BTC $110,650.71 0.26%
ETH $4,573.25 3.22%
SOL $202.42 7.30%
PEPE $0.000010 1.61%
SHIB $0.000012 2.20%
DOGE $0.21 3.64%
XRP $3.01 3.08%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.63
Cryptonews Altcoin News

One in Four Brits Open to Crypto in Retirement Plans, New Survey Finds

Adoption Cryptocurrency UK
27% of adults polled said they were open to having crypto in their retirement portfolios.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
One in Four Brits Open to Crypto in Retirement Plans, New Survey Finds

A new survey shows growing appetite among UK adults to include crypto in their retirement savings, hinting that digital assets may one day compete for a share of the country’s multitrillion-pound pension market.

Key Takeaways:

  • 27% of UK adults are open to including crypto in their retirement plans, with many drawn by higher return potential.
  • Nearly one in four would consider withdrawing pension funds to invest directly in digital assets, despite limited regulated options.
  • Security, regulation, and volatility remain top concerns, while experts caution pensions still offer unique long-term benefits.

According to UK insurance company Aviva, 27% of adults polled said they were open to having crypto in their retirement portfolios.

Of those, just over 40% said the main attraction was the potential for higher returns compared to traditional pension assets. The poll, conducted by Censuswide between June 4 and 6, surveyed 2,000 UK adults.

Nearly One in Four Brits Eye Pension Withdrawals for Crypto

The findings also revealed that 23% of respondents would consider withdrawing part or all of their existing pensions to invest directly in crypto.

With more than four in five UK adults holding pensions worth an estimated £3.8 trillion ($5.12 trillion), even modest shifts in allocation could inject substantial capital into the crypto market.

Despite the interest, pension-linked crypto options in the UK remain scarce.

The survey’s release comes shortly after a move in the United States, where President Donald Trump signed an executive order permitting 401(k) retirement plans to include Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, opening access to more than $9 trillion in assets.

The contrast highlights how far the UK has to go in integrating crypto into mainstream retirement products.

Many investors still rely on direct trading through exchanges like Binance or Coinbase rather than through regulated pension vehicles.

Aviva’s research found that about one in five UK adults—roughly 11.6 million people—have held crypto at some point.

Two-thirds of that group continue to hold some form of digital asset. Younger investors are especially active: nearly 20% of adults aged 25 to 34 admitted to withdrawing pension funds in order to buy crypto.

But while enthusiasm is evident, so are concerns. The top risks cited were hacking and phishing attacks (41%), lack of regulation and consumer protection (37%), and volatility (30%).

Michele Golunska, Aviva’s managing director of wealth and advice, warned that crypto’s appeal shouldn’t overshadow the benefits of traditional pensions.

“We mustn’t forget the value of the good old pension. It comes with some powerful benefits, like employer contributions and tax relief, that can make a real difference to your long-term financial wellbeing,” she said.

Nearly a third of respondents admitted they didn’t fully understand the trade-offs of replacing pensions with crypto, while 27% were unaware there were any risks involved.

UK to Enforce Mandatory Crypto Trade Reporting

As reported, the UK will require crypto firms to collect and report detailed customer information on every trade and transfer starting January 1, 2026, as part of a sweeping effort to strengthen tax compliance and oversight in the digital asset sector.

According to a statement from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), the new rules will mandate that platforms record full names, home addresses, and tax identification numbers for all users.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Massive Mastercard Deal Goes Live – Rally to $10 Begins Now
2025-08-26 14:40:54
,
by Simon Chandler
Press Releases
XRP Mastercard Launches Today, Gemini Supports SolMining XRP Contracts to Unlock Daily Opportunities
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Whale Dumps 24K BTC, Triggers $4K Flash Crash; ETH Briefly Tops $4.9K
2025-08-25 03:49:07
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-26 15:56:46
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-25 11:55:53
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-26 14:06:47
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-27 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,061,103,900,140
-0.59
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Massive Mastercard Deal Goes Live – Rally to $10 Begins Now
2025-08-26 14:40:54
,
by Simon Chandler
Press Releases
XRP Mastercard Launches Today, Gemini Supports SolMining XRP Contracts to Unlock Daily Opportunities
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Whale Dumps 24K BTC, Triggers $4K Flash Crash; ETH Briefly Tops $4.9K
2025-08-25 03:49:07
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-26 15:56:46
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-25 11:55:53
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-26 14:06:47
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-27 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Canary Capital Files First Spot ETF for Trump’s Meme Coin
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-08-27 08:02:07
Altcoin News
One in Four Brits Open to Crypto in Retirement Plans, New Survey Finds
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-08-27 06:47:11
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors