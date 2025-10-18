BTC $107,009.37 0.72%
ETH $3,878.69 1.88%
SOL $185.83 2.29%
PEPE $0.0000067 2.23%
SHIB $0.0000098 1.66%
DOGE $0.18 2.15%
XRP $2.36 2.87%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Ethereum News

Huobi Founder Li Lin Raises $1B With Partners to Accumulate Ethereum

Adoption Ethereum Huobi
The trust includes major backers such as HongShan Capital and Avenir Capital.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Huobi Founder Li Lin Raises $1B With Partners to Accumulate Ethereum

Huobi founder Li Lin has joined forces with some of Asia’s earliest Ethereum backers to launch a $1 billion digital asset trust aimed at accumulating Ether (ETH).

Key Takeaways:

  • Huobi founder Li Lin and prominent Asian crypto investors have raised $1 billion to launch an Ether-focused digital asset trust.
  • The trust includes major backers such as HongShan Capital and Avenir Capital.
  • The initiative aims to capitalize on rising institutional demand for Ethereum.

Li, who also chairs Avenir Capital, is working alongside Shen Bo, co-founder of Fenbushi Capital; Xiao Feng, chairman and CEO of HashKey Group; and Cai Wensheng, the founder of photo-editing app Meitu Inc. and one of China’s most prominent crypto investors, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Huobi Founder’s $1B Ether Trust Nears Launch

The group plans to structure the Ether trust through a Nasdaq-listed shell company, providing a regulated framework for institutional participation.

The project has already raised about $1 billion, including $500 million from HongShan Capital Group (formerly Sequoia China) and $200 million from Li’s Avenir, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because discussions remain private.

An official announcement is expected within the next few weeks.

The trust is designed to offer regulated exposure to Ether and related digital assets, at a time when institutional interest in crypto is accelerating following the success of US spot Bitcoin ETFs.

The move positions Li’s group to capture growing investor demand for Ethereum-based financial products as the market anticipates the approval of spot Ether ETFs in major jurisdictions.

Li, who founded Huobi in 2013, turned it into one of the world’s top exchanges before selling it to entrepreneur Justin Sun after China’s crypto ban in 2021.

He later established Avenir Capital, a Hong Kong-based investment firm that has become one of Asia’s largest holders of Bitcoin ETFs, with over $1 billion in assets under management.

The partners, Shen, Xiao, and Cai, are part of the first wave of Chinese crypto entrepreneurs who began investing in Ethereum shortly after its 2015 launch.

Shen’s Fenbushi Capital backed several early blockchain projects; Xiao’s HashKey was among the first to secure Hong Kong’s virtual asset trading license; and Cai has made multiple headline-making crypto investments through his personal fund.

Ethereum Poised for ‘Trillion-Dollar Phase’ as Institutions Flock to Quality

At the Digital Assets Summit (DAS) 2025 in London, top industry figures, including Consensys CEO Joseph Lubin and SharpLink Co-CEO Joseph Chalom, discussed Ethereum’s growing role as the foundation for institutional finance.

The panel, titled “The Path to Trillions: Ethereum’s Institutional Dominance,” explored how Ethereum’s infrastructure, staking yields, and tokenization capabilities are making it central to the next wave of global financial innovation.

Speakers highlighted key catalysts for institutional adoption, including on-chain fund issuance, interoperability, and improved regulatory clarity, that could cement Ethereum’s dominance in decentralized finance (DeFi) and tokenized real-world assets.

Lubin noted that Ethereum’s evolution toward scalability and compliance is drawing renewed institutional confidence.

Chalom, a former BlackRock executive, reflected on last week’s crypto market crash, calling it “a terrible day for humans,” and blaming “insidious leverage garbage” for the turmoil.

Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 16, 2025 – Crypto Market Remains in Red; Bitcoin Stuck Below $112K, Ethereum Hovers Near $4K as Traders Await Fresh Catalyst
2025-10-16 04:37:43
,
by Jai Pratap
Blockchain News
Crypto Market Collapse Risk: Panic Selling Tests Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, SOL
2025-10-17 18:37:18
,
by Hongji Feng
Altcoin News
XRP Slides on U.S.–China Tariff Jitters – Traders Eye $2.00 Line
2025-10-16 20:56:56
,
by Hongji Feng
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-17 15:47:26
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-17 12:08:40
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-16 15:22:59
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-16 15:05:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-18 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,831,235,950,828
-1.59
Trending Crypto
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 16, 2025 – Crypto Market Remains in Red; Bitcoin Stuck Below $112K, Ethereum Hovers Near $4K as Traders Await Fresh Catalyst
2025-10-16 04:37:43
,
by Jai Pratap
Blockchain News
Crypto Market Collapse Risk: Panic Selling Tests Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, SOL
2025-10-17 18:37:18
,
by Hongji Feng
Altcoin News
XRP Slides on U.S.–China Tariff Jitters – Traders Eye $2.00 Line
2025-10-16 20:56:56
,
by Hongji Feng
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-17 15:47:26
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-17 12:08:40
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-16 15:22:59
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-16 15:05:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-18 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Retail Investors Lose $17B as Bitcoin Treasury Stocks Collapse, 10x Research Says
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-10-18 09:56:15
Price Analysis
PEPE Price Prediction: SHIB Fades, PEPE Gains – Is This the Meme Coin Flippening Everyone’s Been Waiting For?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-10-17 23:41:00
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors