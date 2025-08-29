Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 29, 2025

The crypto market is down today after a couple of green days, with about 95 of the top 100 coins seeing their prices fall over the past 24 hours. Overall, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has decreased by 2.8%, now standing at $3.88 trillion, just below the $4 trillion mark. At the same time, the total crypto trading volume is at $149 billion.

Crypto Winners & Losers

At the time of writing, all top 10 coins per market capitalization have decreased over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) fell by 2.7% and below $110,500, now trading at $110,125.

At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) is down by 5.2%, now changing hands at $4,376. This is the biggest drop in the category.

It’s followed by Dogecoin (DOGE), with a drop of 4.7% to $0.2143, as well as XRP (XRP), having decreased by 4.6% to $2.87.

As for the top 100 coins, only five coins are up. Yesterday’s biggest fall, Provenance Blockchain (HASH), increased the most today: 10.3% to $0.02763.

Others are down below 4% each.

Cronos (CRO), which had stood at the top for three days in a row, saw the largest drop today. It fell 13.7% to the price of $0.2978. Also, this is the only double-digit drop.

Kinetiq Staked HYPE (KHYPE) and Hyperliquid (HYPE) follow with falls of 8.9% and 8.8%, now trading at $44.78 and $44.47, respectively.

Analysts have found that bearish divergences have been building over several months across weekly, bi-weekly, and monthly timeframes. Also, September has historically been bearish.

‘We’re in a Typical Period of Cooling-Off and Consolidation’

James Toledano, Chief Operating Officer at Unity Wallet, argued that “Ethereum has stolen the spotlight.” The coin’s rally is driven by strong institutional demand, including hedge funds and corporate treasuries accumulating ETH, as well as regulatory advancements, spot ETF inflows, and staking yields.

“Momentum may carry ETH higher in the near term,” Toledano said. “However, history cautions toward late‑Summer/September pullbacks even after sharp rallies. Breaking below ~$4,400 or ~$4,500 could undermine the trend —especially if [the US Federal Reserve Chair] Jerome Powell decides not to cut rates in September due to core inflation fears, then momentum could be stopped in its tracks.”

He also commented on Bitcoin’s drop, stating that “it’s hardly in need of a recovery,” given that it hasn’t moved that far from its ATH.

“Analysts will say that Bitcoin needs to stabilise above critical technical levels—particularly around $107K and $100K—to rebuild support,” he writes. “The slump in ETF inflows in favour of Ethereum ETFs isn’t helping either. The cooling macro volatility in response to more rate-cut signals from the Fed has the potential to reignite investor confidence. Avoiding further liquidations after recent “flash crash” events—triggered by large whale selling ($2.7B) —is also vital. Strong accumulation by long-term holders and on‑chain demand retention can help sustain recovery.”

Moreover, FLock.io’s CEO Jiahao Sun, commented that Bitcoin’s price has plunged to a seven-week low below $110,000 in “what is a natural market correction following significant gains.”

Per the CEO, “although it has kickstarted a cooling-off period and consolidation, it is still reflective of a maturing and dynamic asset class. Incumbent investors are growing in numbers, alongside the broader maturation of the altcoin market. This growth aligns with increasing interest from both retail and institutional investors, who are seeing the unique utility that altcoins provide over Bitcoin.”

Sun continued: “Ethereum overcame resistance with a breakout and retest confirmed, speculating calls for a run to double in value. While the market performance is a textbook bullish signal, it also speaks to ETH’s growing utility and adoption within the digital asset ecosystem. More and more projects are being built on the blockchain, which has become the gold standard for utility tokens.”

Levels & Events to Watch Next

At the time of writing on Wednesday morning, BTC trades at $110,125. The chart shows a gradual decrease over the past 24 hours, unlike the sharp plunges and jumps over the past couple of days.

The day’s highest point was $113,291. The coin was unable to move above $114,000 and keep the level, falling to the intraday low of $110,003. The coin may fall further to $109,000 and towards $105,000.

Since last Friday, BTC has fallen 7.6%. Also, it’s 11.3% away from its all-time high.

Ethereum is currently trading at $4,376. Its highest point today was $4,611, falling to the intraday low of $4,365.

Should the pullback continue, ETH could fall below the $4,300 level.

The coin is still green over the past week, though by only 0.3% at the time of writing. It’s also 12% away from its ATH of $4,946.

Furthermore, the crypto market sentiment has been moving within a narrow range in neutral territory for several days now. The crypto fear and greed index is back to 47 today from 45 yesterday.

The sentiment barely moving for the past few days highlights that investors are awaiting additional signals to see in which direction the market will move in the mid-term. Therefore, they are highly cautious.

Meanwhile, as of 28 August, the US BTC spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw the fourth day of positive flows, taking in $178.9 million.

Ark&21Shares is at the top today, with $79.81 million, followed by BlackRock’s $63.72 million.

Three other funds saw inflows, and there were no outflows recorded on Thursday.

Moreover, the US ETH ETFs also saw inflows for the sixth day in a row, with $39.16 million on Thursday, reaching the total net inflow of $13.68 billion.

Two of the nine funds saw inflows, and two saw outflows. BlackRock and Grayscale took in $67.62 million and $6.27 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity and Bitwise lost $33.45 million and $1.28 million.

Meanwhile, US Bitcoin ETFs dominated spot volume with $10 billion daily trading, capturing 13.1% market share, while Ethereum ETFs surged with $4 billion inflows in August.

Also, 21Shares has filed for a spot SEI ETF with the US SEC, which would track the CF SEI-Dollar Reference Rate in USD. Also, the company could engage in staking if tax status permits. This follows Canary Capital’s similar filing in April.

Matt McPhee, Chief Financial Officer at Xapo Bank, commented that institutional inflows into Bitcoin ETFs hit $33.6 billion in Q2 this year, “with investment advisors, hedge funds, and brokers leading the charge.”

“That’s not just capital moving, it’s a signal that Bitcoin is firmly on the institutional and treasury radar. What was once a fringe asset is now being actively allocated to by some of the most influential firms and players in finance,” McPhee says.

He continued: “This growing wave of adoption shows the huge shift in mindset, even since the same period last year. Bitcoin isn’t just a speculative play; it has become a strategic allocation that is changing how modern-day finance operates. For institutions focused on long-term allocation strategies, this is merely the opening act.”

Quick FAQ

Why did crypto move against stocks today?

The crypto market dropped over the past day, while the stock market continued rising on its previous day of trading. By the closing time on Thursday, the S&P 500 was up by 0.32%, the Nasdaq-100 increased by 0.58%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.16%. Stock investors are reacting to Nvidia’s quarterly earnings results, as well as other economic data in the US specifically.

Is this dip sustainable?

For now, yes. The continuation of the current pullback is possible. While many analysts and traders expect the prices to continue rallying, at least by the end of this year, we’ve entered a phase of (typical) corrections.