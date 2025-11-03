BTC $107,442.08 -3.09%
ETH $3,714.52 -4.87%
SOL $175.83 -6.33%
PEPE $0.0000061 -8.67%
SHIB $0.0000096 -6.08%
DOGE $0.17 -7.92%
XRP $2.41 -4.93%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Sen. Warren’s Lawyer Rejects CZ’s Defamation Threat, Says Her Post Was Factually Correct

Changpeng Zhao Elizabeth Warren Regulation
Zhao’s team demanded a retraction after Warren linked his guilty plea to anti-money laundering violations.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Sen. Warren’s Lawyer Rejects CZ Defamation Threat, Says Her Post Was Factually Correct

A lawyer for US Senator Elizabeth Warren has dismissed threats of a defamation lawsuit from Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, arguing that her comments about his criminal case were accurate and backed by public record.

Key Takeaways:

  • Senator Elizabeth Warren’s lawyer dismissed Binance founder Changpeng Zhao’s defamation threat.
  • Zhao’s team demanded a retraction after Warren linked his guilty plea to anti-money laundering violations.
  • Warren’s attorney argued the post accurately described Zhao’s Bank Secrecy Act conviction and didn’t imply he was charged with direct money laundering.

The dispute stems from an Oct. 23 post on X in which Warren criticized former President Donald Trump’s decision to pardon Zhao, describing the move as “corruption.”

Zhao’s attorney, Teresa Goody Guillén, responded with a legal threat, demanding the senator retract the post or face legal action for “defamatory statements that impugn his reputation.”

Warren’s Lawyer Dismisses CZ Defamation Threat, Says Her Statement Was Accurate

In a letter obtained by Punchbowl News, Warren’s attorney Ben Stafford rejected the accusations, saying, “Any threatened defamation claim would be without merit,” and noting that Zhao “pled guilty to violating an anti-money laundering law.”

Warren wrote on X that Zhao “pleaded guilty to a criminal money laundering charge and was sentenced to prison.”

Zhao disputed the characterization days later, saying there were “no money laundering charges.”

Zhao pleaded guilty in November 2023 to failing to maintain an effective Anti-Money Laundering program at Binance, a violation of the Bank Secrecy Act. He was sentenced to four months in prison in April 2024.

In the same post, Warren alleged that Zhao “financed President Trump’s stablecoin and lobbied for a pardon,” referencing Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg reports that Binance helped develop “USD1,” a stablecoin tied to Trump’s family venture, World Liberty Financial.

Stafford defended Warren’s comments as “true in all respects” and consistent with “publicly available and widely reported facts.”

He added that Zhao, as a public figure, could not succeed in a defamation case without proving “actual malice” — that is, proof Warren knowingly made false claims.

Meanwhile, Zhao’s attorney said her client “will not remain silent while a United States Senator misuses her office to publish defamatory statements.” The letter also demanded Warren retract parts of her Senate resolution condemning Trump’s pardon of Zhao.

Stafford rejected those demands, asserting that Warren’s post “simply references the fact that Mr. Zhao pled guilty to a violation of US anti-money laundering law” and did not imply he was convicted of money laundering itself.

Binance Eyes US Comeback After Trump Pardons Founder Changpeng Zhao

Binance is reportedly exploring ways to re-enter the US market following President Donald Trump’s pardon of founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, according to Bloomberg.

The exchange is weighing options such as merging its US affiliate with its global platform or allowing its main exchange to serve American users directly.

Zhao’s pardon, granted after his 2023 guilty plea for anti–money laundering violations, has reignited scrutiny amid Binance’s $2 billion deal with Trump’s family-backed crypto venture, World Liberty Financial.

The clemency removes prior legal barriers that had restricted his involvement in Binance operations.

Zhao, whose net worth stands at $61.4 billion, remains one of the most powerful figures in crypto, overseeing an ecosystem with $8.7 billion in on-chain assets.

The pardon comes as Trump continues to court the digital asset industry, with his family reportedly earning over $1 billion from crypto ventures.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Canary XRP ETF Verdict Drops November 13, Traders Brace for Massive Price Move – Pump or Dump?
2025-10-31 15:20:26
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Why November Has Bitcoin Bulls Eyeing $160,00
2025-11-01 09:17:27
,
by Arslan Butt
Features
Crypto’s Next Billion Users Are in the Global South, Says Deobank WeFi CEO
2025-10-29 11:47:27
,
by Jeffrey Gogo
Best Crypto to Buy Now in November 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-28 17:50:29
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-31 18:45:40
,
by Ines S. Tavares
Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-31 19:56:11
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in November 2025
2025-10-31 18:40:08
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-31 18:33:23
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-30 19:14:14
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,798,528,709,997
-6.54
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Canary XRP ETF Verdict Drops November 13, Traders Brace for Massive Price Move – Pump or Dump?
2025-10-31 15:20:26
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Why November Has Bitcoin Bulls Eyeing $160,00
2025-11-01 09:17:27
,
by Arslan Butt
Features
Crypto’s Next Billion Users Are in the Global South, Says Deobank WeFi CEO
2025-10-29 11:47:27
,
by Jeffrey Gogo
Best Crypto to Buy Now in November 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-28 17:50:29
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-31 18:45:40
,
by Ines S. Tavares
Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-31 19:56:11
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in November 2025
2025-10-31 18:40:08
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-31 18:33:23
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-30 19:14:14
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Hong Kong to Let Licensed Crypto Exchanges Connect With Global Markets
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-11-03 06:48:20
Bitcoin News
Aussie Police Arrest 55 in Latest Phase of Criminal Ring, Seize $37.9M in Crypto
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-11-03 06:19:24
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors