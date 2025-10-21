BTC $112,831.76 1.44%
Trump Puts China on Notice With 155% Tariff Threat Amid Australia Deal — Market Crash by November?

Trump has announced a rare earths pact with Australia valued around $8.5 billion and has warned China of tariffs up to 155% from November 1, with crypto liquidations spiking over the past day.​
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in...

Trump Puts China on Notice With 155% Tariff Threat Amid Australia Deal — Market Crash by November?

U.S. President Donald Trump has reignited global trade tensions after threatening to impose tariffs of up to 155% on Chinese goods starting November 1, unless Washington and Beijing reach a new trade agreement.

The remarks came Monday during a White House meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, where the two leaders signed a major critical minerals agreement aimed at countering China’s dominance in global supply chains.

Trump accused China of taking advantage of the United States for years but said those days were over. “China’s paying 55 percent and a potential 155 percent come November 1 unless we make a deal,” he said.

Despite his sharp tone, Trump signaled confidence in a possible breakthrough.

He said he planned to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month in South Korea during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, describing the discussions as “vital for maintaining a strong U.S.-China relationship.”

Can Trump’s Tariff Gambit Force China Back to the Table — or Crash Global Markets First?

Trump’s remarks came just hours after showing a critical minerals agreement with Australia, part of a broader strategy to reduce dependence on Chinese supply chains.

The $8.5 billion deal includes joint investments in mining and processing rare earth materials, with both nations contributing $1 billion over the next six months.

The agreement aims to secure Western access to resources essential for defense, aerospace, and electric vehicle industries, areas heavily dominated by China.

The announcement quickly rippled through global markets. The combination of tariff threats and new export restrictions triggered a sell-off across equities and crypto assets.

According to data from CoinGlass, over $329.29M in crypto positions were liquidated within the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin and Ethereum led the downturn, losing $91.58M and $86.21M in liquidated positions, respectively. Bitcoin slid to around $107,800, while Ethereum dropped below $3,900, erasing earlier gains from the week.

Source: CoinGlass

Trump’s threat of 155% tariffs came on top of the existing 55% duties already imposed on Chinese imports, a policy he revived after returning to office earlier this year.

Before this, on October 11, Washington announced new export restrictions on advanced software and added a 100% tariff on top of existing duties, effective November 1. These moves have rattled markets, raising fears of a broader economic slowdown.

Following the announcement, financial markets reacted sharply. Over 1.66 million crypto traders were liquidated in 24 hours, erasing $19.33 billion in leveraged positions, the highest liquidation history in crypto history.

The latest escalation followed Beijing’s decision to tighten export controls on rare earth materials, which are vital to producing advanced technology. “These export controls affect virtually every product China makes,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

China’s foreign ministry responded by warning that tariffs are “not the proper way to engage.”

The tension has already led Beijing to replace its top trade negotiator, Li Chenggang, with deputy trade representative Li Yongjie, signaling a shift in its approach to upcoming talks.

Bitcoin Dips to $107K Amid Tariff Fears and Global Market Uncertainty

Analysts noted that a prolonged trade war between the world’s two largest economies could drive up consumer prices globally, destabilize stock markets, and limit access to key industrial materials.

In digital markets, it has already sparked a wave of volatility that could extend into November if negotiations fail.

Analysts warn that if Trump follows through with the tariffs, it may deepen the divide between the U.S. and China while creating ripple effects across crypto markets.

Many Bitcoin mining facilities depend on Chinese-made hardware. Higher tariffs could raise equipment costs and disrupt supply chains, potentially reducing global mining output.

Source: Cryptonews

Bitcoin was trading at above $111,000 early Monday before slipping back to $107,871, down 3% in 24 hours and nearly 13% over two weeks.

Ethereum, meanwhile, dropped below the $4,000 level, falling to around $3,872 as selling pressure persisted with ETF outflows and weak buying momentum.

Source: Cryptonews

Technical analysts now point to $3,800 as a critical support level, with further downside possible if prices fail to hold.

Traders warned that Bitcoin’s support around $107,000–$108,000 remains critical, with potential downside toward $100,000 if macro uncertainty deepens.

“If Bitcoin loses the $107,000 level, it could drop towards $100,000,” trader TedPillows said.

Source: TedPillows/X

Still, the upcoming meeting between Trump and Xi offers a potential turning point. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said both sides are expected to hold additional talks before the summit, possibly in Malaysia, to narrow differences.

Trump himself suggested a deal could be reached, saying, “I think when we finish our meetings in South Korea, China and I will have a really fair and really great trade deal together.”

The U.S. Export-Import Bank followed up by announcing $2.2 billion in investments to support Australian mining projects. The initiative targets rare earth and other critical minerals used in defense systems and communications, further reducing dependence on China.

Still, the financial consequences of Trump’s trade policy are already visible. Global companies have reported over $35 billion in costs linked to U.S. tariffs this year.

Although tariff revenues have contributed to a slight drop in the U.S. budget deficit, down to $1.78 trillion for fiscal year 2025, analysts warn that consumers and businesses are bearing much of the burden through higher prices.

Bitcoin
BTC
$112,832
1.44 %
Bitcoin
Ethereum
ETH
$4,064
2.15 %
Ethereum

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
ChatGPT’s BTC Analysis: $105K Tests Key 200-Day EMA as Trump Cancels China Tariffs
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-10-17 20:15:31
Blockchain News
China Hits Back at Trump’s Tariffs with Rare Earth Restrictions — Wipes Over $500M from Crypto Market
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-10-14 11:45:16
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in Blockchainjournals, NFT Plazas, Crypto User Guide, PlayToEarn Diary, and Crypto Basic.
Read More
