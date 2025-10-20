Two-Thirds of Institutional Investors Bullish on Bitcoin Heading Into 2026: Coinbase

Major treasury firms like BitMine and Strategy continue to accumulate crypto.

Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan About Author Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: October 20, 2025

Roughly two-thirds of institutional investors remain optimistic about Bitcoin’s prospects heading into 2026, according to Coinbase Institutional’s latest survey.

Key Takeaways: Coinbase found that 67% of institutional investors are bullish on Bitcoin, even as some believe the market is nearing the end of its bull run.

Major treasury firms like BitMine and Strategy continue to accumulate crypto.

Coinbase expects rate cuts and global stimulus to support Bitcoin’s momentum into 2025.

The findings suggest that large investors continue to view Bitcoin as a core asset despite recent volatility and mixed market sentiment.

“Most respondents are bullish on Bitcoin,” wrote David Duong, head of research at Coinbase Institutional, in the firm’s new report titled Navigating Uncertainty.

Coinbase Survey: 67% of Institutions Bullish on Bitcoin

Coinbase surveyed 124 institutional investors, with 67% expressing a positive outlook for Bitcoin over the next three to six months.

However, Duong noted a “meaningful divergence” in perception of the market cycle, 45% of institutional respondents said the market is in the late stage of a bull run, while only 27% of retail investors shared that view.

Duong highlighted that digital asset treasury (DAT) companies have played a key role in shaping supply and demand dynamics this year.

He cited BitMine, chaired by Tom Lee, which recently purchased over 379,000 Ether (ETH) worth nearly $1.5 billion following last month’s market correction.

Similarly, Michael Saylor hinted that Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) may increase its Bitcoin holdings after revealing a chart showing its $69 billion BTC treasury position.

These moves, Duong said, signal strong institutional conviction even amid short-term market drawdowns.

The report maintained that the crypto bull market “has room to run,” though Coinbase struck a more cautious tone following the October 10 sell-off.

Duong said liquidity conditions remain robust and that a supportive macro backdrop, including potential Federal Reserve rate cuts and renewed stimulus measures in China, could help sustain market momentum into late 2025.

Coinbase’s research pointed to these macro tailwinds as potential catalysts for further Bitcoin gains, noting that money-market funds are sitting on large reserves that could flow into risk assets.

“Additional rate cuts from the Fed, as well as greater fiscal and monetary stimulus in China, could incentivize more investors to come off the sidelines,” Duong wrote.

While Coinbase sees a favorable setup for Bitcoin, the firm remains cautious on altcoins, citing weaker liquidity and higher volatility.

Long-Term Bitcoin Holders Drive Sell Pressure

Bitcoin’s sluggish recovery continues as long-term holders cash out after years of gains, according to on-chain data analyzed by market experts.

Analyst James Check said the recent weakness isn’t caused by manipulation but by “good old-fashioned sellers,” noting that this wave of profit-taking has become the main resistance keeping Bitcoin below key price levels.

The sheer volume of sell-side pressure from existing Bitcoin holders is **still** not widely appreciated, but it has been THE source of resistance.



Not manipulation, not paper Bitcoin, not suppression.



Just good old fashioned sellers.



Also, it won't become irrelevant. https://t.co/4QnfCn2f7w pic.twitter.com/YiK7gtjkzj — _Checkmate 🟠🔑⚡☢️🛢️ (@_Checkmatey_) October 19, 2025

On-chain metrics show that the average age of spent coins has been rising, meaning older wallets are actively selling.

Realized profits hit around $1.7 billion per day, while revived supply from dormant wallets surged to nearly $2.9 billion, signaling significant activity from long-term holders.

Crypto investor Will Clemente described the shift as a transfer of supply from early holders to institutional investors, a dynamic he believes will fade over time.