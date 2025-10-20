Vitalik Introduces GKR Protocol to Accelerate Ethereum Zero-Knowledge Proofs

Vitalik Buterin introduces GKR protocol verifying 2M calculations per second on laptops reducing proof work from 100x to 10-15x as Ethereum launches 47-member Privacy Cluster for default privacy.

Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan About Author Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: October 20, 2025

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published a detailed blog post on Sunday, explaining GKR, a new cryptographic technique that significantly accelerates blockchain verification.

The protocol allows computers to prove complex calculations are correct without revealing the actual data, a process known as zero-knowledge proofs.

GKR can verify 2 million calculations per second on regular laptops and check entire Ethereum transactions using just fifty consumer-grade graphics cards.

Traditional methods require computers to do 100 times more work than the original calculation, but GKR cuts this down to just 10-15 times more work.

The breakthrough matters because faster verification means cheaper transactions and better privacy.

Instead of checking every step of a calculation, GKR only verifies the beginning inputs and final outputs, skipping all the work in between.

The development comes as the Ethereum Foundation launched a 47-member Privacy Cluster to make the network more private by default, addressing concerns that public blockchains currently expose too much financial information.

How GKR Makes Verification 10 Times Faster

GKR works like a teacher grading math homework by checking only the student’s work at key checkpoints instead of verifying every single calculation step.

This “spot check” approach uses mathematical tricks to ensure the final answer is correct.

The protocol excels at verifying repetitive tasks where the same operation applies to large amounts of data through multiple processing stages.

This pattern fits both blockchain transaction verification and artificial intelligence calculations, which makes GKR useful beyond just cryptocurrencies.

Traditional blockchain verification requires creating cryptographic fingerprints for every intermediate calculation step.

Each fingerprint needs significant computing power to generate, often hundreds of operations just to verify a single multiplication. GKR eliminates nearly all this extra work.

Buterin’s tutorial focuses on proving Poseidon2 hash functions, a common cryptographic operation that processes data through alternating mathematical operations.

Think of hashing like scrambling an egg; you can’t unscramble it, but you can verify the scrambling process was done correctly.

The verification process works backward from the final result, progressively confirming each layer was calculated correctly without actually redoing all the math.

The verifier only needs to check random samples at each stage, using mathematical principles to guarantee the entire calculation is valid.

Ethereum’s Privacy Infrastructure

The GKR advancement supports the Ethereum Foundation’s September shift toward making privacy the default rather than an optional feature.

The organization rebranded its Privacy & Scaling Explorations team to Privacy Stewards for Ethereum, focusing on practical privacy solutions instead of just research.

The new Privacy Cluster addresses five critical areas, which involve enabling private transactions without surveillance, allowing private data verification, creating selective identity disclosure, improving user privacy experience, and building tools for institutional adoption.

The project warns that without strong privacy protections, Ethereum could become “the backbone of global surveillance rather than global freedom.“

📠 Ethereum Foundation's @PrivacyEthereum rebrands as PSE with a roadmap making privacy the default across the technical stack to prevent surveillance risks.#Ethereum #Privacyhttps://t.co/opTQ6LQaOc — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) September 14, 2025

Vitalik Buterin has also previously argued that privacy is essential to Ethereum’s survival, comparing current public blockchains to the early internet before encryption became standard.

He advocated for wallets that make private transactions the default setting rather than requiring extra steps.

Joining Vitalik’s growing belief, industry expert Petro Golovko from British Gold Trust told Cryptonews that public blockchains expose salaries, business deals, and account balances, making crypto “unusable for regular people and impossible for institutions.”

He argued that “transparency is useful for auditing, not for living. A system where your employer, competitors, or even strangers can see your balance is not transparent—it’s unlivable.“

Golovko compared current blockchain transparency to the 1990s internet before encryption became standard.

“Nobody wanted to type credit card numbers into a browser because the internet had no encryption. Then SSL arrived, Amazon scaled, and e-commerce became a $6 trillion industry. Blockchain is stuck in the pre-SSL era.“

He warned that trade secrecy is foundational to competitive advantage. “If your supply chain or treasury movements are visible, you’ve already lost. No board of directors will approve such exposure.”

Without privacy, he concluded, “crypto remains a casino, not a monetary system.“