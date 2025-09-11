BTC $114,424.56 0.68%
ETH $4,417.04 1.06%
SOL $226.14 1.59%
PEPE $0.000010 -0.22%
SHIB $0.000013 0.00%
DOGE $0.24 1.91%
XRP $3.00 0.02%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.73
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Analysts Eye $140K Bitcoin and $6K Ethereum by Year-End on Macro Trump Catalysts

Bitcoin Ethereum
Analysts eye $140K Bitcoin and $6K Ethereum by year-end on macro Trump catalysts including Fed rate cuts and Digital Asset Treasury accumulation.
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
Last updated: 

Analysts at Derive, a crypto options exchange, anticipate Bitcoin reaching $140,000 by year-end, with Ethereum potentially climbing to $6,000, driven by three major bullish factors creating what could be the strongest crypto bull run in recent years.

In a comprehensive market analysis presented by Sean Dawson, Derive’s head of research, he maintains the bull market is already at play.

He urged investors to prepare “for an intense period of dramatic price movements, historic gains, and a market poised to break new all-time records.”

Why Trump’s Macro Conflicts of Interest Are Crypto’s Biggest Catalyst

Dawson identifies declining interest rates as a primary catalyst for the anticipated cryptocurrency rally.

He noted that Trump’s controversial dismissal of Fed Governor Lisa Cook signals the administration’s intention to appoint allies committed to rate reductions.

The U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) data released on Wednesday now show a 0.1% decline in August, marking the first monthly decrease in four months after a revised 0.7% July increase.

This has positioned the Federal Reserve for a rate cut in the coming week.

Reduced interest rates typically see investors gravitate toward higher-risk investments as bond yields become less attractive.

A second key driver behind Derive’s elevated crypto price projections is the Trump Administration’s alignment with the digital asset sector, given the Trump family’s substantial crypto investments.

Notable examples include Donald Trump Jr.’s eight-figure Polymarket investment, the family’s $5 billion stake in WLFI, and the $TRUMP token phenomenon.

The president has explicitly branded himself as “the crypto president”, providing the clearest possible endorsement for the industry.

Derive researchers recalled that regulatory uncertainty dominated crypto concerns over the past four years.

“Now we have an administration with clear conflicts of interest actively promoting bullish sentiment.”

The third catalyst driving the cryptocurrency bull run, according to Dawson, is the growing Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs) such as MicroStrategy for Bitcoin and Bitmine for Ethereum, which have evolved into this cycle’s leverage mechanisms.

Over the past four months alone, DATs have acquired nearly 4% of Ethereum’s total supply and show no signs of slowing.

These converging bullish forces have led Derive analysts to establish ambitious targets for major cryptocurrency assets going into Q4 2025.

$140K Bitcoin, $6K Ethereum, and Full-blown Altseason by December?

Under optimal conditions, Derive analysts project Bitcoin could surge to $140,000 by year-end, with $200,000 as a conservative cycle peak and $250,000 possible if institutional capital continues flowing.

In a less favorable scenario featuring fewer rate cuts and escalating trade tensions, Bitcoin would likely retest $90,000 levels.

For Ethereum, analysts project $6,000 as the most probable upside target by year-end, especially if DAT demand persists and the Federal Reserve maintains rate cuts.

“An advance toward $8,000 would likely signal the cycle top, though that scenario appears more realistic by mid-2026.”

On the downside, intensified trade conflicts or tariffs could force Ethereum to retest $3,000.

Dawson also highlighted stablecoins as potential bull run beneficiaries, particularly following the GENIUS Act’s passage.

The United States is establishing conditions for USD stablecoins to become significant holders of government debt.

The current stablecoin market totals $280 billion, with Tether leading at $127 billion.

Analysts Eye $140K Bitcoin and $6K Ethereum by Year-End on Macro Trump Catalysts
Source: Messari

Recent Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s projections anticipate stablecoin growth exceeding 600% by 2028, reaching $2 trillion.

Beyond Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins, analysts expect an altcoin season that could create hedging and speculative opportunities across diverse token categories.

“Secondary majors like Solana and XRP will lead the way, but cycle completion could bring substantial options volume for tokens like HYPE, UNI, and AAVE,” Dawson explained.

However, Derive analysts identify a major risk that could derail the cryptocurrency rally, which is a broader market correction on the heels of the AI revolution.

Data reveals that “Magnificent 7” returns (Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, Nvidia, Tesla) have driven S&P 500 performance, showing how recent market strength concentrates in select equities.

Analysts Eye $140K Bitcoin and $6K Ethereum by Year-End on Macro Trump Catalysts
Source: Business Insider

These technology giants are heavily investing in AI, spending $155 billion on AI development this year alone.

The outrageous spending has created a market bubble concerns, with even OpenAI’s Sam Altman expressing cautious agreement.

Should markets begin questioning these investments’ sustainability, the resulting correction would likely spread to cryptocurrency markets.

Blockchain News
From ChatGPT to Autonomy – AI Agents Reshape Crypto Trading Overnight
2025-09-08 16:04:42
,
by Rachel Wolfson
Price Analysis
Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, PENGU and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-09-09 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Warns of a Great Depression – Will BTC’s Scarcity Drive Value?
2025-09-07 09:07:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-10 09:56:05
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-10 11:02:05
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,064,795,281,419
1.64
Trending Crypto
Blockchain News
From ChatGPT to Autonomy – AI Agents Reshape Crypto Trading Overnight
2025-09-08 16:04:42
,
by Rachel Wolfson
Price Analysis
Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, PENGU and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-09-09 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Warns of a Great Depression – Will BTC’s Scarcity Drive Value?
2025-09-07 09:07:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-10 09:56:05
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-10 11:02:05
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
XRP Leads the Crypto Market, As Investors Turn to APT Miner Cloud Mining
2025-09-11 15:47:12
Press Releases
SOL Extends Market Rally as RI Mining Expands Green Cloud Mining Across XRP, BTC, and ETH
2025-09-11 15:25:57
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors