BTC $109,830.59 -2.78%
ETH $4,345.24 -5.41%
SOL $207.72 -2.10%
PEPE $0.0000097 -3.54%
SHIB $0.000012 -3.16%
DOGE $0.21 -4.17%
XRP $2.86 -4.50%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.71
Cryptonews Blockchain News

US Banks Moved $312B in Chinese Drug Money, But Crypto Gets the Blame

anti-money laundering Banks
US banks moved $312B in Chinese drug money while crypto gets blame as FinCEN analysis reveals traditional finance handles vastly larger illicit volumes.
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
Last updated: 

US financial institutions processed $312 billion in suspicious transactions linked to Chinese money laundering networks between January 2020 and December 2024, according to a new FinCEN analysis of 137,153 Bank Secrecy Act reports.

These surprisingly unexpected big figures emerge as crypto exchanges face intensified regulatory scrutiny for money laundering, despite traditional banking systems handling vastly larger volumes of illicit funds.

Chinese money laundering networks have established sophisticated partnerships with Mexico-based drug cartels, exploiting currency restrictions in both countries.

Mexican currency laws prevent large dollar deposits in local banks, while China’s currency controls limit overseas transfers by its citizens. This regulatory gap allows cartels to sell illicit dollars to Chinese nationals seeking to circumvent Beijing’s capital controls.

The networks extend beyond drug trafficking into human trafficking, healthcare fraud, and real estate purchases worth $53.7 billion in suspicious activity.

FinCEN identified 1,675 reports involving human trafficking and 43 reports covering $766 million in suspicious adult day care center activity in New York alone.

Banks Handle Bulk of Criminal Money While Crypto Faces Heat

Banks accounted for $246 billion of the total suspicious transactions, while money service businesses handled $42 billion and securities firms processed $23 billion.

The average annual flow through US banking systems reached $62 billion from Chinese money laundering operations alone.

Historical cases reveal systematic banking vulnerabilities to criminal exploitation.

Wachovia Bank laundered $350 billion for Mexican drug cartels between 2007 and 2010, receiving only a $160 million penalty despite the massive scale.

Danske Bank processed $228 billion in suspicious transactions from Russia between 2007 and 2015, ignoring internal warnings throughout the period.

Similarly, HSBC paid $1.9 billion in 2012 for allowing drug cartels to transfer hundreds of millions through accounts, with criminals using specially designed cash deposit boxes that fit perfectly into bank slots.

TD Bank agreed to pay over $3 billion after prosecutors found the institution had been used to launder more than $470 million through Chinese networks in New York and New Jersey.

In fact, dating back to 2021, the 1MDB scandal involved over $1 billion stolen through global banking networks, with funds used to purchase luxury real estate, yachts, and artwork across major cities.

Bank of Credit and Commerce International laundered billions for drug cartels and corrupt governments before its 1991 closure forced stricter international banking regulations.

Criminal organizations recruit bank employees as complicit insiders and use counterfeit Chinese passports to facilitate account openings.

Money mules often report occupations as “student,” “housewife,” or “retired” during onboarding to explain large transaction volumes that are inconsistent with their stated professions.

Regulators Target Crypto Despite Minimal Illicit Activity Share

Cryptocurrency transactions represent ‘less than 1%’ of total money laundering activity globally, according to TRM Labs.

In fact, Chainalysis data shows illicit crypto volumes totaled approximately $189 billion over five years, compared to over $2 trillion laundered annually through traditional financial systems worldwide.

US Banks Moved $312B in Chinese Drug Money, But Crypto Gets the Blame
Source: Chainalysis

Despite this disparity, regulators are intensifying their enforcement actions against crypto.

Most recently, Binance Australia was required to appoint an external auditor within 28 days after AUSTRAC identified “serious concerns” with its anti-money laundering controls.

French authorities have also launched investigations into Binance over alleged violations, while European regulators are considering penalties against OKX following $100 million in allegedly laundered funds.

Australian enforcement expanded through systematic compliance reviews, with AUSTRAC targeting 13 remittance providers while investigating 50 additional platforms.

The agency cancelled or refused renewals for nine providers that failed to comply with their obligations, contrasting sharply with the limited penalties imposed on the banking sector despite vastly larger suspicious transaction volumes.

Senator Elizabeth Warren continues to demand tougher crypto regulations, stating, “Bad actors are increasingly turning to cryptocurrency to enable money laundering.”

However, FinCEN data reveals that Chinese money laundering networks primarily operate through traditional banking channels rather than digital assets.

Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis reported illicit crypto transactions reached $51.3 billion in 2024, an 11.3% increase, but still representing a fraction of the $312 billion in suspicious banking transactions identified during the same period.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Massive Mastercard Deal Goes Live – Rally to $10 Begins Now
2025-08-26 14:40:54
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Support Level is Starting to Crack – Is the Market Bracing for a Flash Crash to $100K?
2025-08-27 00:07:27
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Cronos by the End of 2025
2025-08-28 18:35:05
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-26 15:56:46
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-27 14:46:35
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-29 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
XRP
XRP
$2.86
4.50 %
XRP
Solana
SOL
$207.72
2.10 %
Solana
Cronos
CRO
$0.2926
17.93 %
Cronos

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,982,107,572,275
-6.44
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Massive Mastercard Deal Goes Live – Rally to $10 Begins Now
2025-08-26 14:40:54
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Support Level is Starting to Crack – Is the Market Bracing for a Flash Crash to $100K?
2025-08-27 00:07:27
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Cronos by the End of 2025
2025-08-28 18:35:05
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-26 15:56:46
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-27 14:46:35
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-29 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
US Banks Moved $312B in Chinese Drug Money, But Crypto Gets the Blame
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-08-29 09:02:19
Bitcoin News
Coinone Becomes First Korean Exchange to Launch Bitcoin Staking
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-08-29 08:49:56
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors