U.S. Commerce Dept Partners with Chainlink to Bring Macro Data Onchain – Crypto Adoption Rising?

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.

Last updated: 
The United States Department of Commerce (DOC) has teamed up with Chainlink to bring macroeconomic data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) onchain.

In a blog post Chainlink shared that through its oracle infrastructure, critical indicators such as Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, and Real Final Sales to Private Domestic Purchasers are now available across ten blockchain systems.

This move also marks the first time U.S. government economic data has been published onchain in a verifiable way. According to the firm developers can immediately integrate the Chainlink Data Feeds into decentralized applications (dApps), unlocking use cases such as automated trading strategies, composable tokenized assets, prediction markets, and risk management tools for DeFi protocols.

Chainlink’s Expanding Role in Policy and Compliance

This latest collaboration with the government body builds on Chainlink’s growing engagement with U.S. regulators and policymakers in 2025.

Earlier this year, Chainlink participated in meetings with the SEC to address broker-dealer and transfer agency compliance, leading to interpretive guidance that advanced the regulatory clarity for blockchain infrastructure.

The company also worked with the SEC Crypto Task Force, demonstrating how Chainlink ACE embeds compliance logic directly into onchain infrastructure.

Chainlink’s leadership, including co-founder Sergey Nazarov, has been active in discussions with U.S. lawmakers such as Senator Tim Scott on crypto market structure legislation.

In July, the White House highlighted Chainlink in a report from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets, underscoring its role as critical infrastructure powering stablecoins, tokenized funds, and other digital assets.

The signing of the GENIUS Act—a landmark federal law establishing a framework for stablecoins—further reinforced Chainlink’s position at the heart of regulatory and market adoption.

Why Oracles Are Essential Infrastructure

Chainlink has emerged as the industry standard for secure oracle services, enabling more than 2,400 integrations across DeFi and institutional finance.

Its Data Feeds secure tens of billions of dollars in total value locked (TVL) and are relied upon by top protocols such as Aave, Lido, Compound, and GMX. Beyond crypto-native platforms, institutions like Swift, Euroclear, UBS, Fidelity International, and ANZ are leveraging Chainlink to accelerate tokenization and blockchain adoption.

Chainlink Data Feeds, already supporting trillions in transaction value, are ISO 27001 certified and SOC 2 Type 1 attested, ensuring enterprise-grade security for financial institutions.

These feeds are powered by the Onchain Data Protocol (ODP), which serves as a cornerstone of the broader Chainlink platform, making them a trusted bridge between public institutions and blockchain applications.

Implications for Adoption

By connecting BEA’s macroeconomic indicators directly to decentralized markets, the Department of Commerce and Chainlink are charting a new course for blockchain adoption.

Developers and institutions alike now have trusted access to U.S. government economic data, enabling innovations that merge public transparency with financial automation.

For both policymakers and crypto developers, the integration of real-world economic data represents a milestone moment in the maturing relationship between digital assets and traditional financial systems.

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
