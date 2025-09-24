UK Firm B HODL Snaps Up $11.3M in Bitcoin to Kick Off Treasury Bet

From AQSE debut to a $11.3M, 100‑BTC treasury in days—HODL stakes a UK beachhead in corporate Bitcoin, sliding into a global top‑100 while wiring its coins to Lightning for yield.

Journalist Hassan Shittu Last updated: September 24, 2025

UK-listed B HODL Plc has purchased 100 Bitcoin worth $11.3 million as part of its newly launched corporate treasury plan, joining the ranks of the top 100 public companies globally holding the cryptocurrency.

The Bitcoin acquisition comes just a day after B HODL’s debut on London’s Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker “HODL,” where it raised £15.3 million ($20.7 million) to fund its long-term digital asset strategy.

News of the acquisition sent shares of B HODL surging to £22.09 ($29.77), up 38% from their listing price. The firm now ranks 98th on Bitcoin Treasuries’ list of public companies with Bitcoin holdings.

B HODL ($HODL) RNS Announcement: Admission to the AQSE Growth Market



– B HODL is now trading on AQSE (Ticker: HODL)

– £15.3M total raised to build a Bitcoin treasury

– Focused on Lightning revenue & infrastructure



Read the full RNS announcement: https://t.co/rBiaz2bv6H pic.twitter.com/XnC36u12NF — B HODL (@bitcoinhodlco) September 22, 2025

Management said the strategy centers on disciplined accumulation of Bitcoin and using the reserve to support Lightning Network operations, which allow faster, lower-cost Bitcoin transactions. By operating nodes on the network, B HODL seeks to generate additional revenue from routing fees while reinforcing its position in the digital asset ecosystem.

UK Bitcoin Treasuries: Smarter Web Tops With $286M

While this acquisition marks B HODL’s entry into the market, it remains behind other UK-based treasury firms with larger Bitcoin reserves. Smarter Web Company leads the pack with 2,525 Bitcoin worth $286 million, placing it 29th worldwide.

Smarter Web issued its first Bitcoin-denominated convertible bond worth $21M from TOBAM last month, achieving a 49,198% BTC yield amid corporate treasury evolution.

Notably, the company, earlier this month, considered acquiring distressed rivals for discounted BTC acquisitions, founder Andrew Webley told the FT, as the firm pivots from web design to crypto under its “10 Year Plan.”

🇬🇧 UK's Smarter Web Company issues first Bitcoin-denominated convertible bond worth $21M from TOBAM achieving 49,198% BTC yield amid corporate treasury evolution.#UK #Bitcoinhttps://t.co/t3gJKX8rE5 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 6, 2025

After Smarter Web, Satsuma follows with 1,149 Bitcoin, most of which was raised from investors. Phoenix Digital Assets ranked third among UK companies with 247 Bitcoin, while V HODL joins Vaultz Capital to make the top 5.

Globally, U.S.-based Strategy dominates corporate Bitcoin holdings. The business intelligence firm, led by Michael Saylor, recently added 850 Bitcoin, bringing its total to 639,835 Bitcoin worth an estimated $72 billion. Strategy began its accumulation strategy in 2020 and remains far ahead of competitors.

In a contrasting development, research by K33 shows that enthusiasm for Bitcoin treasury strategies has cooled. One in four public companies that hold Bitcoin now trade below the value of their reserves, making it harder to raise capital through share sales.

Companies trading under their net asset value include Tether-backed Twenty One, Semler Scientific, and The Smarter Web Company.

UK’s Crypto Landscape Shifts as Adoption Rises and Regulation Tightens

A new Aviva survey shows 27% of UK adults would add crypto to pensions, and 23% may withdraw funds to invest directly. With £3.8 trillion in pension assets, even small shifts could be significant, though regulated options remain limited compared to the U.S.

🚀 27% of UK adults are open to including crypto in their retirement plans, with many drawn by higher return potential.#Crypto #Adoptionhttps://t.co/8BK1AyCwu6 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 27, 2025

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has sought to streamline access, cutting crypto approval times from 17 months to just over five and raising approval rates to 45%. Major players like BlackRock and Standard Chartered have recently secured approvals.

However, applications have slowed, falling from 46 in 2022–23 to 26 in 2024–25, as the regulator prepares a comprehensive digital asset framework for 2026.

🇬🇧 StanChart rolls out regulated spot trading for Bitcoin and Ether in the UK, enabling institutional access via traditional forex platforms.#StanChart #SpotCryptohttps://t.co/QxLPuchas5 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 15, 2025

Notably, to further regulatory clarity, the UK will enforce strict crypto reporting rules from January 1, 2026, requiring firms to collect full customer details, log every trade, and extend reporting to companies, trusts, and charities under the OECD’s framework.

Non-compliance could mean fines of up to £300 per user, as the government moves to tighten oversight and combat fraud amid rising adoption.