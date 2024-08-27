UAE Demands Access to Detained Telegram Founder

The founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov, is being held in France on suspicion of engaging in illegal activity on the app. The UAE has requested immediate access to Durov.

On August 26, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) requested the French government to grant consular services to Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, who was arrested last Saturday at Paris-Le Bourget Airport.

UAE’s Request and France’s Legal Standpoint

Duro, a multi-national citizen, including that of the United Arab Emirates, is facing serious allegations. French prosecutors have leveled 12 charges against him, which include money laundering, drug trafficking, and spreading child exploitation content.

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the arrest, stating that it was closely monitoring the situation and had formally asked the French government to provide Durov with all necessary consular services.

“Caring for citizens, preserving their interests, following up on their affairs, and providing them with all aspects of care are a top priority for the UAE,” the ministry stated.

Addressing the arrest publicly, French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted France’s dedication to upholding freedom of expression. Still, it stressed that such freedoms must operate within the law’s boundaries to ensure all citizens’ protection.

I have seen false information regarding France following the arrest of Pavel Durov.



France is deeply committed to freedom of expression and communication, to innovation, and to the spirit of entrepreneurship. It will remain so.



In a state governed by the rule of law,… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 26, 2024

Under French law, Durov’s detention can be extended for two days until August 28, when investigators will decide whether to charge or release him formally.

International Reactions and Potential Implications

Pavel Durov’s detention has sparked a major response from countries like Russia, where officials have condemned the arrest as politically driven and reflective of Western double standards on freedom of speech.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov have both criticized the arrest. Peskov suggested that the charges against Durov could be an attempt to intimidate the CEO of a major global company.

“The charges are indeed severe, they require no less serious evidence,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “Otherwise, this would be a direct attempt to restrict freedom of communication, and, I might even say, directly intimidate the head of a large company.”

Meanwhile, TRON founder Justin Sun has proposed a “FreePavel DAO” for Durov’s legal defense as he pledged a $1 million donation. He also asked X CEO Elon Musk and social media commentator Nawfal to be involved in fostering the initiative to secure Durov’s freedom.

Notably, Toncoin, a cryptocurrency tied to Telegram, shed more than 20% of its market value following Durov’s arrest, but it has slightly recovered and trades at $5.45 at press time.

The next 48 hours will be crucial as French authorities decide on the future of Telegram’s founder, which could have potential implications for both the platform and international diplomacy.