BTC $116,874.79 1.21%
ETH $4,495.52 -0.51%
SOL $237.99 1.26%
PEPE $0.000010 1.91%
SHIB $0.000013 1.36%
DOGE $0.26 0.19%
XRP $3.05 1.45%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.32
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Paragraph Absorbs Mirror in Web3 Publishing Consolidation – What Changes for Writers?

Web3
The consolidation of Mirror into Paragraph underscores growing friction in user experience across crypto-native platforms and shifts focus to usability.
Author
Hongji Feng
Author
Hongji Feng
About Author

Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
mirror

Key Takeaways:

  • Mirror, the Ethereum-based publishing tool, is shutting down, with all users and content migrating to Paragraph.
  • The transition follows Paragraph’s acquisition of Mirror in 2024 and a $5M raise from USV and Coinbase Ventures.
  • All content, blogs, and subscribers will redirect automatically with no required action from creators.

Mirror, the Ethereum-based publishing tool, will shut down over the next month, with all existing writers and content migrating to Paragraph.

The announcement was published by Mirror and Paragraph contributors Colin Armstrong and Reid DeRamus. It follows Paragraph’s 2024 acquisition of Mirror and a $5 million raise led by Union Square Ventures and Coinbase Ventures.

Smooth Transition From Mirror to Paragraph Expected

All Mirror blogs, posts, and subscriber data will be automatically redirected to Paragraph. The migration requires no action from creators, according to the post, which said the integration will streamline the product roadmap and consolidate publishing infrastructure.

“Your writing will remain live, and readers visiting your Mirror blog will be redirected to your new home on Paragraph,” the announcement stated.

Paragraph now includes a set of features initially developed across both platforms. These include reader coins, which allow supporters to contribute directly to specific posts, and writer coins, which allow long-term support for a creator’s full body of work.

The remix function lets users publish responses linked to original content, contributing to a shared discussion and revenue stream.

All features are underpinned by blockchain integrations that handle attribution, access, and revenue distribution through tokens.

Web3 Content Publishing Platform

Mirror and Paragraph were both created as crypto-native alternatives to traditional content platforms. By using digital assets, they have offered on-chain monetization, audience management, and self-custody of content, positioning themselves as creator-first platforms within the Web3 publishing ecosystem.

When the acquisition was first announced in May 2024, Paragraph CEO Colin Armstrong said the goal was to explore a unified model for on-chain publishing. Mirror founder Denis Nazarov joined as an advisor and remains involved during the transition.

With Mirror closing, Paragraph will serve as the consolidated platform. The move may prompt similar consolidation across Web3 publishing services, as projects look to maintain active communities while reducing infrastructure complexity and overlapping feature sets.

Press Releases
Ripple Quietly Transfers 15 Million XRP, DOT Miners Emerge as Hidden Gem for Retail Investors
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Huge ETH Outflow Signals Incoming Supply Squeeze – $10,000 ETH Could be Weeks Away
2025-09-15 20:20:32
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action
2025-09-15 04:40:04
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-16 15:22:15
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-15 16:01:42
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-16 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,254,006,211,550
-0.68
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
Ripple Quietly Transfers 15 Million XRP, DOT Miners Emerge as Hidden Gem for Retail Investors
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Huge ETH Outflow Signals Incoming Supply Squeeze – $10,000 ETH Could be Weeks Away
2025-09-15 20:20:32
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action
2025-09-15 04:40:04
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-16 15:22:15
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-15 16:01:42
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-16 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Opinions
Google Entirely Missed the Point of Web3
Anthony Anzalone
Anthony Anzalone
2025-09-16 12:57:51
Altcoin News
Web3 Startups Raise $9.6 Billion in Q2 Despite Deal Count Drop
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-08-31 11:22:00
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX, Tencent, IGN, and Lonely Planet.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors