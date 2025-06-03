Trump Price Prediction as Symmetrical Triangle Breaks Down – How Quickly Can TRUMP Crash?

TRUMP price holds near $11 after a 12% weekly drop — can it recover from an 85% fall since its ATH, or is more downside coming?

Author Simon Chandler Author Simon Chandler About Author Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017,... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: June 2, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The TRUMP price has crept up to $11.24 today, with the meme token continuing to consolidate around a lower level after dropping by 12% in the past seven days.

Its current price also represents a 14% decline in a fortnight, and while the token is up by 3% in a month, it remains down by 85% in relation to its all-time high of $73.43.

This paints a discouraging picture of where the TRUMP price could be heading in the coming weeks, with the coin’s chart also looking negative today.

Indeed, with TRUMP’s price falling below the triangle formed by recent highs and lows, it’s possible that the token could sink further before it recovers.

Trump Price Prediction as Symmetrical Triangle Breaks Down – How Quickly Can TRUMP Crash?

As we see with the chart below, things could have been very different for TRUMP, if it had maintained the momentum that saw it break out of the triangle pattern it had formed since the end of April.

Yet after a surge ending on May 22, it actually began to drop below this triangle pattern, and is now well below it.

Source: TradingView

Its relative strength index (purple) has struggled to maintain a position above 50 in the past week or so, and despite a slight rise since the beginning of the month, it still isn’t particularly strong.

It’s a similar story with regards to the 30-period average (orange) which fell below the 200-period (blue) at the end of May and doesn’t look like rising anytime soon.

This means that we can expect the TRUMP price to fall to $11 again (or a little lower) in the next few days, although it could begin recovering by the weekend.

As for the longer term picture, the coin’s lack of fundamentals and utility makes it hard to recommend, yet its association with Donald Trump could mean that it enjoys a few more pumps between now and the end of the year.

just like that, Trump landed in style for dinner with $TRUMP holders pic.twitter.com/Dt6QDI3pfM — West Lord (@MyWestLord) May 22, 2025

Last month witnessed the dinner for the coin’s 220 biggest holders, and while it has fallen substantially since then, we can’t rule out the possibility of Trump himself doing something else to boost the coin.

As such, it could potentially reach $14 in the next few weeks, and $30 by the end of Q3.

Fresh Gains with Brand New Altcoins

Given how limited TRUMP’s utility appears, it may be wise for investors to diversify into newer tokens with real-world use cases and stronger fundamentals.

With the market flooded by new launches—both promising and questionable—a good indicator of long-term potential is whether a project has conducted a successful presale backed by genuine demand.

Big presales can be an indication of market interest in a new coin, and probably the biggest presale coin right now is Solaxy (SOLX), a Solana-based layer-two cryptocurrency.

$SOLX is showing NO signs of slowing down! 🚀



43M Raised! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kktQdy34kA — SOLAXY (@SOLAXYTOKEN) June 1, 2025

It has raised an astonishing $43.5 million in its sale, with investors excited by its plans to launch Solana’s first L2 network.

As an L2 platform, Solaxy will deliver low transactions fees and quick confirmation times, making entry into the Solana ecosystem cheaper and more efficient for traders.

It will provide instant bridging between itself and Solana, while it’s also developing its own decentralized exchange, making trading easier for investors.

And as its native token, SOLX should see considerable adoption, given that it will be the only way of paying for transaction fees.

The coin’s sale ends in 14 days, so newcomers should act fast if they want to join it, which they can do so by visiting the Solaxy website.

The coin is selling at $0.001744, with its hugely successful sale suggesting that it could rise much higher once it lists.