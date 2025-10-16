Trump Family Earned $1B in Pre-Tax Gains Through Crypto Ventures: Report

Trump family-backed crypto ventures encompass memecoins, stablecoins, trading cards, and decentralised finance (DeFi) platforms.

Author Sujha Sundararajan Author Sujha Sundararajan About Author Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: October 16, 2025

The family of US President Donald Trump has generated pre-tax gains of around $1 billion in the past year from their diverse array of crypto-related ventures, a new investigation reveals.

Per the Financial Times, the TRUMP and MELANIA coins, memecoins tied to himself and his wife, reportedly generated around $427 million. Meanwhile, WLFI token sales fetched approximately $550 million.

The stablecoin project USD1, one-to-one backed by US Treasuries, has raised $2.71 billion from the company’s gains from reserves and fees.

“USD1 is very important to us and that should be very important, frankly, to anyone,” said Zach Witkoff, CEO of World Liberty Financial, at Token2049 event in Singapore early this month.

Trump Family ‘Crypto Empire’ and Affiliated Investors

The investigation revealed that private investors have poured billions into the Trump family-backed crypto empire. For instance, Chinese blockchain entrepreneur Justin Sun invested $75 million in WLFI. But later faced a wallet blacklist impeding him from transferring WLFI tokens.

Besides, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund-backed MGX reportedly provided $2 billion in funding to Binance, using USD1 stablecoin.

Further, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which was previously under loss, raised billions in 2025 to launch a utility token and a digital wallet. The firm has transformed into a $3 billion cash generator, where over 50% is owned by Trump.

Crypto-Friendly Policy Moves, Market Surge Promoted Family Branding

Trump family members, including his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, have actively promoted their crypto ventures using the family brand and political influence, the FT report noted.

“My father was the first guy to run as sort of a pro crypto president. He saw the need,” said Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Trump, during a panel at Token2049 Singapore.

The family has also capitalized on public events to tout their tokens and boost their values. In May, the President scheduled a private dinner, limiting entry to the top 220 buyers of the memecoin, with total purchases exceeding $150 million.

Besides, pro-crypto policy moves from the White House since the start of Trump’s tenure have grabbed attention, coinciding with a surge in Bitcoin and other token prices.

“A year ago, on this very stage, they were making fun of what we’re trying to do, and now we’re the fastest-growing crypto ventures ever,” Donald Trump Jr. added. “You know, I think we’re doing pretty good, and like, as I said, we’re gonna deliver on the promises that we made. We’re gonna keep going. We have one of the greatest teams imaginable, and because we’re not just trying to do it ourselves.”