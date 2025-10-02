U.S. Government Shutdown Likely To Drag On Past Oct. 15, Polymarket Bettors Predict

Polymarket bettors are leaning toward a prolonged U.S. government shutdown, with most predicting it will stretch past mid-October, according to new polling data.

Author Julia Smith Last updated: October 2, 2025

A majority of Polymarket bettors predict that the U.S. government shutdown will continue until October 15 or later, according to a new poll on the decentralized prediction website.

According to the poll titled “When Will The Government Shutdown End,” 43% of participating bettors believe that October 15 is the earliest date the U.S. government shutdown will end.

Meanwhile, 35% of Polymarket bettors believe that the shutdown will come to a close between October 10 and October 14.

October 6 through October 9 trails behind at 20% of the vote, followed by October 3 and October 5 with just 3% of the vote.

Congressional Deadlock Continues With No End In Sight

News of the Polymarket poll’s latest figures comes just one day after the U.S. government officially entered a shutdown after both Republicans and Democrats failed to agree on government spending bills.

The congressional deadlock continued on Thursday following a failed vote on Wednesday that would have effectively ended the shutdown, leaving no end in sight to the political dysfunction.

“…The president has directed his cabinet, and the Office of Management and Budget is working with agencies across the board to identify where cuts can be made, and we believe layoffs are imminent,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in an October 1 statement.

Meanwhile, key players in the crypto sector have urged U.S. lawmakers to work together in a bid to keep key policy initiatives from stalling.

On Wednesday, leading crypto trade group the Blockchain Association took to social media to push members of Congress to find common ground and keep their “foot on the gas.”

1/ Bipartisan momentum is building in Washington around digital asset policy. For the first time in our industry’s history, lawmakers, regulators, and industry are working together to create clear rules of the road. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/k4RwnTKumI — Blockchain Association (@BlockchainAssn) October 1, 2025

“Congress should keep the momentum going—we encourage Congress to work together, across the aisle as they have so often done with crypto policy,” the crypto organization said.