical support level stands at $83,200, Glassnode notes.

With $BTC recently changing hands near ATHs, the Short-Term Holder Cost Basis offers key insight. It sits at $97.1k, with key thresholds (based off standard deviation bands) at $114.8k (+1σ) and $83.2k (–1σ). A breakout or breakdown from this range could define the next major… pic.twitter.com/nayH2TT6VX — glassnode (@glassnode) June 7, 2025

Meanwhile, the crypto market sentiment remains unchanged within the neutral territory. It stands at 55 today. This level indicates investor caution in the market. This may drop into the fear range.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Meanwhile, on 6 June, US BTC spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded a net outflow of $47.82 million, with BlackRock alone bleeding $130.49 million. The two-day outflow streak has broken the brief, two-day inflow streak.

Source: SoSoValue

At the same time, US ETH spot ETFs have continued the inflows streak of fifteen consecutive days, gaining another $25.22 million. BlackRock leads this list with $15.86 million.

Source: SoSoValue

Notably, despite the recent crypto market pullback, major TradFi players are still entering the space. The stablecoin space has seen significant interest lately.

One of the latest examples is Deutsche Bank, which is exploring stablecoins and tokenized deposit solutions to modernize payments. The bank is considering its options: issuing its own stablecoin or participating in a broader industry initiative, per Sabih Behzad, the head of digital assets and currencies transformation.

Deutsche Bank is examining stablecoins and tokenized deposits, considering options such as issuing its own token or joining an industrywide initiative.https://t.co/QkJe9NRAX4 pic.twitter.com/R9cb2TVbuF — ICO Drops (@ICODrops) June 7, 2025

Quick FAQ

Why did crypto move against stocks today?

While the crypto market recorded a wide, albeit minor decrease over the past 24 hours, the stock market saw an increase overall on Friday. Monday data is not yet available. On Friday, the S&P 500 increased by 1.03%, the Nasdaq-100 is up 0.99%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 1.05%. Stocks reacted to the monthly labor market report, which indicated resilience amid concerns about the impact of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Is this dip sustainable?

It still seems that the ongoing dip is a part of a usual pullback following a BTC all-time high. The coin is currently attempting to hold higher levels, but the analysts stress that the market overall is at a junction – positive moves could provide a significant boost, but negative news could lead to a bearish pull-down as well.