BTC $120,490.58 1.31%
ETH $4,473.18 2.56%
SOL $233.60 5.11%
PEPE $0.000010 4.30%
SHIB $0.000012 1.72%
DOGE $0.26 4.46%
XRP $3.04 3.06%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Blockchain News

U.S. Government Shutdown Likely To Drag On Past Oct. 15, Polymarket Bettors Predict

Congress Polymarket US Senators
Polymarket bettors are leaning toward a prolonged U.S. government shutdown, with most predicting it will stretch past mid-October, according to new polling data.
Author
Julia Smith
Author
Julia Smith
About Author

Julia is an experienced writer with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats, especially those relating to policy, power and spectacle. She loves all things politics and regularly covers...

Author Profile
Last updated: 

A majority of Polymarket bettors predict that the U.S. government shutdown will continue until October 15 or later, according to a new poll on the decentralized prediction website.

Government Shutdown To Drag On, Polymarket Bettors Predict

According to the poll titled “When Will The Government Shutdown End,” 43% of participating bettors believe that October 15 is the earliest date the U.S. government shutdown will end.

Meanwhile, 35% of Polymarket bettors believe that the shutdown will come to a close between October 10 and October 14.

October 6 through October 9 trails behind at 20% of the vote, followed by October 3 and October 5 with just 3% of the vote.

Congressional Deadlock Continues With No End In Sight

News of the Polymarket poll’s latest figures comes just one day after the U.S. government officially entered a shutdown after both Republicans and Democrats failed to agree on government spending bills.

The congressional deadlock continued on Thursday following a failed vote on Wednesday that would have effectively ended the shutdown, leaving no end in sight to the political dysfunction.

“…The president has directed his cabinet, and the Office of Management and Budget is working with agencies across the board to identify where cuts can be made, and we believe layoffs are imminent,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in an October 1 statement.

Meanwhile, key players in the crypto sector have urged U.S. lawmakers to work together in a bid to keep key policy initiatives from stalling.

On Wednesday, leading crypto trade group the Blockchain Association took to social media to push members of Congress to find common ground and keep their “foot on the gas.”

“Congress should keep the momentum going—we encourage Congress to work together, across the aisle as they have so often done with crypto policy,” the crypto organization said.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $100B in ETF Filings Could Flood XRP – $10 XRP is Just the Start 
2025-10-01 22:45:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Features
Vanguard U-Turn on Crypto ETFs Could Be Explosive for Bitcoin
2025-10-01 07:06:47
,
by Connor Sephton
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-02 09:21:29
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-01 17:25:58
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-02 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,341,513,448,344
11.22
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $100B in ETF Filings Could Flood XRP – $10 XRP is Just the Start 
2025-10-01 22:45:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Features
Vanguard U-Turn on Crypto ETFs Could Be Explosive for Bitcoin
2025-10-01 07:06:47
,
by Connor Sephton
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-02 09:21:29
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-01 17:25:58
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-02 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Sweden Eyes First-Ever National Bitcoin Reserve Amid Geopolitical Tensions
2025-10-02 14:17:52
Blockchain News
Pantera Capital Founder Dan Morehead Refusing To Cooperate In Tax Avoidance Probe, Senator Claims
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
2025-10-02 19:01:13
Julia Smith
Julia is an experienced writer with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats, especially those relating to policy, power and spectacle. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors