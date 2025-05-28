BTC $107,669.99 -2.47%
ETH $2,654.22 -1.92%
SOL $171.62 -4.09%
PEPE $0.000013 -2.66%
SHIB $0.000014 -2.85%
DOGE $0.22 -4.00%
XRP $2.26 -3.58%
ETH Gas (gwei) 6.46
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

White House’s David Sacks Hints at Budget-Neutral Path for U.S. Bitcoin Purchases

Bitcoin Bitcoin Treasury US Treasury
The White House’s crypto czar proposes a sovereign Bitcoin strategy modeled after El Salvador and Bhutan—without touching the U.S. deficit.
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
About Author

Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
White House’s David Sacks Hints at Budget-Neutral Path for U.S. Bitcoin Purchases

White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks has floated the possibility of the U.S. government acquiring Bitcoin without a tax or increasing federal spending,or adding to the national debt.

The suggestion came during a public panel discussion at the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas on May 27, where Sacks noted that Washington may not need to expand the federal balance sheet to begin building a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

David Sacks’ Proposal Tied to Growing Institutional Bitcoin Narrative

David Sacks, a senior advisor with close ties to the President and digital asset working groups, characterized the idea as “budget-neutral,” implying reallocation of existing Treasury assets rather than fresh expenditure.

His comments were made alongside those of Bitcoin industry leaders during the opening day of the three-day conference, which has already drawn headline attention for hosting both Vice President JD Vance and members of the Trump family.

Notably, the White House czar’s comments align with rising institutional interest in Bitcoin as a treasury asset, a theme echoed by multiple speakers across the conference.

However, on the same day, it was confirmed that Trump Media had raised $2.5 billion for Bitcoin acquisition, solidifying how entities affiliated with both major U.S. political blocs are engaging with digital assets.

During the session, Sacks also referenced early discussions around so-called “bit bonds” or Bitcoin-backed instruments that could allow the federal government to build BTC exposure while remaining within existing fiscal limits.

Although details remain vague, the framing suggests policymakers may be exploring creative tools that mirror strategies used by sovereign wealth funds or corporate treasuries.

Sovereign Bitcoin Strategies Gain Traction Amid El Salvador’s IMF Balancing Act

The concept of a U.S. sovereign Bitcoin reserve, once a fringe idea, is entering mainstream debate. David Sacks’ proposal, framed as “budget-neutral,” presents a politically palatable entry point for discussions within Treasury and Congressional committees by avoiding associations with increased public spending.

If embraced, this approach would resemble strategies adopted by countries like El Salvador and Bhutan, where Bitcoin purchases have been made through internal reallocations rather than public debt.

El Salvador, in particular, remains under the international spotlight for its steadfast commitment to Bitcoin.

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced a staff-level agreement with the Salvadoran government as part of the first review of a $1.4 billion extended loan program.

While the IMF praised the country’s macroeconomic stability and progress on fiscal reforms, it emphasized that El Salvador’s Bitcoin holdings should remain capped.

As part of the agreement, El Salvador has also committed to withdrawing public sector involvement in the Chivo wallet, the government-run Bitcoin payment app, by the end of July.

This development follows comments made in April by Economy Minister Maria Luisa Hayem, who reaffirmed at the Web Summit in Rio de Janeiro that Bitcoin remains a core government priority.

Despite IMF guidelines, she confirmed that the nation continues to accumulate Bitcoin.

Since the IMF deal was first struck in December 2024, El Salvador has added at least 20 more Bitcoin to its treasury.

As of May 2025, the country holds approximately 6,190 BTC valued at around $675 million. With Bitcoin prices surging in 2025, the nation now sits on more than $350 million in unrealized gains, according to official data.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: After 50% Gains, Could This Be the Start of a Long-Awaited Supercycle?
2025-05-22 15:17:38
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrency to Invest In May 2025
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$107,670
2.47 %
Bitcoin
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,528,761,017,902
-1.02
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: After 50% Gains, Could This Be the Start of a Long-Awaited Supercycle?
2025-05-22 15:17:38
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrency to Invest In May 2025
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Trump Media Drops $2.5B Bombshell for Record Bitcoin Treasury Bid
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-05-27 14:48:16
Bitcoin News
Treasury Urged to Dismiss Trump’s Proposal for a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-03-14 04:39:12
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in Blockchainjournals, NFT Plazas, Crypto User Guide, PlayToEarn Diary, and Crypto Basic.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors