White House’s David Sacks Hints at Budget-Neutral Path for U.S. Bitcoin Purchases

The White House’s crypto czar proposes a sovereign Bitcoin strategy modeled after El Salvador and Bhutan—without touching the U.S. deficit.

Journalist Hassan Shittu Journalist Hassan Shittu About Author Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: May 27, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks has floated the possibility of the U.S. government acquiring Bitcoin without a tax or increasing federal spending,or adding to the national debt.

The suggestion came during a public panel discussion at the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas on May 27, where Sacks noted that Washington may not need to expand the federal balance sheet to begin building a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

David Sacks’ Proposal Tied to Growing Institutional Bitcoin Narrative

David Sacks, a senior advisor with close ties to the President and digital asset working groups, characterized the idea as “budget-neutral,” implying reallocation of existing Treasury assets rather than fresh expenditure.

His comments were made alongside those of Bitcoin industry leaders during the opening day of the three-day conference, which has already drawn headline attention for hosting both Vice President JD Vance and members of the Trump family.

Notably, the White House czar’s comments align with rising institutional interest in Bitcoin as a treasury asset, a theme echoed by multiple speakers across the conference.

However, on the same day, it was confirmed that Trump Media had raised $2.5 billion for Bitcoin acquisition, solidifying how entities affiliated with both major U.S. political blocs are engaging with digital assets.

🇺🇸 Trump Media is diving headfirst into crypto, raising $2.5 billion to build one of the biggest Bitcoin treasuries.#TrumpMedia #Bitcoin https://t.co/Fpfqth4KCA — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 27, 2025

During the session, Sacks also referenced early discussions around so-called “bit bonds” or Bitcoin-backed instruments that could allow the federal government to build BTC exposure while remaining within existing fiscal limits.

Although details remain vague, the framing suggests policymakers may be exploring creative tools that mirror strategies used by sovereign wealth funds or corporate treasuries.

Sovereign Bitcoin Strategies Gain Traction Amid El Salvador’s IMF Balancing Act

The concept of a U.S. sovereign Bitcoin reserve, once a fringe idea, is entering mainstream debate. David Sacks’ proposal, framed as “budget-neutral,” presents a politically palatable entry point for discussions within Treasury and Congressional committees by avoiding associations with increased public spending.

If embraced, this approach would resemble strategies adopted by countries like El Salvador and Bhutan, where Bitcoin purchases have been made through internal reallocations rather than public debt.

El Salvador, in particular, remains under the international spotlight for its steadfast commitment to Bitcoin.

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced a staff-level agreement with the Salvadoran government as part of the first review of a $1.4 billion extended loan program.

🏦 The IMF says it will “ensure” El Salvador's Bitcoin holdings remain unchanged as a condition for its $1.4b loan program, despite ongoing accumulation.#IMF #bitcoin https://t.co/yvuwmDylZ5 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 28, 2025

While the IMF praised the country’s macroeconomic stability and progress on fiscal reforms, it emphasized that El Salvador’s Bitcoin holdings should remain capped.

As part of the agreement, El Salvador has also committed to withdrawing public sector involvement in the Chivo wallet, the government-run Bitcoin payment app, by the end of July.

This development follows comments made in April by Economy Minister Maria Luisa Hayem, who reaffirmed at the Web Summit in Rio de Janeiro that Bitcoin remains a core government priority.

Despite IMF guidelines, she confirmed that the nation continues to accumulate Bitcoin.

Since the IMF deal was first struck in December 2024, El Salvador has added at least 20 more Bitcoin to its treasury.

As of May 2025, the country holds approximately 6,190 BTC valued at around $675 million. With Bitcoin prices surging in 2025, the nation now sits on more than $350 million in unrealized gains, according to official data.