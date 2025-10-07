Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Overtakes XRP as Volume Explodes – Meme Coins are Back
DOGE is emerging as the play of choice amid a fresh wave of liquidity, fuelling bullishness for Dogecoin price predictions.
The meme coin has outperformed XRP over the past week, gaining 12% and surpassing $4 billion in 24-hour trading volume.
Yet, both altcoins find themselves similarly positioned, with several issuers facing their final spot ETF decision deadline on October 17.
As qualifying assets under the SEC generic listing standards, they land on the fast track for approval, making S-1 filings the last barrier for a green light.
But with markets anticipating another 50 bps in U.S. interest rate cuts before year-end, the macro backdrop continues to drive capital rotation into higher-risk assets like meme coins.
Dogecoin Price Analysis: This Could be the Start of $1 DOGE
These stacking catalysts for demand position DOGE to realise a cup-and-handle pattern forming since the start of the year.
Dogecoin now approaches the neckline at $0.29, the key threshold for a breakout, with momentum indicators firmly bullish.
The RSI has established a strong footing above the neutral line, suggesting buyers are maintaining control of the current move.
Meanwhile, the MACD histogram continues to widen its gap above the signal line, reinforcing the view that the uptrend has staying power.
A successful flip of the neckline to support would confirm the breakout, eyeing a retest of all-time highs at $0.49 and a potential 150% move $0.65.
And as the bull market matures, continued rate cuts and deeper TradFi exposure via ETFs, corporate treasuries, and even potential 401(k) inclusion could drive DOGE further.
The $1 milestone could be in focus, making for a 285% gain.
Meme Coins Are Back: Make the Most of It With Passive Income
As capital floods back into high-risk, high-reward meme coins, PepeNode ($PEPENODE) is giving traders a way to profit from the trend—without just waiting for the next pump.
It’s the first mine-to-earn meme coin, replacing the typical “buy and hold” approach with a simple, gamified process that grows your holdings through active participation.
There’s no hardware required – just log in, start building, and begin earning across a range of meme coins.
Presale participants can already acquire nodes, assemble rigs, and begin generating rewards before the token’s official debut.
Built-in deflation strengthens the model. Every $PEPENODE spent on rigs and nodes triggers a 70% burn, creating long-term scarcity to boost returns.
Interest is climbing quickly. The presale has topped $1.7 million, and early stakers are still locking in a massive 750% APY while availability lasts.
Join the $PEPENODE presale now on the official website to start mining.
The next price increase is imminent—waiting could mean paying more to get started.
To stay updated, you can also follow PepeNode on X (formerly Twitter).
