U.S. Congress Demands 90-Day Report on Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Security

US legislators is forcing the government to move beyond the concept of a Bitcoin reserve and confront the practical challenge of building a "digital Fort Knox" for its massive, seized cryptocurrency holdings.

Journalist Hassan Shittu Journalist Hassan Shittu About Author Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: September 9, 2025

The U.S. Congress is moving forward with legislation that would require the Treasury Department to deliver a comprehensive report on the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and broader U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile within 90 days of enactment.

The measure, filed on September 5 by Representative David Joyce (R-OH) as part of the Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act for FY2026 (H.R. 5166), directs the Treasury to assess the feasibility, security, and accounting of a federal digital asset reserve built primarily from seized cryptocurrencies.

The bill has already cleared the House Appropriations Committee, been assigned Union Calendar No. 193, and is awaiting a floor vote. Its ultimate passage, however, will hinge on broader budget negotiations later this year.

U.S. Treasury Report to Weigh Feasibility of a Bitcoin Reserve

Currently, the federal government holds an estimated 198,000–207,000 BTC (roughly $17–20 billion), mostly acquired through law enforcement actions against darknet markets, fraud schemes, and cybercrime. Historically, these holdings were sold off at public auctions, a practice now shifting toward strategic retention.

Under the new framework, however, Treasury would need to assess the practicability of establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve and digital asset stockpile, including potential legal or operational barriers.

The bill also calls for clarity on how these assets would be valued on the federal balance sheet, how custody would be managed, and whether outside contractors would be used for safekeeping.

Notably, the report must analyze how consolidating seized Bitcoin and other assets into a reserve would affect the Treasury Forfeiture Fund, which currently receives proceeds from asset seizures.

National security looms large in the proposal. The legislation directs Treasury and the National Security Agency to jointly prepare a classified security assessment detailing how to protect federal digital asset reserves from cyberattacks, insider threats, and foreign adversaries.

It also requires the department to outline its legal authority, cybersecurity measures, and interagency protocols for moving digital assets securely.

The timing reflects a broader political push. In March, President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing a framework for a national Bitcoin reserve, explicitly stating that the government would not buy coins on the open market but instead rely on confiscations.

🇺🇸 The U.S. will not buy Bitcoin for its landmark Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, U.S. Treasury Scott Bessent told Fox News on Thursday.#ScottBessent #BitcoinReservehttps://t.co/11my7XYiSq — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 14, 2025

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has since reinforced the message, arguing that Bitcoin can serve as a hedge and an innovation signal, while taxpayers benefit from retaining high-value assets rather than selling them off prematurely.

Supporters of the bill frame it as fiscal pragmatism and geopolitical strategy. Representative Joyce said the measure ensures that the government “remains fiscally responsible, leverages new technology, and is focused on national security.”

I am incredibly proud to see @HouseAppropsGOP advance my FY26 Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Bill. This legislation ensures the federal government is fiscally responsible, leverages new technology, and is focused on national security. pic.twitter.com/W23xcfCYNB — Dave Joyce (@RepDaveJoyce) September 4, 2025

The legislation also includes a prohibition against funding a U.S. central bank digital currency, showing Republican resistance to a government-backed CBDC.

Global Momentum for National Bitcoin Reserves: Governments Now Hold 517,000 BTC Worldwide

Adding urgency to the need for proper reserve classification and reporting, some U.S. states advance their own measures. Particularly, Texas has already established a state-level reserve, while other states, including New Hampshire and Arizona, have passed digital asset investment laws.

Notably, the United States is not alone in exploring crypto reserves. This week, El Salvador advanced its Bitcoin accumulation with a 21 BTC purchase to celebrate Bitcoin Day despite the IMF directory. Likewise, Kazakhstan’s president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, recently proposed a state crypto fund to accumulate digital assets.

🇸🇻 El Salvador buys 21 Bitcoin to celebrate its fourth anniversary of the Bitcoin Law, reaching a total of 6,313.18 BTC, valued at $701 million.#ElSalvador #BitcoinOffice #BitcoinTreasuryhttps://t.co/578e4ujv1r — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) September 8, 2025

In the Philippines, lawmakers have considered a proposal to establish a reserve of 10,000 Bitcoin, which would make it the first in Southeast Asia to adopt such a measure. Similarly, Brazil’s Congress is considering Bill 4501/24, a proposal to create a $19 billion Bitcoin reserve, known as RESBit, under the joint oversight of the Central Bank and Finance Ministry.

💰 The Philippines introduced the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act, proposing a 10,000 BTC acquisition via @BangkoSentral over five years. #Bitcoin #Philippineshttps://t.co/RJh07Jhnp2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 22, 2025

Notably, Bitbo data reveals that governments worldwide hold more than 517,000 Bitcoin, equal to 2.46% of the total supply. Holdings include nearly 194,000 Bitcoin in China, over 11,000 in Bhutan, and around 6,000 in El Salvador.