BTC $114,436.91 0.44%
ETH $4,139.78 -1.16%
SOL $208.83 -0.47%
PEPE $0.0000093 0.90%
SHIB $0.000011 0.72%
DOGE $0.23 0.56%
XRP $2.84 -1.62%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

The UK Seeks to Keep $6.7B in Seized Bitcoin from Chinese Fraud Case

Bitcoin UK UK Crypto
UK officials are debating what to do with the massive haul.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
The UK Seeks to Keep $6.7B in Seized Bitcoin from Chinese Fraud Case

The UK government is attempting to retain over 61,000 Bitcoin, currently valued at around $6.7 billion, that was seized from a Chinese national convicted in a massive investment fraud case.

Key Takeaways:

  • The UK is seeking to keep 61,000 BTC seized from a Chinese fraud case, now worth $6.7 billion.
  • Victims are pushing for compensation based on current Bitcoin value, not just original investments.
  • Legal battles and market volatility could delay resolution and impact the final windfall.

The potential windfall stems from the conviction of Zhimin Qian and her Malaysian associate Seng Hok Ling, both of whom pleaded guilty to money laundering charges in London earlier this year.

$6.7B in Bitcoin Seized at London Mansion in 2018 Fraud Probe

The digital assets were first discovered in 2018 on devices seized at a luxury mansion in Hampstead, north London, during an investigation into suspicious property purchases.

At the time, authorities were unaware they had stumbled upon what would become the UK’s largest-ever crypto seizure.

Qian, also known as Yadi Zhang, had funneled stolen investor funds from China into Bitcoin before fleeing the country and settling in the UK under a false identity.

Court documents reveal that Qian ran a fraudulent investment firm in China between 2014 and 2017, offering returns as high as 300%.

The scheme reportedly defrauded over 128,000 individuals, many of whom are now seeking compensation.

Lawyers for some victims argue that the Bitcoin should be returned at its current value, not merely the original sums invested, citing years of delay and the life savings many lost.

UK officials are debating what to do with the massive haul, according to a report from the Financial Times.

Some Treasury insiders have speculated the recovered crypto could reduce the fiscal burden in the upcoming Budget, but others caution that legal proceedings could stretch into 2027.

The Office for Budget Responsibility does not account for asset seizures in its fiscal forecasts, and crypto holdings are not formally recognized as financial assets.

The next civil hearing is expected in January, with a High Court decision likely to be appealed. Meanwhile, Qian and Ling await sentencing in November.

UK authorities face another challenge: how to liquidate such a large amount of Bitcoin without causing a price shock.

With crypto markets notoriously volatile, the final value of the seized funds could fluctuate dramatically before any resolution.

Crypto-Related Physical Attacks Surge 169% in Six Months

As reported, physical attacks targeting Bitcoin and crypto holders are rising at an alarming rate, according to new data tracked by CASA co-founder Jameson Lopp.

Since late February, 35 new violent incidents have been reported globally, a 169% increase in just six and a half months.

The uptick adds to an already troubling trend, as cryptocurrency markets continue their bullish run.

In total, 48 attacks have occurred so far in 2025, marking a 33% increase over all of 2024. France alone has accounted for 14 of this year’s reported incidents.

One of the most disturbing cases took place on September 6 in Cambridge, Canada, where a young man was abducted at gunpoint and forced to transfer funds into a cryptocurrency wallet.

Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Record Quarterly Close Could Trigger a $15 Rally – Just Like the 37,800% Run in 2017
2025-09-30 21:54:21
,
by Harvey Hunter
Press Releases
XRP Returns to $3.40 All-Time High as DOT Miners Launches Multi-Coin Mining Options in Response to Market Surge
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-30 16:13:42
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-30 13:50:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-29 12:56:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-09-30 08:17:26
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-30 08:08:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-30 11:54:21
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-01 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$114,437
0.44 %
Bitcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,097,500,308,856
0.14
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Record Quarterly Close Could Trigger a $15 Rally – Just Like the 37,800% Run in 2017
2025-09-30 21:54:21
,
by Harvey Hunter
Press Releases
XRP Returns to $3.40 All-Time High as DOT Miners Launches Multi-Coin Mining Options in Response to Market Surge
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-30 16:13:42
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-30 13:50:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-29 12:56:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-09-30 08:17:26
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-30 08:08:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-30 11:54:21
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-01 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
BNB Chain’s X Account “May Have Been” Hacked, CZ Issues Warning
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-10-01 06:06:37
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will Uptober Push BTC Beyond $120K This Time?
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-10-01 04:23:08
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors