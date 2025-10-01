The UK Seeks to Keep $6.7B in Seized Bitcoin from Chinese Fraud Case

UK officials are debating what to do with the massive haul.

The UK government is attempting to retain over 61,000 Bitcoin, currently valued at around $6.7 billion, that was seized from a Chinese national convicted in a massive investment fraud case.

Victims are pushing for compensation based on current Bitcoin value, not just original investments.

Legal battles and market volatility could delay resolution and impact the final windfall.

The potential windfall stems from the conviction of Zhimin Qian and her Malaysian associate Seng Hok Ling, both of whom pleaded guilty to money laundering charges in London earlier this year.

$6.7B in Bitcoin Seized at London Mansion in 2018 Fraud Probe

The digital assets were first discovered in 2018 on devices seized at a luxury mansion in Hampstead, north London, during an investigation into suspicious property purchases.

At the time, authorities were unaware they had stumbled upon what would become the UK’s largest-ever crypto seizure.

Qian, also known as Yadi Zhang, had funneled stolen investor funds from China into Bitcoin before fleeing the country and settling in the UK under a false identity.

Court documents reveal that Qian ran a fraudulent investment firm in China between 2014 and 2017, offering returns as high as 300%.

The scheme reportedly defrauded over 128,000 individuals, many of whom are now seeking compensation.

Lawyers for some victims argue that the Bitcoin should be returned at its current value, not merely the original sums invested, citing years of delay and the life savings many lost.

UK officials are debating what to do with the massive haul, according to a report from the Financial Times.

Some Treasury insiders have speculated the recovered crypto could reduce the fiscal burden in the upcoming Budget, but others caution that legal proceedings could stretch into 2027.

The Office for Budget Responsibility does not account for asset seizures in its fiscal forecasts, and crypto holdings are not formally recognized as financial assets.

The next civil hearing is expected in January, with a High Court decision likely to be appealed. Meanwhile, Qian and Ling await sentencing in November.

UK authorities face another challenge: how to liquidate such a large amount of Bitcoin without causing a price shock.

With crypto markets notoriously volatile, the final value of the seized funds could fluctuate dramatically before any resolution.

