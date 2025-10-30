BTC $110,178.12 -2.56%
ETH $3,901.01 -2.56%
SOL $191.85 -2.94%
PEPE $0.0000068 -3.26%
SHIB $0.000010 -2.59%
DOGE $0.18 -2.85%
XRP $2.56 -3.30%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Wall Street’s Solana Bet Advances as Fidelity Updates ETF Filing

Solana Solana ETF
Fidelity advances its Solana ETF registration with full staking strategy, joining Bitwise and Grayscale in a market that drew over $81 million in first-day inflows.
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Wall Street's Solana Bet Advances as Fidelity Updates ETF Filing

Fidelity Investments has filed a pre-effective amendment for its Solana ETF with the Securities and Exchange Commission, moving the registration toward automatic effectiveness.

The filing reveals the fund will stake all its SOL holdings to generate returns exceeding the Fidelity Solana Reference Rate while charging a 0.25% annual fee, fully waived for the first six months after launch.

This update pushes Fidelity into a rapidly expanding Solana ETF market, which has already seen three products debut on U.S. exchanges, capturing combined first-day inflows exceeding $81 million.

Fidelity Structures Aggressive Staking Strategy

The Fidelity Solana Fund will stake up to 100% of its SOL tokens through custodians Anchorage Digital, BitGo, and Coinbase Custody, with node operators including Coinbase Crypto Services and Figment.

Staking rewards will be subject to a 15% fee split among the sponsor, custodians, and operators, with the Trust expected to unstake SOL within two days when needed for redemptions.

The fund will trade under ticker FSOL on an undisclosed exchange, offering creation and redemption baskets of 25,000 shares settled in either SOL or cash.

To support this dual-settlement approach, Fidelity has secured trading agreements with counterparties, including Cumberland DRW, Jane Street Capital affiliates, and Virtu Americas, to facilitate cash creations.

Despite the ambitious structure, the filing acknowledges substantial regulatory risk, noting the SEC has previously classified SOL as a security in enforcement actions. However, some cases have been dismissed or settled.

The registration warns that a definitive security classification could trigger immediate material impact on SOL’s trading value and potentially force the fund’s liquidation.

Bitwise Dominates Early Market

While Fidelity prepares to enter, early movers have already claimed significant market share.

Bitwise’s Solana ETF captured $69.5 million on its October 28 debut, nearly six times the $12 million raised by Rex-Osprey’s competing product.

The Bitwise Solana Fund stakes 100% of holdings in-house to deliver the network’s full yield while charging a 0.20% management fee, waived for three months.

Just one day later, Grayscale launched its Solana Trust ETF on NYSE Arca, converting a 2021-vintage private trust holding 525,387 SOL tokens.

The fund carries a 0.35% expense ratio and stakes 74.89% of assets, passing 77% of staking rewards to investors on a net basis.

Meanwhile, Rex-Osprey’s SSK employs a hybrid structure holding 54% in direct Solana, 43.5% in a Swiss-listed CoinShares ETP, with the remainder in JitoSOL and cash.

The fund distributes monthly staking rewards, which are treated as a return of capital for tax purposes, while charging a 0.75% expense ratio.

Institutional Appetite Tests Layer 1 Power Balance

Speaking with Cryptonews, Maria Carola, CEO of StealthEX, views the Solana ETF wave as a defining moment in blockchain competition.

The launch of a spot ETF on Solana is a signal that has broken out in the protracted battle for dominance in the Layer 1 blockchain space,” she said.

For the first time, institutional investors are being invited to consider Solana as a standalone macro asset.

Carola notes projections of $3 billion in ETF inflows over 12-18 months depend on Solana maintaining its 2024 momentum in DeFi expansion and network stability.

Solana’s story is one of speed, scalability, and engineering precision, but for many market participants, it remains a symbol of short-term liquidity cycles and the fleeting hype of meme tokens,” she said. “An ETF alone won’t change this perception overnight.

She acknowledges Ethereum’s commanding position, with over $60 billion locked in DeFi and a mature staking ecosystem that continues to attract institutional capital seeking predictability.

In the long term, it’s Ethereum’s fundamentals, such as stability, institutional reputation, and integration into the global financial system, that maintain its leadership,” Carola said.

However, she proposes a coexistence model in which “Ethereum serves as the underlying trust and settlement layer in the on-chain economy, while Solana becomes its high-performance execution engine.

Despite positive sentiment around ETF launches, SOL’s near-term price action remains unclear.

Polymarket gives Solana just a 25% chance (down 2% from yesterday) of reaching a new all-time high before 2026, with SOL trading at $196, up nearly 1% over 24 hours.

Wall Street's Solana Bet Advances as Fidelity Updates ETF Filing
Source: Polymarket

Beyond U.S. markets, the Solana ETF momentum follows Hong Kong’s October approval of China Asset Management’s spot fund, which began trading on October 27 with a $100 minimum investment.

Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of SOL, XRP, BNB by the End of October 2025
2025-10-27 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Bitcoin News
France Stuns Europe: Could Lawmakers Adopt Bitcoin and Ban Digital Euro?
2025-10-28 21:45:42
,
by Hassan Shittu
Price Analysis
Alibaba’s Qwen AI Predicts The Price of XRP, DOGE, and SOL for November 2025
2025-10-27 15:52:02
,
by Harvey Hunter
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-28 17:50:29
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-27 17:56:36
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-29 08:48:22
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-30 03:56:31
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-29 11:02:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-27 14:28:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Solana
SOL
$191.85
2.94 %
Solana
Ethereum
ETH
$3,901
2.56 %
Ethereum

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,947,170,626,919
1.15
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of SOL, XRP, BNB by the End of October 2025
2025-10-27 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Bitcoin News
France Stuns Europe: Could Lawmakers Adopt Bitcoin and Ban Digital Euro?
2025-10-28 21:45:42
,
by Hassan Shittu
Price Analysis
Alibaba’s Qwen AI Predicts The Price of XRP, DOGE, and SOL for November 2025
2025-10-27 15:52:02
,
by Harvey Hunter
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-28 17:50:29
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-27 17:56:36
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-29 08:48:22
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-30 03:56:31
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-29 11:02:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-27 14:28:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: SOL is All The Rage Today As ETFs Launch and Western Union Announces Stablecoin Launch for Early 2026 – Is a New ATH Coming?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-10-29 12:24:04
Blockchain News
Western Union’s Dollar-Backed Stablecoin Is Coming to Solana — Here’s the Rollout Plan
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-29 04:20:13
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors