BTC $121,819.17 -1.93%
ETH $4,467.30 -4.63%
SOL $220.35 -5.56%
PEPE $0.0000094 -6.36%
SHIB $0.000012 -4.50%
DOGE $0.24 -6.58%
XRP $2.86 -4.01%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Trump Meme Coin Issuer Seeks $200M for Treasury Company to Support Token 

Meme coin Trump
Funding ambitions may rise to $1b, though the effort is still in progress.
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
About Author

Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Meme Coin

The issuer of Donald Trump’s meme coin is working to raise at least $200m for a digital-asset treasury company that would buy up the struggling token, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

Bill Zanker, a longtime Trump associate and promoter, is leading the effort through Fight Fight Fight LLC. Funding ambitions could reportedly climb to as much as $1b, although the effort remains ongoing and may not ultimately be completed.

Zanker’s latest attempt to shore up the Trump coin comes after its steep drop from $44 in January to about $8 today.

Clash With World Liberty Financial Derailed Wallet Initiative

Plans for the digital-asset treasury, or DAT, follow a wave of similar vehicles launched this year. PitchBook data shows more than 80 companies have entered the space in 2025, many of which saw valuations slip after an early burst of excitement.

Trump himself has lent visibility to the project. In May, he attended a dinner with top holders of the meme coin. Before the event, Fight Fight Fight promoted a contest on social media. A scoreboard tracked leading investors who would qualify for a seat at the table.

Later in the summer, Zanker’s plan for a Trump-branded wallet collapsed. The setback followed a clash with another Trump-linked crypto venture, World Liberty Financial. Meanwhile, that firm’s WLFI token has already drawn interest from ALT5 Sigma, a separate digital-asset treasury company.

Majority Of Tokens Held By Trump-Linked Entities Unlocking Gradually

The Trump token’s supply remains tightly controlled. According to Messari, only about 35% is unlocked, giving the token a circulating market value of roughly $1.5b. Meanwhile, the rest, mostly held by Trump-linked entities, continues to unlock gradually.

The total supply is capped at 1b tokens, with 800m locked at launch. In addition, crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun ranks among the largest holders. Sun, who also advises World Liberty Financial, attended the May dinner and received a watch.

Struggling Token Spurs Zanker To Seek Fresh Investor Support

Zanker’s fundraising drive comes as the Trump family expands its involvement in digital assets.

Over the past year, it has launched ventures in Bitcoin mining, a stablecoin project, a treasury strategy, and exchange-traded funds tied to the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

For Zanker, the treasury plan is an attempt to revive momentum in a token that has struggled to keep investor confidence.

Blockchain News
Real Estate Giant Opendoor to Accept Bitcoin and Crypto for Home Buying, CEO Confirms
2025-10-06 20:57:23
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: V-Shaped Rebound Sends XRP Toward Breakout – Something Big is About to Happen
2025-10-06 21:00:40
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Price Analysis
New ChatGPT Predicts Explosive Rallies for XRP, Solana and Litecoin by the End of 2025
2025-10-06 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-07 19:15:37
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-07 11:34:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-07 16:22:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-08 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,391,473,953,682
3.5
Trending Crypto
Blockchain News
Real Estate Giant Opendoor to Accept Bitcoin and Crypto for Home Buying, CEO Confirms
2025-10-06 20:57:23
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: V-Shaped Rebound Sends XRP Toward Breakout – Something Big is About to Happen
2025-10-06 21:00:40
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Price Analysis
New ChatGPT Predicts Explosive Rallies for XRP, Solana and Litecoin by the End of 2025
2025-10-06 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-07 19:15:37
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-07 11:34:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-07 16:22:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-08 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Bank of England Plans Exemptions On Proposed Stablecoin Holding Caps
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-08 02:07:34
Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Overtakes XRP as Volume Explodes – Meme Coins are Back
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter
2025-10-07 23:35:00
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors