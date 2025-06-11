Donald Trump’s Meme Coin Sinks 85%: $TRUMP Token Faces $520M Unlock Threat

Donald Trump’s official meme coin faces mounting pressure as on-chain analysis reveals a coordinated $1 million $TRUMP token dump executed just hours ago, adding to the troubling pattern of team-controlled sell-offs.

The selling activity stems from wallet movements that began eight days prior, when 744,971 TRUMP tokens worth $8 million were transferred from Meteora Vault Authority through a Squads multisig wallet likely controlled by the official TRUMP team.

This fresh dumping episode unfolds against a backdrop of relentless decline. The token is now trading 85% below its $73 all-time high while facing an imminent $520 million token unlock scheduled for July 18. At the time of writing, $TRUMP is trading at $11.09.

$TRUMP Price Chart Source: Cryptonews

$TRUMP Token Team Is Executing a “Systematic Liquidation”

The current sell-off represents just the tip of the iceberg in what analysts characterize as a systematic liquidation by project insiders.

Since launching at $0.18 on January 17, 2025, TRUMP has experienced a meteoric rise to $75.35 within 48 hours, creating what many now recognize as a textbook pump-and-dump pattern.

TRUMP price history Source: CoinGecko

However, the euphoria proved short-lived. The token entered a devastating downtrend, plummeting to $31.61 by January 21 and continuing its descent through multiple phases of decline.

By February, prices stabilized around $16 before further deterioration brought values to $12.50 in late February, eventually finding temporary support around $7.50 in early April.

The pattern of team-controlled selling has become increasingly sophisticated and concerning for investors.

In April, on-chain data exposed the first major withdrawal when the team moved $4.6 million worth of liquidity to Coinbase Prime accounts, strategically timed just days before the project’s first major token unlock.

This withdrawal pattern escalated sharply in subsequent months, with Lookonchain reporting a massive $47 million transfer to major exchanges, including Binance, Coinbase, OKX, and Bybit, in early June.

The April 29 incident alone saw $20 million worth of tokens offloaded across multiple exchanges, with 700,000 tokens worth $10.21 million dumped to Binance while additional quantities flooded OKX and Bybit.

Fresh Dumping Activity Raises Red Flags

The latest selling episode, shared by Stalkchain, reveals the sophisticated nature of team-controlled liquidations.

Eight days ago, the large transfer of 744,971 tokens worth $8 million from Meteora Vault Authority to wallet BeC***W7M marked the beginning of the current dumping cycle.

Source: Stalkchain on X

The transaction’s execution through a Squads multisig wallet strongly suggests official team authorization, contradicting any claims of unauthorized or external selling pressure.

The dumping accelerated dramatically when the receiving wallet transferred 100,000 TRUMP tokens worth $1 million to a fresh wallet address just three hours before market close, with blockchain analysis confirming the immediate conversion to USDC through active selling.

Source: Stalkchain on X

This methodical approach (utilizing fresh wallet addresses and systematic USDC conversion) indicates a deliberate strategy rather than panic selling or external market manipulation.

The original wallet retains 645,072.16 TRUMP tokens valued at $7.07 million, suggesting additional selling pressure remains imminent.

The timing proves particularly damaging as it coincides with already fragile market conditions and an approaching $520 million token unlock event.

With only 26.48% of tokens currently in circulation, the July 18 unlock represents a potential 20% increase in circulating supply, historically a catalyst for major price depression.

Technical Analysis Points to Deeper Decline Ahead

The daily TRUMP/USDT chart presents an unambiguously bearish technical structure that validates concerns about continued downside pressure.

Source: TradingView

The token currently trades beneath a long-term descending trendline established in February, with multiple failed attempts to sustain upward momentum reinforcing the dominant bearish trend.

Key support at $10.20 represents the final defense against a potential 26.4% decline toward $7.90, a scenario that appears increasingly probable given the mounting selling pressure from both team liquidations and the approaching token unlock.

The parabolic rally formation marked by the initial price explosion has now completely collapsed, following the typical 70-90% retracement pattern common in memecoin bubble formations.

Source: The Hunters Company on TradingView

At current levels around $11.06, the token has barely begun its technical correction, with the blue zigzag pattern suggesting this represents only the initial wave of a multi-stage decline.

The Relative Strength Index at 45.44 confirms bearish momentum control, while the previous RSI divergence bear indicator in May, when readings dropped below the 50 mark, shows the weakening technical foundation.

Technical analysis suggests realistic downside targets extend toward the $6-8 range in the near term, with potential for extreme weakness reaching $3-5 levels representing the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the entire rally.

The broken parabolic structure typically requires months to repair, if recovery proves possible at all. Therefore, any bounce attempts are likely candidates for additional selling opportunities rather than signs of genuine reversal.