US Retailer Bealls to Accept Payments in Over 99 Cryptos Across 660 Stores

Bealls customers can now pay in Bitcoin or stablecoins like USDC across its 660 stores in 22 states.

Author Sujha Sundararajan Author Sujha Sundararajan About Author Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: October 22, 2025

A century-old US retail corporation, Bealls, is starting to accept crypto payments through a partnership with Flexa across its 660 stores in 22 states.

Bealls to Accept Memecoins, Stablecoins Payments

The national retailer will leverage Flexa Payments, which would allow Bealls to accept more than 99 cryptos, including memecoins and stablecoins, from over 300 digital wallets. The announcement aligns with the company’s 110th anniversary, the company release noted.

The point-of-sale integration represents one of the largest planned deployments of in-store crypto payments acceptance so far.

Matt Beall, Chairman & CEO of Bealls, said that cryptocurrencies will “reshape how the world transacts.”

“Our partnership with Flexa is about more than payments; it’s about preparing for the future of commerce and continuing to innovate for the next 110 years.”

Bealls Inc., a 110-year-old U.S. retail company, has announced a partnership with digital payments platform Flexa to enable cryptocurrency payments across more than 660 stores nationwide. With this integration, Bealls becomes the first national retailer to accept digital assets… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 22, 2025

16% of Americans Have Made At Least One Purchase Using Crypto: Study

A recent study from Carat Global Platform revealed that 16% of Americans have reported using crypto at least once to pay for goods and services.

Interestingly, over half of the respondents said that they are keen on using crypto for online payments. Meanwhile, a third of the respondents expressed interest in using crypto equally in-store.

Besides, 25% of crypto users in the US cited the lack of merchant acceptance, which is limiting widespread adoption.

Trevor Filter, cofounder of digital asset payments platform Flexa, called crypto payments “the most important payments technology evolution the world has ever seen.”

Furthermore, around 65 million American adults, which roughly makes 25%, own cryptocurrencies as of early 2025, the company release added.

Bealls joins several retailers and firms worldwide in accepting crypto payments. For instance, Shopify announced in June that its merchants can now accept USDC stablecoin payments directly through Shopify Payments.

Recently, Opendoor, one of the largest US real estate firms, confirmed plans to accept Bitcoin and crypto for home purchases.