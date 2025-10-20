BTC $110,994.62 2.69%
ETH $4,048.01 2.71%
SOL $193.44 2.11%
PEPE $0.0000072 5.59%
SHIB $0.000010 2.45%
DOGE $0.20 3.60%
XRP $2.47 3.58%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Two-Thirds of Institutional Investors Bullish on Bitcoin Heading Into 2026: Coinbase

Adoption Bitcoin Coinbase
Major treasury firms like BitMine and Strategy continue to accumulate crypto.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Two-Thirds of Institutional Investors Bullish on Bitcoin Heading Into 2026: Coinbase

Roughly two-thirds of institutional investors remain optimistic about Bitcoin’s prospects heading into 2026, according to Coinbase Institutional’s latest survey.

Key Takeaways:

  • Coinbase found that 67% of institutional investors are bullish on Bitcoin, even as some believe the market is nearing the end of its bull run.
  • Major treasury firms like BitMine and Strategy continue to accumulate crypto.
  • Coinbase expects rate cuts and global stimulus to support Bitcoin’s momentum into 2025.

The findings suggest that large investors continue to view Bitcoin as a core asset despite recent volatility and mixed market sentiment.

“Most respondents are bullish on Bitcoin,” wrote David Duong, head of research at Coinbase Institutional, in the firm’s new report titled Navigating Uncertainty.

Coinbase Survey: 67% of Institutions Bullish on Bitcoin

Coinbase surveyed 124 institutional investors, with 67% expressing a positive outlook for Bitcoin over the next three to six months.

However, Duong noted a “meaningful divergence” in perception of the market cycle, 45% of institutional respondents said the market is in the late stage of a bull run, while only 27% of retail investors shared that view.

Duong highlighted that digital asset treasury (DAT) companies have played a key role in shaping supply and demand dynamics this year.

He cited BitMine, chaired by Tom Lee, which recently purchased over 379,000 Ether (ETH) worth nearly $1.5 billion following last month’s market correction.

Similarly, Michael Saylor hinted that Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) may increase its Bitcoin holdings after revealing a chart showing its $69 billion BTC treasury position.

These moves, Duong said, signal strong institutional conviction even amid short-term market drawdowns.

The report maintained that the crypto bull market “has room to run,” though Coinbase struck a more cautious tone following the October 10 sell-off.

Duong said liquidity conditions remain robust and that a supportive macro backdrop, including potential Federal Reserve rate cuts and renewed stimulus measures in China, could help sustain market momentum into late 2025.

Coinbase’s research pointed to these macro tailwinds as potential catalysts for further Bitcoin gains, noting that money-market funds are sitting on large reserves that could flow into risk assets.

“Additional rate cuts from the Fed, as well as greater fiscal and monetary stimulus in China, could incentivize more investors to come off the sidelines,” Duong wrote.

While Coinbase sees a favorable setup for Bitcoin, the firm remains cautious on altcoins, citing weaker liquidity and higher volatility.

Long-Term Bitcoin Holders Drive Sell Pressure

Bitcoin’s sluggish recovery continues as long-term holders cash out after years of gains, according to on-chain data analyzed by market experts.

Analyst James Check said the recent weakness isn’t caused by manipulation but by “good old-fashioned sellers,” noting that this wave of profit-taking has become the main resistance keeping Bitcoin below key price levels.

On-chain metrics show that the average age of spent coins has been rising, meaning older wallets are actively selling.

Realized profits hit around $1.7 billion per day, while revived supply from dormant wallets surged to nearly $2.9 billion, signaling significant activity from long-term holders.

Crypto investor Will Clemente described the shift as a transfer of supply from early holders to institutional investors, a dynamic he believes will fade over time.

Blockchain News
[LIVE] Major Online Platforms Face Outages Amid AWS Disruption — Coinbase Among Those Affected
2025-10-20 08:42:39
,
by Tanzeel Akhtar
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Onchain Accumulation Hits Six-Year Low – What Does the Supply Squeeze Mean for BTC?
2025-10-19 14:46:12
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Andrew Tate’s Deep Crash Forecast Tests BTC Traders After Liquidity Sweep
2025-10-18 12:30:58
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-17 15:47:26
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-20 09:29:01
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-20 09:33:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-20 09:32:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-20 09:34:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-20 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$110,995
2.69 %
Bitcoin
Ethereum
ETH
$4,048
2.71 %
Ethereum

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,967,848,911,109
-4.36
Trending Crypto
Blockchain News
[LIVE] Major Online Platforms Face Outages Amid AWS Disruption — Coinbase Among Those Affected
2025-10-20 08:42:39
,
by Tanzeel Akhtar
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Onchain Accumulation Hits Six-Year Low – What Does the Supply Squeeze Mean for BTC?
2025-10-19 14:46:12
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Andrew Tate’s Deep Crash Forecast Tests BTC Traders After Liquidity Sweep
2025-10-18 12:30:58
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-17 15:47:26
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-20 09:29:01
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-20 09:33:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-20 09:32:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-20 09:34:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-20 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Ellipal Hardware Wallet Hacked, User Loses $3M in XRP to Sanctioned Launderers
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-10-20 10:18:18
Ethereum News
Vitalik Introduces GKR Protocol to Accelerate Ethereum Zero-Knowledge Proofs
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-10-20 09:53:47
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors