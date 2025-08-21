Brazil Debates Massive $19B Strategic Bitcoin Reserve — Will It Challenge Dollar Dominance?

Brazil’s Congress floats a $19B Bitcoin reserve under the Central Bank and Finance Ministry, signaling a hedge against real-risk as lawmakers test whether biannual oversight can turn crypto into statecraft.

Brazil is moving toward creating a $19 billion Bitcoin strategic reserve termed RESBit, following a public hearing held on August 20. The session, led by the Chamber of Deputies’ Economic Development Commission in Brasília, brought together lawmakers, economists, and digital asset experts to discuss Bill 4501/24, which proposes using Bitcoin to modernize Brazil’s treasury management and strengthen its position in the global digital economy.

If approved, Brazil would join the ranks of El Salvador, the U.S., China, the EU, and Dubai in exploring government-backed Bitcoin holdings, signaling a major step in adopting digital assets as part of national economic planning.

$19B Bitcoin Reserve as Treasury Hedge Against Dollar As RESBit Faces Multi-Committee Scrutiny

The initiative, authored by Deputy Eros Biondini (PL-MG) and brought forward for debate by Deputy Luiz Philippe de Orleans e Bragança (PL), envisions a Bitcoin reserve worth $18.6 to $19 billion.

The plan frames Bitcoin as a “digital commodity” comparable to gold, with the goal of diversifying Brazil’s financial reserves, hedging against currency volatility, and insulating the economy from geopolitical shocks.

Under the proposal, the Central Bank of Brazil and the Ministry of Finance would oversee custody and management of the assets, publishing biannual reports on performance, risk exposure, and strategic impact. Supporters argue this transparency could strengthen trust in the initiative and anchor it within broader fiscal stability measures.

Lawmakers pointed to international examples, including El Salvador’s adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender and pilot reserve initiatives in the U.S. and Asia, to frame RESBit as part of a global push to integrate cryptocurrencies into sovereign balance sheets.

Proponents described Bitcoin as a safeguard against monetary inflation and dollar hegemony, suggesting that the digital reserve could reinforce Brazil’s long-term financial sovereignty.

Industry experts invited to the hearing, including Diego Kolling of Méliuz and Julia Rosim of ABcripto and Bitso, acknowledged Bitcoin’s scarcity and decentralization as potential long-term benefits but cautioned lawmakers on its well-known volatility and security risks.

They stressed that custody frameworks, liquidity management, and cybersecurity protections would be crucial to prevent fiscal exposure.

Notably, the bill faces an extensive multi-committee review before reaching the full Chamber for a vote.

It must clear four powerful bodies — the Economic Development Commission, the Science, Technology, and Innovation Committee, the Finance and Taxation Committee, and the Constitution, Justice, and Citizenship Committee — before advancing to the Senate. Each stage provides opportunities for technical adjustments and political negotiation.

Critics at the session warned of broader fiscal implications, arguing that diverting nearly $19 billion into Bitcoin could restrict funding for infrastructure and social programs while exposing public finances to sudden swings in crypto markets.

Others flagged transparency and accountability as potential weak points, noting the need for robust reporting and oversight if the reserve moves forward.

Latin America’s Bitcoin Momentum: Brazil to Join the Sovereign Reserve Movement

Brazil’s proposed RESBit initiative positions the country at the forefront of Latin America’s crypto drive, joining a growing list of nations eyeing strategic Bitcoin reserves. Notably, Brazil already leads the region in both trading volume and adoption, ranking 10th worldwide in Chainalysis’ 2024 Geography of Crypto report.

Brazilian tax authority data revealed nearly $76 billion in crypto transactions last year, indicating the scale of integration across its economy.

Lawmakers described RESBit as a crucial step to harness this momentum, with the Central Bank and Finance Ministry tasked with biannual performance and risk reports to ensure oversight and alignment with financial policy.

Beyond Brazil, several other nations have already moved to integrate Bitcoin at the sovereign level. El Salvador remains the flagship case of sovereign Bitcoin adoption, making it legal tender in 2021. Retail use has since plunged from 25.7% in 2021 to just 8.1% in 2024, but the government has continued to buy the dip.

At the time of writing, its holdings stand at 6,275 BTC, worth around $710 million, giving it sizable unrealized gains and reaffirming its role as a crypto pioneer.

Argentina and Venezuela have also turned to Bitcoin and stablecoins to offset inflation and bypass dollar shortages, signaling a broader regional tilt.

In the U.S., Bitcoin has entered state coffers through criminal seizures, making the country the largest known holder with nearly 198,000 BTC as of July 2025. China follows closely with about 194,000 BTC, most of it tied to the PlusToken Ponzi scheme but reportedly sold.

While neither has adopted Bitcoin as legal tender, their large holdings show a shift in how major economies view the asset: less as speculation, more as a strategic reserve.