Trump Meme Coin Issuer Seeks $200M for Treasury Company to Support Token

Funding ambitions may rise to $1b, though the effort is still in progress.

Crypto Reporter Shalini Nagarajan Last updated: October 7, 2025

The issuer of Donald Trump’s meme coin is working to raise at least $200m for a digital-asset treasury company that would buy up the struggling token, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

Bill Zanker, a longtime Trump associate and promoter, is leading the effort through Fight Fight Fight LLC. Funding ambitions could reportedly climb to as much as $1b, although the effort remains ongoing and may not ultimately be completed.

Zanker’s latest attempt to shore up the Trump coin comes after its steep drop from $44 in January to about $8 today.

Clash With World Liberty Financial Derailed Wallet Initiative

Plans for the digital-asset treasury, or DAT, follow a wave of similar vehicles launched this year. PitchBook data shows more than 80 companies have entered the space in 2025, many of which saw valuations slip after an early burst of excitement.

Trump himself has lent visibility to the project. In May, he attended a dinner with top holders of the meme coin. Before the event, Fight Fight Fight promoted a contest on social media. A scoreboard tracked leading investors who would qualify for a seat at the table.

Later in the summer, Zanker’s plan for a Trump-branded wallet collapsed. The setback followed a clash with another Trump-linked crypto venture, World Liberty Financial. Meanwhile, that firm’s WLFI token has already drawn interest from ALT5 Sigma, a separate digital-asset treasury company.

Majority Of Tokens Held By Trump-Linked Entities Unlocking Gradually

The Trump token’s supply remains tightly controlled. According to Messari, only about 35% is unlocked, giving the token a circulating market value of roughly $1.5b. Meanwhile, the rest, mostly held by Trump-linked entities, continues to unlock gradually.

The total supply is capped at 1b tokens, with 800m locked at launch. In addition, crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun ranks among the largest holders. Sun, who also advises World Liberty Financial, attended the May dinner and received a watch.

Struggling Token Spurs Zanker To Seek Fresh Investor Support

Zanker’s fundraising drive comes as the Trump family expands its involvement in digital assets.

Over the past year, it has launched ventures in Bitcoin mining, a stablecoin project, a treasury strategy, and exchange-traded funds tied to the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

For Zanker, the treasury plan is an attempt to revive momentum in a token that has struggled to keep investor confidence.