BTC $115,207.00 0.20%
ETH $4,481.92 -1.06%
SOL $234.16 -0.40%
PEPE $0.000010 0.64%
SHIB $0.000013 -0.42%
DOGE $0.26 -0.03%
XRP $3.03 0.32%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.29
Cryptonews Opinions

Google Entirely Missed the Point of Web3

Blockchain Google Web3
Google’s blockchain entry validates Web3 but risks missing bigger opportunities beyond payments.
Founder of Xion
Anthony Anzalone
Founder of Xion
Anthony Anzalone
About Author

Also known as Burnt Banksy, Anthony Anzalone founded Xion, the first walletless blockchain, making crypto disappear.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Google blockchain

Google announced the launch of a Layer 1 blockchain. Some Web3 founders are hyped, while others are worried. Google is good for mass adoption but detrimental to decentralization.

Everybody takes notice when Alphabet, a $2.9-trillion giant with more than 5.6 billion users, enters a new sector. Google’s blockchain will bring much-needed improvements to the user experience. But that’s not all.

If looked at the right way, Google brings competition, which is a form of collaboration that can accelerate innovation while lending legitimacy to Web3.

Many view it with skepticism and raise concerns around centralization, which goes against the core ethos of decentralization and raises concerns about democratized ownership. Let’s not forget the flaws of Web2: single points of failure, walled gardens and deep tech moats.

The Internet Used to Suck

Engineers and computer scientists built it and were the only people who could use it. You had to code if you wanted to write or share anything online. The read-only internet was impossible to navigate until search engines came along.

Google changed everything by making the world’s data accessible to everyone. When we need information, we just Google it. Usability was unlocked; now, the world is at our fingertips.

They did it so well that they became a household name.

Then, Web2 arrived with the invention of social media. You could create and curate content without knowing a single line of code. Early social networks went to war for dominance over sharing cat photos and memes. Then Facebook put the user first, and the world joined a unified social network.

We’re coming up on one of those moments right now. The world is changing from Web2 to Web3, but blockchain is a different game. There are disruptors and trailblazers within the space who abstract the complexity and focus on user experience. Many others, sadly, are not.

What’s holding blockchain back isn’t potential — it’s friction. Awkward wallets, fluctuating token prices, and a maze of rules no one can agree on have kept Web3 feeling like a gated club for insiders.

That’s why some blockchain experts have focused on the most crucial pain points: no confusing setups, no tokens that crash and soar overnight, no seed phrases, and no mystery gas fees. They integrate stablecoins directly into their protocols, making crypto feel like cash.

Stablecoins are intuitive and priced in the currency people actually use. They’re an entryway into putting the user first.

Google has the power to dismantle more barriers by weaving blockchain into apps, payments, and services people already use every day.

They could, but they’re not. Instead, Google is making another financial layer. On one hand, that’s great because it validates decentralized finance. On the other hand, it’s boring.

Finance has already been solved, although specific pain points remain, such as cross-border payments taking days via SWIFT or opaque asset tracking. Google’s blockchain explicitly targets these with neutrality and speed, positioning it as rivaling systems like Ripple or Circle’s offerings.

Google, Think Bigger

Finance is only one use case. Frictionless payments are a reality. That’s easy. Blockchains can build an ecosystem of trust between the digital and physical worlds. When it becomes user-friendly, this is a silent revolution.

Everything from verifying personal records and confirming online identities to protecting personal data and building information marketplaces — this is about trust and not payment systems.

Thinking big means envisioning the blueprint for a trust-based future, instead of trying to build a better digital dollar. Google has what it takes to push Web3 forward in mind-blowing ways.

The OGs risk losing influence over what they’ve romanced since Bitcoin’s genesis: decentralization and democratization. What’s left? Hopefully, Google heeds the advice to go beyond payments and join the blockchain community to create a better future. The answer is simple: compete to collaborate.

Google and Facebook began as disruptors but are now part of the old guard. The history of the internet has clearly demonstrated that significant shifts occur when the status quo is challenged.

Competition is collaboration when you look at it like this. Facebook needed MySpace. Apple needed Microsoft. Google needed Yahoo.

These rivalries didn’t just pick winners; they changed the world by creating great things and encouraging one another to aim higher. Web3 needs Google.

It’s clear that blockchain now faces a defining moment. Will the tech make finance a little easier, or will it change the world by creating a universal layer of trust for everybody? For those genuinely prioritizing UX and UI, it’s the latter.

This isn’t about crypto; it’s about building the rails of the next internet. Let’s hope Google wants to think beyond payments. Web3 is ready to compete and to collaborate.

Disclaimer: The opinions in this article are the writer’s own and do not necessarily represent the views of Cryptonews.com. This article is meant to provide a broad perspective on its topic and should not be taken as professional advice.

Press Releases
Ripple Quietly Transfers 15 Million XRP, DOT Miners Emerge as Hidden Gem for Retail Investors
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Huge ETH Outflow Signals Incoming Supply Squeeze – $10,000 ETH Could be Weeks Away
2025-09-15 20:20:32
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action
2025-09-15 04:40:04
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-15 16:01:42
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-16 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,218,126,494,495
3.77
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
Ripple Quietly Transfers 15 Million XRP, DOT Miners Emerge as Hidden Gem for Retail Investors
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Huge ETH Outflow Signals Incoming Supply Squeeze – $10,000 ETH Could be Weeks Away
2025-09-15 20:20:32
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action
2025-09-15 04:40:04
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-15 16:01:42
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-16 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Crypto Regulation News
Malta Opposes EU Push to Hand Crypto Oversight to ESMA
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-16 13:23:32
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: OG Whales Are Selling BTC Again – Can ETFs Absorb the Incoming Shock?
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-09-16 13:19:53
Anthony Anzalone
Founder of Xion
Also known as Burnt Banksy, Anthony Anzalone founded Xion, the first walletless blockchain, making crypto disappear.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors