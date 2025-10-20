BTC $111,497.49 4.73%
ETH $4,061.72 5.08%
SOL $193.82 5.30%
PEPE $0.0000072 8.43%
SHIB $0.000010 4.56%
DOGE $0.20 7.95%
XRP $2.47 6.36%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Analyst Says Bitcoin Faces Tough Path as Long-Term Holders Keep Selling

Adoption Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
On-chain data shows realized profits hit $1.7B per day while revived supply from old wallets reached $2.9B.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Analyst Says Bitcoin Faces Tough Path as Long-Term Holders Keep Selling

Bitcoin’s recovery could remain sluggish as long-term holders continue offloading their positions, creating persistent sell-side pressure across the market, according to analysts.

Key Takeaways:

  • Long-term Bitcoin holders are cashing out, creating sustained sell pressure that’s slowing the market’s recovery.
  • On-chain data shows realized profits hit $1.7B per day while revived supply from old wallets reached $2.9B.
  • Analysts say Bitcoin remains supported near $108,700, but resistance above $110,000 could limit upside.

On Sunday, analyst James Check said that the recent weakness in crypto prices has little to do with market manipulation or “paper Bitcoin,” and everything to do with long-term investors taking profits.

“It’s just good old-fashioned sellers,” he noted, adding that this wave of profit-taking has become “the source of resistance” preventing Bitcoin from breaking higher.

On-Chain Data Shows Long-Term Bitcoin Holders Are Cashing Out

Check’s on-chain analysis showed that the average age of spent coins has been rising, a sign that seasoned holders, rather than short-term speculators, are cashing out.

Another chart revealed that realized profits surged to $1.7 billion per day, while realized losses hit $430 million, marking the third-highest level of realized losses in the current cycle.

Additionally, revived supply from dormant wallets reached nearly $2.9 billion per day, indicating that long-held coins are actively reentering circulation.

Crypto investor Will Clemente echoed this observation, saying that Bitcoin’s past year of relative weakness reflects a transfer of supply from early holders (“OGs”) to institutional investors.

“This dynamic will be mostly irrelevant in the coming years,” he said, suggesting that traditional finance accumulation could stabilize long-term market structure.

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz agreed, telling Raoul Pal in a recent interview that many long-time Bitcoin holders are finally taking profits after years of gains.

“There are a lot of people who’ve been in Bitcoin so long and finally decided, ‘I want to buy something,’” he said, mentioning friends who purchased luxury assets such as yachts and sports teams.

Despite the selling pressure, Bitcoin has held key support at $108,700 in its weekly close, according to TradingView data.

Market analyst Rekt Capital said that maintaining stability above this level could pave the way for a push toward $120,000.

As of publication, Bitcoin was trading around $110,000, facing resistance just above that mark amid an increasingly divided market between profit-takers and patient holders.

Crypto Fear Index Plunges as Bitcoin Slides to $110K

The crypto market has sunk into “Extreme Fear”, with sentiment collapsing in just one week.

According to Alternative.me, the Fear & Greed Index dropped from 64 (Greed) to 22, while CoinMarketCap’s index fell to 28 from 54, signaling widespread risk aversion among traders.

Bitcoin has struggled to hold the $110,000 level amid renewed US–China trade tensions, while gold surged to record highs above $4,230 per ounce, underscoring the flight to safety.

On-chain data added to the bearish tone, with long-term holders selling 265,700 BTC in the past month, the largest outflow since January.

Trader Tony “The Bull” Severino believes the next 100 days could determine whether the cryptocurrency enters a parabolic rally or ends its current bull cycle.

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Andrew Tate’s Deep Crash Forecast Tests BTC Traders After Liquidity Sweep
2025-10-18 12:30:58
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Onchain Accumulation Hits Six-Year Low – What Does the Supply Squeeze Mean for BTC?
2025-10-19 14:46:12
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 17 October – XRP, Pi Coin, Shiba Inu
2025-10-17 23:30:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-17 15:47:26
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-17 12:08:40
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-16 15:22:59
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-16 15:05:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-20 08:37:53
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-20 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$111,497
4.73 %
Bitcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,969,087,656,584
-4.33
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Andrew Tate’s Deep Crash Forecast Tests BTC Traders After Liquidity Sweep
2025-10-18 12:30:58
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Onchain Accumulation Hits Six-Year Low – What Does the Supply Squeeze Mean for BTC?
2025-10-19 14:46:12
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 17 October – XRP, Pi Coin, Shiba Inu
2025-10-17 23:30:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-17 15:47:26
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-17 12:08:40
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-16 15:22:59
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-16 15:05:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-20 08:37:53
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-20 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Major Online Platforms Face Outages Amid AWS Disruption — Coinbase Among Those Affected
2025-10-20 08:42:39
Bitcoin News
Japan’s FSA May Permit Banks to Buy, Hold Crypto and Operate Exchange Services
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-10-20 08:22:15
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors